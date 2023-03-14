Latest Headlines

2 Women Say Were Attacked By 2 Other Women Inside And Then Outside Station Street Bar

  • Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Olivia Paige Johnson
Olivia Paige Johnson

Two women said they were assaulted by two other women both inside and then outside a bar on Station Street by the Chattanooga Choo Choo.

Olivia Paige Johnson, 23, of 8326 Chipwood Court, Ooltewah, and Kennedi Dezrae Rollins, 22, of 7652 Borris Dr., face multiple charges after the incident on March 5 at the Westbound Bar.

The two women said while they were inside the bar at 24 Station St. that they were assaulted by Ms. Johnson and her friend. Police were later told that the friend was Ms. Rollins.

Police said after the conflict inside the bar, management kicked all those involved out. The women said they asked to be allowed to stay inside, saying they feared they would be attacked again.

They said while they were walking through a nearby parking lot on Rossville Avenue they saw Ms. Johnson and her friend waiting for them. They said they were then attacked again.

Police said one woman had a bloody nose. The other woman had no visible injuries. They both denied EMS.

One of the women said Ms. Johnson had been threatening on social media to assault her prior to the incident at the bar.

Ms. Johnson is charged with harassment, four counts of assault, stalking, six counts of criminal conspiracy, and three counts of disorderly conduct.

Ms. Rollins is charged with four counts of assault, stalking, seven counts of criminal conspiracy, and two counts of disorderly conduct.

 

 

Kennedi Dezrae Rollins
Kennedi Dezrae Rollins
Two women said they were assaulted by two other women both inside and then outside a bar on Station Street by the Chattanooga Choo Choo. Olivia Paige Johnson, 23, of 8326 Chipwood Court, Ooltewah, ... more

