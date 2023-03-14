Dalton Police Seek Information On Missing Nicholas Napier, 32

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate 32-year old Nicholas Lee Napier. Mr. Napier has not been seen since Feb. 28, and his family believes that he might be at risk.

Mr. Napier is 5'11" tall and has reddish brown hair and blue eyes.

Investigators say that Napier might be in the Cleveland, Tn. area, but they do not have any confirmation of that.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact Detective Brian Shirley at 706 278-9085, extension 9-189.