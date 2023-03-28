Hit And Run Crash Reported - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A hit and run crash was reported from the Walmart parking lot after an individual had returned to their vehicle to discover a large amount of damage to their vehicle that was consistent with being struck by another vehicle.



An unknown 911 call came in from the campus of Southern Adventist University. No emergency was located.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original shoplifting charge.

Officers checked the well-being of a Greenbriar Cove resident, in the 9100 block of Leyland Drive, at the request of the HOA. The resident was found in good health.

An individual who had their phone stolen in Chattanooga informed police that it was “pinging” in the 4200 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. Officers checked the area but found no stolen phone.

A traffic stop in the 10100 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for driving on a license revoked for DUI.

A traffic stop in the 9400 block of Apison Pike resulted in a vehicle occupant being charged with possession of illegal drugs.

An officer made contact with a vehicle parked in the gravel in the 10000 block Apison Pike. It was a family parked to access the Thatcher Switch Recreational Area due to the entrance road being closed.

An officer made contact with a suspicious vehicle in the 4900 block of La Collina Way parked behind several closed businesses. The vehicle was occupied by two local university students who advised that they were just watching a movie. They agreed to find a more appropriate location to watch their movie.

A traffic stop in the 10600 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended driver’s license.

An officer checked on a vehicle parked near several closed businesses and the Collegedale greenway in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. The sole occupant of the vehicle advised the officer that they were attempting to catch a Pokemon on the Pokemon Go game.

A traffic stop in the 9300 block of Lee Highway resulted in a passenger’s arrest for felony possession of illegal drugs.



