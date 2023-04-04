Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man In Mapco Restroom For Over An Hour Was Sleeping; Scammer Takes CVS Clerk For Over $4,000

  • Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Suspicious activity was reported at the Mapco, 6200 Lee Hwy. Employees told police a black male came into the store to use the restroom. Almost an hour later, the man was still in the restroom with the door locked. The store clerk knocked on the door to see if the man was okay, but there was no response from him. Police were called to check on the man in the bathroom. Police got the man to open the door and exit the restroom. He had been asleep in the bathroom. The man was asked not to return to the store. He left the area with no further incident.

* * *

A woman on Roanoke Avenue told police she was in an argument with a man over a text message. A short time later, the man arrived at her residence and began accusing her of stealing his phone. The woman only wanted the incident documented because she said she did not steal his phone.

* * *

A man at a business on Shallowford Road told police he has been receiving abnormal phone calls and text messages from a number. He believes it may be a former employee/associate. When calling the number back, there is no answer or voicemail box. The man could not provide any other information on the matter. Police were not able to view any of the text messages on his phone. He said the person contacting him said phrases like: "I'm going to break the windows of the cars in your lot" and "I've already slashed tires." Police patrolled the car lot and did not locate any damage done to any of the vehicles. Police placed his business on the Watch List.

* * *

Police discovered a vehicle reported stolen from Amin Drive was never stolen, but was repossessed by the lien holder. The vehicle was removed by NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A woman on W. 52nd Street told police she renovated a house and the crawl space is insulated and warm. She said when she was placing a bucket into the crawl space, she noticed a set of blankets that were down there and she did not place any blankets down there. She told police in the past they found someone sleeping down there. She believes a homeless person is staying there at night. Police placed the residence on a the Watch List.

* * *

An employee at the Boxcar General Store, 52 Frazier Ave., told police they found a woman's debit card and membership cards. The employee said they wanted them turned in to police. The woman's cards will be taken to Property.

* * *

A woman told police she arrived at the Doubletree, 2232 Center St., at approximately 7:30 p.m. She said she parked and locked her vehicle and went inside.The woman returned to her vehicle at approximately 10 p.m., when she discovered it was no longer there. She said her husband received a call concerning recent activity on his Citi Bank debit card, where someone attempted to use it at the Gunbarrel Walmart. Police tried to review video footage from the surrounding businesses; however, were not able to do so. There is no suspect information. The woman said her purse and car keys were inside the vehicle. She described her car as a blue 2016 Subaru Forester. She said the only thing that makes it stand out is that it has a sun roof. She does wish to prosecute, and the vehicle has been entered into NCIC and was BOLO'd to all surrounding agencies.

* * *

A man on Center Street whose stolen vehicle was recovered, told police he discovered that someone had linked their iPhone to the vehicle's radio. He gave police the phone number he got from it, which he said he Google searched and the number came back with several names.

* * *

A man staying at an Airbnb on E. 17th Street told police he discovered his vehicle had been entered and rummaged through sometime during the night while it was parked there. He said he last saw it around 6:30 p.m. the night before, and it was left locked. Someone had broken the back window out to get in it. A few items had been stolen from inside. The vehicle was a white 2007 Toyota 4Runner.

* * *

A manager at the CVS, 6802 Lee Hwy., told police someone called the store and persuaded the clerk to give them $4,135 in gift cards. There is no suspect information.

