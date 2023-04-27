Latest Headlines

Convictions Gained In 2 Murder Cases In First Trials Under DA Clayton Fuller

  • Thursday, April 27, 2023

Newly appointed District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller for the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit completed trial terms in Catoosa County and Dade County.

The first trial term took place in Catoosa County from March 6-23 and the second trial term took place in Dade County from April 3-26.

Over the course of the trial term, the Catoosa County office tried six cases and secured convictions in cases raging from malice murder to rape to child molestation to trafficking in methamphetamine. The office secured four life sentences and with two other sentences being for 40 years.

The trial teams were led by Chief Assistant District Attorney Kevin Baugh and Assistant District Attorneys Beth Evans, Deanna Reisman, and David Wolfe.

“Beth Evans leads our Catoosa County office and put our team in a position to be successful this term,” said District Attorney Fuller. “I’m so grateful to her impressive leadership and I’d like to thank our prosecutors, victim advocates, administrative staff, investigators, and law enforcement partners for their dedication to making our communities safer in Catoosa County.

“The trial teams went up against tough defense counsels, but we have some of the best litigators in the state in our office evidenced by the work that ADAs Reisman and Wolfe did this term. I’d put them up against anyone in the state and expect justice.”

In State v. Gravitt, the defendant was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony. The defendant murdered the victim by stabbing him to death after the defendant had used methamphetamine. He was sentenced to life in prison by Judge Kristina Cook Graham.

In State v. Jonathan Harold Brown, the defendant was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine when he fled from police at speeds in excess of 100 mph. After he was stopped by law enforcement, a backpack that had been in the defendant’s possession was found to contain two pounds of methamphetamine. Brown was sentenced to serve 40 years in prison by Judge Brian House.

In State v. Michael Shane Cramer, the defendant was found guilty of child molestation. Judge Don W. Thompson sentenced him to 40 years in prison.

In State v. James Edward Carroll, the defendant was convicted following a two-day trial before Judge Brian House of multiple counts of rape and child molestation stemming from years of sexual abuse of female family members from each generation of his family since the 1980s.

his step-great-granddaughter that began when she was six years old. Evidence presented at trial showed that Carroll had molested additional minor female family members from each generation of his family since the 1980s. Carroll received a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

Over the course of the trial term in Dade County the office tried five cases and secured convictions in cases ranging from malice murder to aggravated assault.

The trial teams were led by Chief Assistant District Attorney Kevin Baugh and Assistant District Attorneys Jennifer Hartline and Katie Wright.

DA Fuller stated, “Jennifer Hartline runs our Dade County office and did an incredible job ensuring all of the cases on the calendar were ready to go to trial. ADA Wright prepped several cases for trial and did an outstanding job fighting for justice in some tough cases. Our Dade County law enforcement partners are dedicated professionals who put together strong cases for us to prosecute.

In State v. Roger Allen Shrader, the defendant was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault for the brutal murder of his mother who he assaulted with a machete and a mattock to the point of near-decapitation. Shrader has not been sentenced at this time, but under Georgia law, Shrader faces a minimum sentence of life in prison.

In State v. Jacob William Dalton, the defendant was found guilty during a bench trial before Judge Brian House of aggravated assault, family violence and cruelty to children in the third degree. Evidence showed that the defendant got into an argument with his girlfriend while in a car driving down the road. The victim was driving and the defendant was in the backseat behind the victim. The defendant began strangling the victim while the victim was driving down the road. The victim’s daughter was present in the car, witnessed the act of violence, and tried to stop the defendant. Judge House sentenced the defendant to serve six years in the Department of Corrections.

DA Fuller said, “I want to thank my entire team. Our prosecutors, victim advocates, investigators, and administrative professionals are the best in the state” Fuller stated. “Our team’s first two trial terms under my leadership clearly show that if you hurt someone in our community or are trafficking poison on our Main Streets - We’re your huckleberry.”

