Kayak Is Stolen - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A resident of the Hawthorne at the Crest reported that their kayak had been stolen.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked at the jail on bond revocation warrants for driving on a revoked license and failure to appear in court.

Collegedale police were requested to assist the security officer at Wolftever Creek Elementary School with an unruly student.

Residents from the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex reported that the leasing office alarm was going off. No alarm was heard when the officer arrived on scene and the doors were all locked.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on their bond revocation warrant for shoplifting.

Officers responded to a domestic disorder between a parent and their child at the College Park apartments. The child was arrested for aggravated domestic assault when it was learned that they had pulled a knife on their parent during an argument about cell phones. The child was transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Unit.

Police responded to the Wired Coffee Bar at the request of the employees who were concerned about a patron who had stayed longer than other customers and was making the employees feel uncomfortable. The individual left as police were arriving. Police remained in the area until the employees closed the business and safely left for the evening.

Walmart reported a theft of electronic equipment from the store.

An individual was asked to leave the laundromat in the Crossroads Plaza by night shift officers at the request of the business owner. The individual left without incident.

The alarm at the Cracker Barrel was activated by employees cleaning the restaurant.

Residents from the Hills Parc apartment complex reported a disorder in a neighboring apartment; however, nothing could be heard and no one came to the door when officers arrived.

Police responded to a residence in the 4300 block of Prospect Church Road for an individual having a mental health crisis. The individual was placed into protective custody and transported for evaluation and treatment.