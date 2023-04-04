Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BEAN, NORMAN CARL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/28/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|BENN, CORNELIUS DEONTA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/11/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
- VOP (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|BONDS, TAMESHIA NASHAY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/03/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|BROWN, ERIC CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/31/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- EVADING ARREST
|
|BURNS, CHEYANNE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/23/2000
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CARTER NEW COMB, JEFFERY L
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/31/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|COONROD, ANTONIO DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/24/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|DIAZ DIAZ, ABIDMAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/12/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|DODSON, DENNIS EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 08/09/1952
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ELKINS, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/02/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- OPEN TITLE LAW VIOLATION
|
|FLANIGAN, TYAIRA VIENNA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTUR
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GARCIA, ALFREDO JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/18/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
- CHILD NEGLECT
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GASS, CATHEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/01/1971
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GIBSON, SAMUEL PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/02/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GRILO, KRISTIN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/10/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)
|
|HAGAMAN, ANDREW KEITH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/11/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARRIS, DETARIOUS D
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/02/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
|
|HAYS, RONNIE L
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 11/15/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- OBSTRUCTING DRIVERS VIEW
|
|HENSHALL MAY, MEGGEN DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/22/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HILL, DAMEKO M
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/05/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HUGHES, ASHLEE JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/06/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JACKSON, TAION
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/21/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- EVADING ARREST
|
|JACKSON, TERELL DEVAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/30/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
- ESCAPE
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|JARRETT, KELLI
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/13/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JERNIGAN, TONNESIA SHANBREA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/05/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, TIMOTHY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/24/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JORDAN, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/10/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOYCE, DARRIN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/22/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LOFTIS, JEFFERY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/08/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MAYBERRY, JASON PAUL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/01/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)
|
|MCCALLUM, JAMES THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCCOMBS, STACEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/03/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
|
|MCLEMORE, DENNIS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCWHORTER, LARRY ANTION
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/02/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MITCHELL, KEYAUN D
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/24/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|NIZNICK, JAMES EDMOND
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/22/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|PARSONS, KARI LYNN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/17/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PRIVETT, STEVIE ALEXANDRIA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/05/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RAMIREZ LOPEZ, MIRNA YOLANDA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAY, GORDON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/17/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|REDDICK, BRENNEN MCCLAIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBERSON, THADDIOUS BRUCE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 08/19/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|SHERRELL, DENNISSON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OPEN CONTAINER LAW)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|STEWART, GLENDA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 11/04/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SWEET, TERRY ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 02/13/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THACKER, ARTHUR WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/29/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|THOMAS, TODD DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/29/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|TWIDDY, THOMAS E
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/18/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TYSON, WILLIAM CORY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/21/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|VAUGHN, DAVID RAY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/27/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRVATED BURGLARY - OCCUP
|
|VELASQUEZ CHILEL, LUCAS YONATAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/18/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
|