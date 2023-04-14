Lookout Mountain, Ga., Planning Recreation Improvements

Recreation is an important part of the Lookout Mountain community, said Mayor David Bennett, at the April city council meeting. Recreation is included in the comprehensive plan that was developed by the city and now the mayor said it is time to prepare for the future needs beyond team sports. Like the rest of the comprehensive plan, he said that citizens of the town should be included in making plans for what is wanted and needed by way of surveys, public meetings and feedback. Advice will also be gathered from the rec board to determine opportunities other than what is already available and to avoid duplicating those services. The council members were asked for ideas and Mayor Bennett will present a more definite plan for moving forward in the process at the next council meeting.

This is one way that the comprehensive plan is being implemented. Because the city has a history of public involvement with development of plans for the future and proven progress with achieving the community’s vision, Lookout Mountain is eligible to apply for “PlanFirst” recognition from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. This designation will be helpful when the city applies for grants, said the mayor.

Big trucks not able to maneuver Ochs Highway that endanger other vehicles using the road are an ongoing problem. The city is still in talks with the Tennessee Department of Transportation and Georgia Department of Transportation in the attempt to find a solution, said the mayor. Truck drivers follow GPS which identifies Ochs as a state highway. Suggestions from the council include increased signage and more strategic placement of signs that warn of the curves and steep slopes. The caution signs should be placed in locations long before trucks get to the entrance of the road, both at the bottom in St. Elmo and farther south on the top of the mountain before trucks head down, it was stated. Another idea would be to influence GPS to direct the trucks via a different route.

Among the projects currently being handled by the public works department is filling pot holes and patching problem spots on the city’s roads. Liaison with the public works, Councilman Kevin Leckenby asks residents to let city hall know if they are aware of an area that has been missed. Lula Lake will soon be paved and striped from McCallie to the southern city limits. A projected date of completion for that work should be known by the next council meeting. Residents of the city were emailed reminders about the protocols for yard debris and garbage and over the next few weeks flyers will be handed to lawn maintenance services to remind them of their responsibilities and compliance requirements. The councilman said that the brush truck is out of service at this time and fixing it is a high priority. The next time the dumpster will be available is May 6. Residents are encouraged to come early since it is usually filled by 11 a.m.

Restoring the gazebo on the sidewalk along Lula Lake Road is being managed by the Beautification Committee, and they are also focusing on finishing the Joe Wheeler Garden. The property where the garden is located held a house at one time, and concrete and debris remains close to the surface, making it difficult to grow grass. The council approved adding more soil and sodding the area instead of seeding it. The estimated cost of the sod is around $3,500 and the city will provide the labor. The 4,000 daffodils in the park are in full bloom now and the city has heard a lot of complements about them, said Council member Caroline Williams. Commissioner Tony Towns praised the public works employees. He said their smiling and always pleasant demeanor is very appreciated as he mentioned a personal encounter with Travis Pitsch, Andrew Bradley and Craig Shelton.

Acoustic panels to improve audio have been ordered for the great room at town hall, to improve acoustics and audio quality. They are due to arrive near the beginning of May and will be installed soon after.

Wes Hasden, representing the municipal sewer board, will meet with an engineer next week regarding the old sewer pump station and location for a new, additional one. While the new, sewer pump station is still being planned, the old one that is at the end of its 25-year life expectancy will be rehabilitated. As it is being renovated, capacity will be added to handle future growth that is expected in the city. Refurbishing the original, will ensure that one pump station will always be functional.

Four volunteer firefighters in Lookout Mountain, Ga. have recently completed training and have been accredited as provisional firefighters. They are Frank Hitchings IV, Luke Braman, Neill Buie and Jeremy Van Burnt.

The council was told that the city now has four additional provisional firefighters after the volunteers completed training to become accredited. In the absence of Chief Todd Gann, the monthly statistics from the fire and police department were not available for the month but Commissioner of Fire and Police Taylor Watson said everything has been running smoothly. The car decals for 2023-2024 are now on sale, and she said that residents need to know that they are not sold as a fundraiser for the city, but for safety of the community. She said they help the police identify suspicious cars. The price of each decal is $5 now, and will increase to $10 on June 1.

The next meeting of the Lookout Mountain, Ga. city council will be May 11 at 6 p.m.