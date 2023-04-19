Upcoming Events Discussed At Red Bank Commission

Upcoming activities in the city of Red Bank were announced in the commissioner’s reports at the City Commission meeting Tuesday night. The Red Bank Jubilee is coming up in two weeks. Commissioners Pete Phillips and Jamie Fairbanks Harvey have both been working all year on the Jubilee committee to put on the city’s annual party that will be on May 6 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at 3817 Redding Road. There will be live music, activities for kids, vendors food trucks and beer.

In her report to the commissioners, Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton said that the Earth Day Clean up will be Saturday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Volunteers should meet at Dayton Plaza. People are being asked to sign up early to get a designated clean-up area.

Commissioner Hayes Wilkinson said the Champion Virginia Pine Ceremony will be Friday, April 28, at 12:30 p.m. at the former Red Bank Middle School property. It will be a celebration of the state of Tennessee’s tallest Virginia pine tree.

Mayor Hollie Berry said the next Red Bank food pantry will be on Thursday from 4:30-6 p.m.

The budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 was amended at the commission meeting to appropriate unbudgeted expenses that included items such as insurance recovery and grants that have been received.

A resolution was passed to apply for a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office Traffic Grant program in the amount of $74,000. This is a 100 percent grant with no match needed from the city. The money received from the grant will be used for salaries, education and enforcement related to driving.

The Commission proclaimed that May 8-12 will be recognized as Teacher Appreciation week in Red Bank.









