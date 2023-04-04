Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALLARD, SAVANA LYNN

53 HEBBNEY RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BEAN, NORMAN CARL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BENN, CORNELIUS DEONTA

2463 NORTH BRIAR CIRLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC



BONDS, TAMESHIA NASHAY

320 EAST VIEW DR.

CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONBROWN, ERIC CHARLES2815 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071402Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTBURNS, CHEYANNE MICHELLE166 CROWE HILL CIR BENTON, 37307Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CARTER NEW COMB, JEFFERY L5520 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORCORN, JAMES480 CALIFORNIA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DIAZ DIAZ, ABIDMARROSSVILLE,Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDODSON, DENNIS EUGENE1714 N MACK SMITH RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OVER $1,000ELKINS, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN8401 HIWASSEE STREET CHARLESTON, 37310Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOPEN TITLE LAW VIOLATIONFLANIGAN, TYAIRA VIENNA3929 MANOR RD #129 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFFAILURE TO APPEARFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTURFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEGARCIA, ALFREDO JORDAN1810 CYNTHIA DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCHILD NEGLECTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGIBSON, SAMUEL PATRICK567 SOUTH CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37474Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYGRILO, KRISTIN MARIE1013 MASSENGILL STREET WINCHESTER, 37398Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)HAGAMAN, ANDREW KEITH4714 ROLLINGGREEN DR OOLTEWAH, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HAMILTON, DARYL MICHEAL7626 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163511Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHAYS, RONNIE L1724 DAUGHERTY FERRY RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOBSTRUCTING DRIVERS VIEWHENSHALL MAY, MEGGEN DANIELLE10335 WALDEN ST SODDY DAISY, 373795439Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTHILL, DAMEKO M2467 15TH AVE APT 205 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHUGHES, ASHLEE JORDAN2467 15TH AVE, APT 205 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTJARRETT, KELLI50 CEDAR CREEK MANOR ROCKSPRING, 30739Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL SIMULATIONJERNIGAN, TONNESIA SHANBREA2399 FOREST VILLA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYJOHNSON, EMILY CHRISTINE704 FORREST ROAD FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJORDAN, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER1103 ELM AVE SOUTH PITSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOYCE, DARRIN WAYNEHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF METHLAYNE, TREVOR LEVI123 HACKWORTH HILL WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSLOFTIS, JEFFERY EUGENE1127 NC HIGHWAY 119 N LEASBURG, 27291Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMCCALLUM, JAMES THOMASHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMCCOMBS, STACEY NICOLE303 SOUTH MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONMITCHELL, KEYAUN D2230 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073645Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTTHEFT OF PROPERTYNIZNICK, JAMES EDMOND9322 SMITH CEMETRY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEORR, JESSICA MARIE7022 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 373416999Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISEPARSONS, KARI LYNN6714 MOODY SAWYER RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTPRIVETT, STEVIE ALEXANDRIA1025 W 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYRAMIREZ LOPEZ, MIRNA YOLANDA4609 PLAZA HILL LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROBERSON, THADDIOUS BRUCE2501 MARKET ST #247 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESTEWART, GLENDA FAYE6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 580 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYSWEET, TERRY ANTHONY5804 GRASSHOPPER RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)THACKER, ARTHUR WILLIAM3211 5TH AVE Chattanooga, 374071532Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETHOMAS, TODD DEWAYNE711 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)TYSON, WILLIAM CORY5402 COUNTRY VILLAGE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVELASQUEZ CHILEL, LUCAS YONATANUNKNOWN ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWILSON, JONATHON LAVAR1911 CHAMBERLIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

