Police Blotter: Man Accidently Leaves Rifle At Hotel; Woman Thinks Someone Stole Her Medication

A man staying at the District 3 Hotel at 100 W 21st St. told police he was rearranging luggage in his vehicle and believed he set his .22 Savage Long Rifle (with optic) on the ground next to his truck. He said he then left the area, heading back home toward Missouri. He called the hotel later that evening and staff were unable to locate the rifle. The man said hotel staff were unable to access security camera footage until the following morning and he would update law enforcement once security camera footage was available. The man’s rifle into entered into NCIC.

A woman called police about bad gas she received at a station on Dayton Boulevard. She told police she got gas in her vehicle and then it shut down after she got about a mile down the road. The vehicle was towed to the Acura dealership and she was told that it had bad gas in it and they showed her a photo of it as well. She is currently dealing with the gas station owner trying to resolve the problem. She was given an estimate of $1,300 to drain the gas tank but it could cost more later in other repairs.

An employee at FedEx at 3021 Alton Park Blvd. called police saying there were people who are not handicapped parking in handicapped spots. The employee said the driver of a silver Toyota pickup truck has already been warned. An officer arrived and saw the Toyota parked in a handicapped spot without a placard. Police issued a citation for parking in a handicapped spot. Police spoke to an employee who said there are always available parking spots except for during Christmas.

A man told police he noticed that $2,000 was taken out of his account. The last time he went to drop off a check was at a post office on East Brained Road in the outdoor drop off box. He was able to provide a copy of the check that was withdrawn. The Pay to the Order was to Chrysler Capital and was signed in the back by "Jakyla Hudgins". The man had already contacted his bank.

A woman on Alabama Avenue told police that overnight someone tried to hotwire her vehicle. She showed police damage to her steering column which included the ignition switch completely destroyed and in pieces on the driver’s seat. Wires were also exposed from the steering column. The woman said she didn’t hear her car alarm go off and had been home for the past 24 hours. She had cameras on her residence but unfortunately her vehicle was out of view from them. Her neighbor had cameras as well but they were unable to capture the event. Police added her residence to the watch list.

An anonymous caller told police they had found a bag of marijuana at 6574 E. Brainerd Road. A sandwich bag containing marijuana was found lying on the ground in a covered picnic table area for grilling out. Using a personal, digital scale, police weighed the marijuana and found it to be approximately 4.7g. The marijuana will be turned into Property for destruction. Using the scale inside Property, the marijuana found weighed 6.9g.

A woman driving southbound on I-75 told police there were barricade on the interstate and one was in the middle of the road. The vehicle in front of her hit it which caused the cone to impact into her vehicle. This caused front right damage to her headlight. She wanted this documented for insurance purposes.

An officer responded to a vehicle recovered stolen outside of Chattanooga at Lowe’s at 2180 Gunbarrel Road. The owner was notified while police were on scene and were allowed to come and pick it up.

A man on Mauldeth Road told police he was moving out and wanted to collect the rest of his items without causing a disorder. He said he had a propane tank and gardening tool inside the home that he wanted to collect before leaving. Police spoke with a woman who lives at the address and she said she would allow the man to collect his items while police were present. The man entered the home, collected his items then returned outside to wait on his ride. Police remained until the man’s ride arrived to prevent any further disorder from occurring.

A woman on Robbins Street told police she couldn’t find her medication and believed it must have been stolen. There were no signs of forced entry and the house had an alarm system that showed no signs of being triggered. The woman has a history of calling in suspicious activities with nothing ever being located.