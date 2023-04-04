Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALLARD, SAVANA LYNN 
53 HEBBNEY RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BEAN, NORMAN CARL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BENN, CORNELIUS DEONTA 
2463 NORTH BRIAR CIRLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

BONDS, TAMESHIA NASHAY 
320 EAST VIEW DR.

CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

BROWN, ERIC CHARLES 
2815 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071402 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST

BURNS, CHEYANNE MICHELLE 
166 CROWE HILL CIR BENTON, 37307 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARTER NEW COMB, JEFFERY L 
5520 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

CORN, JAMES 
480 CALIFORNIA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DIAZ DIAZ, ABIDMAR 
ROSSVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DODSON, DENNIS EUGENE 
1714 N MACK SMITH RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER $1,000

ELKINS, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN 
8401 HIWASSEE STREET CHARLESTON, 37310 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN TITLE LAW VIOLATION

FLANIGAN, TYAIRA VIENNA 
3929 MANOR RD #129 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTUR
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GARCIA, ALFREDO JORDAN 
1810 CYNTHIA DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GIBSON, SAMUEL PATRICK 
567 SOUTH CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37474 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GRILO, KRISTIN MARIE 
1013 MASSENGILL STREET WINCHESTER, 37398 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)

HAGAMAN, ANDREW KEITH 
4714 ROLLINGGREEN DR OOLTEWAH, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAMILTON, DARYL MICHEAL 
7626 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163511 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HAYS, RONNIE L 
1724 DAUGHERTY FERRY RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OBSTRUCTING DRIVERS VIEW

HENSHALL MAY, MEGGEN DANIELLE 
10335 WALDEN ST SODDY DAISY, 373795439 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HILL, DAMEKO M 
2467 15TH AVE APT 205 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HUGHES, ASHLEE JORDAN 
2467 15TH AVE, APT 205 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JARRETT, KELLI 
50 CEDAR CREEK MANOR ROCKSPRING, 30739 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

JERNIGAN, TONNESIA SHANBREA 
2399 FOREST VILLA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JOHNSON, EMILY CHRISTINE 
704 FORREST ROAD FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JORDAN, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER 
1103 ELM AVE SOUTH PITSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOYCE, DARRIN WAYNE 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH

LAYNE, TREVOR LEVI 
123 HACKWORTH HILL WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

LOFTIS, JEFFERY EUGENE 
1127 NC HIGHWAY 119 N LEASBURG, 27291 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MCCALLUM, JAMES THOMAS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MCCOMBS, STACEY NICOLE 
303 SOUTH MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

MITCHELL, KEYAUN D 
2230 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073645 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY

NIZNICK, JAMES EDMOND 
9322 SMITH CEMETRY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

ORR, JESSICA MARIE 
7022 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 373416999 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE

PARSONS, KARI LYNN 
6714 MOODY SAWYER RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

PRIVETT, STEVIE ALEXANDRIA 
1025 W 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

RAMIREZ LOPEZ, MIRNA YOLANDA 
4609 PLAZA HILL LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBERSON, THADDIOUS BRUCE 
2501 MARKET ST #247 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

STEWART, GLENDA FAYE 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 580 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SWEET, TERRY ANTHONY 
5804 GRASSHOPPER RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THACKER, ARTHUR WILLIAM 
3211 5TH AVE Chattanooga, 374071532 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

