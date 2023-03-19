Police Blotter: Man Thinks Someone Hacked His Phone And Used His Data; Intoxicated Man Injured Riding Mechanical Bull

A man on Lee Highway told police he believed someone has hacked his phone to remove settings but when he showed the officer the phone, the settings were available. The man also said someone has caused his phone to open apps to burn through his data. He believed someone has taken data from his phone. He didn’t have proof of his accusations, but wanted to document his complaints. He said he would be following up with his attorney. He had taken the phone to AT&T and he said they also recommended to make a police report.

* * *

A woman on Grove Street told police she was in a verbal argument with her boyfriend and needed a way back to her vehicle. Police gave the woman a ride to her car at the Hamilton Inn on Rossville Boulevard.

* * *

An employee of Steel Warehouse at 600 River Terminal Road told police a former employee was recently fired and got into a verbal altercation with the manager. Shortly after, the former employee was escorted out of the warehouse and took off running. The employee was worried the man would return.

* * *

A man on 6th Avenue called police and said he had been drinking and his cousin was over at his house and he wanted her to leave. Police arrived and the cousin said she was already packing up her items and was waiting on her ride to come and get her. The complainant said he was fine with his cousin waiting for her ride.

* * *

A woman on W. 13th Street Court told police her daughter started cussing and yelling at her in her own home. She wanted her daughter to leave and not come back. The daughter was gone before police arrived and were not able to inform her about trespassing. The officer patrolled around the area in an attempt to find the daughter, but were not successful.

* * *

Police were called to a disorder at a residence on E. 23rd Street. The disorder was only verbal and the woman was leaving for the night to give the man some space. Police saw no indications of any physical altercation.

* * *

While working an accident on Central Avenue, a citizen approached an officer complaining about an unregistered vehicle parked on the street for over two years. The officer ran the tag, which came back to a woman. The officer called the last known number on file and was told the woman no longer owns the number. Approximately a hundred feet up the road, the officer saw a gold Altima with no tag. The officer ran the VIN, which came back to a man. The officer spoke with the man over the phone and told him the vehicle needs to be removed from the city road if it is not registered. The officer explained to the man the unregistered vehicle would be towed the next day if it was still on the street. The officer placed a sticker on both vehicles.

* * *

A man on E. Main Street told police someone had broken into a building he owns. The man discovered the glass door on the west side of the building was damaged. He said an office door inside the building had been opened, however no items appeared to have been stolen. The man estimated the cost of damage to the door to be $180.

* * *

An officer saw a Budget rental truck stuck under the railroad bridge at 3300 Alton Park Blvd. The officer found that the driver of the truck was working with Budget staff to let the air out of the tires in an effort to free it. After letting almost all of the air out of the tires, the truck was able to free itself. Unfortunately, upon trying to turn the truck around, the driver managed to peel the two front tires off of the rims due to lack of air pressure. The truck was now stuck again. Budget representatives called for their own tow and the truck was eventually removed from the roadway. The officer notified INFO channel of the incident and they passed the information along to the railroad in case they wished to send an engineer out to inspect the bridge.

* * *

A man told police he was riding the mechanical bull at Whiskey Cowgirl at 1819 Broad St when he injured his hand. He said the employees of this business were being aggressive with him. The officer spoke with two staff members who said the man had arrived intoxicated and later requested to ride the mechanical bull. These employees said the man was riding the bull in a way that was not correct or safe and was instructed to stop. As a result, the employees said the man became aggressive and caused many customers to leave. The employees requested the man to be trespassed. He was instructed to leave and not return or he would be arrested for trespassing.