Police Blotter: Tow Truck Hits Woman's Car At Cheddars; Man Reportedly Trying To Enter Cars On Beech Street

  • Tuesday, March 21, 2023

A woman called police from the Cheddars at 2020 Gunbarrel Road. She said that a tow truck hit her black BMW while it was parked on the west side of the building. Police observed damage to the front end of her vehicle on the passenger side headlight. Police checked the restaurant's camera footage and observed a black unidentifiable tow truck drive through the parking lot, but did not physically see the tow truck hit the woman's vehicle. Police gathered all of the information needed for a crash report, handed the woman a copy of the complaint number and left the scene. Police later began to run the woman's TN tag provided through NCIC and found that the tag was not on file. Police called Dispatch and spoke to an NCIC operator and were told that the tag was in fact not on file. Police tried multiple times to call the woman to get her vehicle VIN due to the fact that she was unable to provide insurance information to police on scene, but received no response.

* * *

A woman on E. 11th Street called for help from police in a disorder with her boyfriend. She said that she and her boyfriend had a verbal altercation and she requested him to leave to avoid any further conflict. The boyfriend agreed and left without incident.

* * *

A woman on E. 49th Street told police some people called her claiming to be from Amazon and requested personal information. She said she refused to give them any information, but wanted to document the incident.

* * *

A man told police a tractor they were using on a plumbing job at 4006 Industry Dr. had been stolen on Sunday afternoon. He said the U-Haul next door had camera footage of the vehicle. Police reviewed video and observed a black Chevy truck with a black trailer pull down Industrial Drive from Bonny Oaks, and was seen again leaving with the tractor on the trailer. The man was unable to provide a VIN# for the tractor, but will check with his boss to collect the information as soon as possible. It is unknown who took the tractor and police did not observe any evidence on scene to process.

* * *

A woman told police that while inside the Happy Mart at 5701 Brainerd Road, she lost her wallet. Inside her wallet were her identity cards and $190 cash.

* * *

A disorder was reported at the In-Town Suites, 5730 Lee Hwy. Police spoke with a man and woman who had been arguing and the woman was collecting her things and leaving. Both of them separated without incident.

* * *

Someone located a wallet on the sidewalk on 13th Avenue. Police attempted to notify the owner of the wallet via a phone number Dispatch was able to locate, but there was no answer and they were unable to leave a voicemail. The wallet was turned into Property.

* * *

A woman on Bledsoe Terrace showed police camera footage of a homeless woman, who police identified, walking onto her back porch. She requested police trespass the woman from her residence. An officer informed the homeless woman she is no longer allowed to be on that property and would be arrested for trespassing if she were to return.

* * *

Police were called to property damage at an apartment complex on Hollyberry Lane. Police found a large tree had fallen on top of the apartment complex, and part of it went through an apartment window. Chattanooga Fire Department arrived on scene as well when police evacuated the entire building where the incident occurred. Everyone was able to vacate safely and no injures were reported. Chattanooga Fire Department called the building inspector and notified them of the structural damage and they said they would not be responding until tomorrow at normal business hours. Red Cross was contacted in attempt to re-home approximately eight people due to the structure not being safe to re-enter. The building has been roped off due to unsafe conditions.

* * *

A caller told police he observed a black male wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans trying car door handles on S. Beech Street. Police were informed that no entry was made into any of the vehicles. The caller went on to say that they attempted to follow the man, but were unable to locate him prior to police involvement. Police placed a short BOLO out for the man and canvased the area, but were unable to locate him.

