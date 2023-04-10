Planning Commission Recommends Approval On 2 Lee Highway Motel To Apartments Conversions

The Planning Commission on Monday recommended approval for UGC zoning for two run-down Lee Highway motels that the new owner wants to convert to apartments.

Planning Agency staff members said the Motel 6 and America's Best Inn could be converted without the rezoning, but not as many units could be changed.

The change allows 94 units at Motel 6 instead of 70 and 64 units at America's Best Inn instead of 56.

Attorney Buddy Presley said 175 residents signed a petition in opposition.

He said instead of making the change to apartments, "the money needs to be put into fixing up the motels."

Attorney Presley said it is "inhumane" to put residents in such small apartments.

One resident said, "For some reason we have gotten to be the mecca for homelessness. I feel like I am under siege. The price for my home has plummeted."

David Matthews of the Planning Commission said, "I'm really torn. We need affordable housing. We need that housing really bad."

Chairman Ethan Collier agreed. He said of the change, "I think it makes things much better for you in the long haul."

Mike Price of MAP Engineers, who urged approval, said the two motels had generated major numbers of police calls.

He said Thornhill Management has hired an architect on the projects.

Mr. Price said there would be studio apartments and some two-bedroom units as well as pools and community rooms.

The final decision will be by the City Council.

Thornhill Management earlier dropped plans to convert the Knights Inn in Lookout Valley to apartments after strong opposition from County Commissioner Joe Graham and City Councilman Chip Henderson.