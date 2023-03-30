Fleischmann Disappointed By Lack Of Funding For Chickamauga Lock

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann said Thursday he was disappointed the budget request included no funds for inland waterways construction projects, including Chickamauga Lock.

He said, "These projects, like many large Corps projects, have faced delays and cost escalations, including Chickamauga Lock in my district. Execution of the Chick Lock project seems to be on a better path now, but we need to continue working to improve project delivery of these critical water resources infrastructure projects.

"Overall, I am concerned this budget does not sufficiently invest in Corps or Reclamation infrastructure. While not unusual for the budget request to propose reductions for these programs, it is still disappointing.

"The $7.4 billion request would reduce funding for the Corps of Engineers by more than 14% below the fiscal year 2023 enacted level. The budget proposes the largest cuts for the Corps’ civil works mission in the Mississippi Rivers and Tributaries, Investigations, and Operation and Maintenance accounts. Further, the request for Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund activities is over $1 billion below the maximum offset allowed by law.

"I’d note that the Subcommittee has not yet received justification sheets for the Operation and Maintenance account. These budget materials are essential for the Subcommittee to conduct its work, and I hope we can expect that information soon.

"The $1.9 billion request for the Bureau of Reclamation represents a 25% cut below the fiscal year 2023 enacted level, including a 27% reduction to the Water and Related Resources account. This account funds drought mitigation and planning, new and existing water supply infrastructure, and operation of water projects across the West."