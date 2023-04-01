Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Dodges Scam From "Covid Relief" Worker; Unknown Person Causes $15,000 Damage To Fence And Light Pole

  • Saturday, April 1, 2023

A man on Blackford Street told police an unknown person tried to get him to give personal information and gift cards under the guise of being with Covid Relief. The man said he did not comply and wanted a report made.

* * *

A suspicious man was reported on S. Lovell Ave. Police spoke with the man, who said he was knocking on doors around the S, Lovell area and asking for work. The man did not break any laws, so police made sure he didn't have warrants and let him walk.

* * *

A man told police his blue Mongoose bike was stolen at 529 E. 11th St. about 20 minutes prior to police arrival. The man said he knew the offender only by the name "KD." He described "KD" to be a 5'9 black male who typically can be found on Douglas Street. The value of the bike is $50, and the man said he did wish to prosecute.

* * *

A man told police he last had his wallet with him while he was at the Smoothie King, 1700 Broad St., the day before around 5:30 p.m., and he thought he had put it in his pocket. He said it was possibly dropped or misplaced somewhere after that. He realized it was gone when he got to his girlfriend’s house around 10:30-11 p.m., and he couldn’t find it anywhere.

* * *

An employee at a business at 5407 Hixson Pike told police he wanted a homeless party who was on his party trespassed. Police found the homeless man behind the business and trespassed him from the property. The man then left the scene.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported on Green Hill Drive. Police found a man who matched the description of the person who was suspected of being under someone's carport. The man had a big bag of stuff and appeared very nervous when police began questioning him. He said he does
not have an ID and is homeless. With no victims of any crimes, police let the man go.

* * *
Police were handed a wallet with an unknown person's items in it on Van Buren Street. The wallet will be turned into CPD Property for safekeeping.

* * *

Officers responded to a disorder with a weapon at the apartments at 5305 Hwy 58. A woman had called police because she was on the phone with her daughter, who was crying. The daughter was in a disorder with her now ex-boyfriend and he had grabbed a knife and put it to his own wrist. The man told police he did that in the heat of the moment and he has no desire to hurt himself or others. The daughter said she at no point felt threatened by him; she was just worried he might hurt himself. The
two were separated for the night.

* * *

An employee at the apartments at 1701 N. Concord Road told police a tenant had entered the office causing a disorder due to his work order for his washer not being completed. The employee said the tenant was behind on his rent and wanted to be credited for six months to one year, due to him having maintenance problems since December of 2022. Police spoke with the tenant at his apartment and he provided police with video footage of his encounter with the employee inside of the office. While watching the video footage, police didn't hear the man yell at the employee.

* * *

A man called police to report substantial damage to the fence and a light pole at the rear of a property he manages at 5513 Hwy.153. The man is a project manager for Wolford Development, which owns the building. He said some time between 4 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., someone damaged a chain-link fence ($5,000) and a metal light pole ($10,000). There is no suspect information concerning this incident.

