Former Lookout Mountain Mayor, Longtime Dismembered Tennesseans Member Ansley Moses Dies

Ansley Hugh Moses, former mayor of Lookout Mountain, Tn., and longtime member of the Dismembered Tennesseans bluegrass group, has died at 92.

Mr. Moses, a lifelong resident of Lookout Mountain, was born July 25, 1930, in Chattanooga to Amaziah Jones Moses and Frances Thatcher Moses, and his family moved to Lookout Mountain in 1934 where he grew up next door to his best friend Fletcher Bright. He graduated from the Bright School in 1942, from the McCallie School in 1948, and from Davidson College in 1952.

He joined the U.S. Navy in 1953 entering Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island, and upon graduation was commissioned as Ensign. He served aboard a patrol craft at the Anti-Submarine Warfare School in Key West, Florida, and later as an officer aboard the USS Gwin, a destroyer stationed in Charleston, South Carolina.

Upon his honorable discharge in 1956, he joined the American National Bank and Trust Company in Chattanooga and worked in the commercial lending and investment departments for over 40 years.

He married Betty Holland of Jasper, Tennessee, on June 23, 1962, and they resided on Lookout Mountain. He retired from SunTrust Bank in Chattanooga as vice president in 1995 and later served the bank on a part-time basis in the investment area until 2004.

Mr. Moses was elected as a commissioner for the Town of Lookout Mountain, Tn., in 1988 and served the town as mayor from 1990 until 1996. In 2000, he was engaged as town consultant and held that position until 2010. In 2006, he was appointed commissioner to the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority representing the Town of Lookout Mountain until 2014.

He joined the Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church at the age of 12 and was active in the church throughout his life serving as deacon, elder, and treasurer. He sang in the church choir for over 30 years. One of his loves in life was bluegrass music. He sang and played the mandolin, the five-string banjo and the bass fiddle. He was a member and lead vocal of the Dismembered Tennesseans bluegrass group for more than 50 years along with his close friends and classmates Fletcher Bright, Frank McDonald and Ed Cullis.

He was preceded in death by his sisters Jane Moses Ranwez and Nancy Moses Spratlin.

His wife of 60 years, Betty Holland Moses, survives him. He is also survived by his daughter, Debbe Moses (Charles) Moredock, and his sons, Ansley Tyler (Mary Grey) Moses and William Holland (Bonnie) Moses. His grandchildren are John Tyler Moredock, Emma Elizabeth Moredock, Ann Tyler Moses, James Thatcher Moses, William Walker Moses and Thomas Holland Moses.

A visitation will be held on Friday at 9:45 a.m. at the Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m., with a private family burial following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Renew Fund at the Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church.

