Corps Includes No 2023 Funding For Chickamauga Lock As Dispute Looms With Contractor

  • Saturday, March 18, 2023

The long-standing Chickamauga Lock replacement has hit a new snag. The 2023 Corps of Engineers work plan contains no funding for the project, which still is only 42 percent complete.

The 2023 President's Budget had included $39.3 million for the project, which had been expected to take it to completion. Similar approvals came from House and Senate committees.

However, the Waterways Journal reported that the contractor on the project has been experiencing delays.

A Corps officials said the contractor claimed they were due to COVID-19 issues.

The Waterways Journal said the contractor is requesting an additional $96.3 million and 590 more days.

Corps officials said the matter would be going to alternative dispute resolution and no more Chickamauga Lock funds would be released at this time.

