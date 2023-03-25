Loud Hooting, Whistling Among Noises Banned In New City Noise Ordinance

Loud hooting and whistling will be among the noises banned in areas of Chattanooga outside the Downtown Amplified Music District under a new city noise ordinance.

Councilwoman Carol Berz is the main sponsor for the noise ordinance that will be considered by the full council next Tuesday night. It must pass on two readings.

Enforcement of the ordinance will not require officers to carry equipment that measures noise decibels.

The standard will be those noises that "annoy or disturb the quiet, comfort or repose of persons in any dwelling, or other type of residence or of any persons in the vicinity."

It covers such noises as loud honking of vehicle horns, barking dogs, fireworks outside designated times, loud playing of music and construction noises except for specified times.

Here is the full ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO. ________



AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND CHATTANOOGA CITY CODE,

PART II, CHAPTER 25, ARTICLE III, BY ADDING SECTION

25-79, RELATIVE TO ENUMERATION OF PROHIBITED

NOISES IN ALL RESIDENTIAL ZONES OUTSIDE THE

DOWNTOWN AMPLIFIED MUSIC DISTRICT.

______________________________________________________

SECTION 1. BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF

CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, that Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 25, Article III,

by adding Section 25-79, relative to enumeration of prohibited noises in all residential zones

outside the Downtown Amplified Music District as follows:

ARTICLE III. SOUNDS



Sec. 25-79. Enumeration of prohibited noises in all Residential Zones outside the



Downtown Amplified Music District.



(a) The following acts, among others, are declared to be loud, disturbing, and unnecessary

noises in all residential zones outside the Downtown Amplified Music District and shall

be considered a violation of this article, but this enumeration shall not be deemed to be

exclusive:

(1) Horns or other signal devices on vehicles. The sounding of any horn or signal

device on any automobile, motorcycle, bus or other vehicle, while not in motion,

except as a danger signal if another vehicle is approaching apparently out of

control, or while in motion only as a danger signal after or as brakes are being

applied and deceleration of the vehicle is intended; the creation by means of such

signal device of any unreasonably loud or harsh sound, and the sounding of such

device for any unnecessary and unreasonable period of time.

(2) Musical instruments. The playing of any radio, phonograph, or any musical

instrument in such a manner or with such volume, particularly during the hours

between 8:30 p.m. and 7:00 a.m., so as to annoy or disturb the quiet, comfort or

repose of persons in any dwelling, or other type of residence or of any persons in

the vicinity.

(3) Yelling, hawking, etc., in streets. Yelling, hawking, shouting, hooting, whistling,

or singing on the streets or sidewalks or in any residential neighborhoods, at any

time of the day, in a manner which disturbs the quiet, comfort or repose of

persons in any dwelling, or other type of residence.

(4) Dogs. The keeping of any dog(s) which, by causing frequent or long, continued

noise, disturbs the comfort or repose of any person in any residence. For the

purposes of this subsection, "frequent or long, continued noise" shall include, but

shall not be limited to, barking at an average rate of ten (10) or more barks per

minute over a period of five (5) minutes which can be heard from a distance of

one hundred (100) feet or more, but shall not include the barking of any dog(s)

responding to an emergency or to a trespasser on the property of the owner of

such dog(s).

(5) Operation of vehicles. The operation of any automobile, motorcycle, or other

vehicle so out of repair or loaded in such manner as to create loud and

unnecessary grating, grinding, rattling or other noise in any residential community

or parks.

(6) Construction work. The erection (including excavation), demolition, alteration or

repair of any building in any residential neighborhood, and the excavation of

streets in any residential district or section, other than between the hours of 7:00

(9) Lawnmowers, leaf blowers, weed-eaters, chain saws, etc. Operate lawn mowers,

leaf blowers, weed-eaters, chain saws or other domestic tools out-of-doors

between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. without the express consent of

adjoining residential property owners.

(10) Fireworks. It shall be unlawful to set off fireworks after the hour of 11:30 p.m.,

except on July 4th and New Year's Eve when the hours prohibited shall be 12:30

a.m. until 800 a.m.

(11) No person shall operate or permit the operation of any sound amplification

system, including, but not limited to, any radio, tape player, compact disc player,

loud speaker, or any other electrical device used for the amplification of sound so

that the sound is plainly audible at a distance of one hundred (100) feet or more

and on someone else's property located in a Residential neighborhood outside of

the Downtown Amplified Music District. This section shall not apply to events

attended by more than one thousand (1,000) people, athletic events, nor to sounds

emanating from a Downtown Amplified Music District outside of the residential

neighborhood.



(b) The provisions of this section shall not apply to any vehicle of the city or other

governmental entity while engaged upon necessary public business, to excavations or

repairs of bridges or streets by or on behalf of the city during the night hours, where the

public welfare and convenience renders it necessary to perform the work at night.

SECTION 2. BE IT FURTHER ORDAINED, That this Ordinance shall take effect within

thirty (30) days from and after its passage as provided by law.

a.m. and 8:00 p.m., except in cases of urgent necessity in the interest of the public

health and safety, and then only with a permit from the building inspector, which

may be granted for a period not to exceed thirty (30) days while such emergency

continues. If the building inspector determines that the public health and safety

will not be impaired by the erection, demolition, alteration or repair of any

building or the excavation of a street within the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.,

and further determines that loss or inconvenience would result to any party in

interest through delay, the inspector may grant permission for such work to be

done within the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. upon application made at the

time the permit for such work is awarded or during the progress of the work.

(7) Excessive Noise in Residential Communities. The creation of any excessive noise

on any street in residential neighborhood outside of the Downtown Amplified

Music District adjacent to any residence, which disturbs the quiet, comfort or

repose of persons in any dwelling, or other type of residence unless otherwise

stipulated in this ordinance.

(8) Refuse collection in Residential Communities. Operate a mechanical loader for

refuse collection between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. within or adjacent

to any residential communities.