THOMAS, TODD DEWAYNE 
711 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

TYSON, WILLIAM CORY 
5402 COUNTRY VILLAGE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VELASQUEZ CHILEL, LUCAS YONATAN 
UNKNOWN ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILSON, JONATHON LAVAR 
1911 CHAMBERLIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BEAN, NORMAN CARL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/28/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BENN, CORNELIUS DEONTA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/11/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • VOP (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
BONDS, TAMESHIA NASHAY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/03/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
BROWN, ERIC CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/31/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • EVADING ARREST
BURNS, CHEYANNE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/23/2000
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARTER NEW COMB, JEFFERY L
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/31/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
COONROD, ANTONIO DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/24/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
DIAZ DIAZ, ABIDMAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/12/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DODSON, DENNIS EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 08/09/1952
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER $1,000
ELKINS, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/02/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • OPEN TITLE LAW VIOLATION
FLANIGAN, TYAIRA VIENNA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTUR
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GARCIA, ALFREDO JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/18/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GASS, CATHEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/01/1971
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GIBSON, SAMUEL PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/02/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GRILO, KRISTIN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/10/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)
HAGAMAN, ANDREW KEITH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/11/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, DETARIOUS D
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/02/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
HAYS, RONNIE L
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 11/15/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • OBSTRUCTING DRIVERS VIEW
HENSHALL MAY, MEGGEN DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/22/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HILL, DAMEKO M
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/05/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUGHES, ASHLEE JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/06/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JACKSON, TAION
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/21/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • EVADING ARREST
JACKSON, TERELL DEVAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/30/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • ESCAPE
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JARRETT, KELLI
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/13/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
JERNIGAN, TONNESIA SHANBREA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/05/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JOHNSON, TIMOTHY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/24/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JORDAN, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/10/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOYCE, DARRIN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/22/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH
LOFTIS, JEFFERY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/08/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MAYBERRY, JASON PAUL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/01/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)
MCCALLUM, JAMES THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MCCOMBS, STACEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/03/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
MCLEMORE, DENNIS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCWHORTER, LARRY ANTION
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/02/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MITCHELL, KEYAUN D
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/24/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
NIZNICK, JAMES EDMOND
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/22/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PARSONS, KARI LYNN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/17/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
PRIVETT, STEVIE ALEXANDRIA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/05/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
RAMIREZ LOPEZ, MIRNA YOLANDA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAY, GORDON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/17/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF SERVICES
REDDICK, BRENNEN MCCLAIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBERSON, THADDIOUS BRUCE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 08/19/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SHERRELL, DENNISSON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OPEN CONTAINER LAW)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
STEWART, GLENDA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 11/04/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SWEET, TERRY ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 02/13/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THACKER, ARTHUR WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/29/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THOMAS, TODD DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/29/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
TWIDDY, THOMAS E
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/18/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TYSON, WILLIAM CORY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/21/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VAUGHN, DAVID RAY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/27/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRVATED BURGLARY - OCCUP
VELASQUEZ CHILEL, LUCAS YONATAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/18/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT




Latest Headlines
Homestead Exemptions For Seniors Expected To Be On Ballot In November
  • Breaking News
  • 4/4/2023
Collegedale Judge Does Not Have To Live In Collegedale - Just in Hamilton County
  • Breaking News
  • 4/4/2023
Scott Stallings Kids Play Free Junior Golf Initiative Expanding To Chattanooga Area
Scott Stallings Kids Play Free Junior Golf Initiative Expanding To Chattanooga Area
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/4/2023
Police Blotter: Man In Mapco Restroom For Over An Hour Was Sleeping; Scammer Takes CVS Clerk For Over $4,000
  • Breaking News
  • 4/4/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/4/2023
BASEBALL/SOFTBALL ROUND-UP:Monday, April 3rd
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/4/2023
Breaking News
Homestead Exemptions For Seniors Expected To Be On Ballot In November
  • 4/4/2023

Local senior citizens could be paying less in property taxes if voters approve a referendum that would modify the homestead exemptions. The proposed change would increase existing senior homestead ... more

Collegedale Judge Does Not Have To Live In Collegedale - Just in Hamilton County
  • 4/4/2023

The CollegedaleCcommission on Monday night amended a municipal code that was not consistent with state law. A provision in the code previously required a city judge to live in the city limits ... more

Police Blotter: Man In Mapco Restroom For Over An Hour Was Sleeping; Scammer Takes CVS Clerk For Over $4,000
  • 4/4/2023

Suspicious activity was reported at the Mapco, 6200 Lee Hwy. Employees told police a black male came into the store to use the restroom. Almost an hour later, the man was still in the restroom ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/4/2023
1 Injured And 1 Killed In 2 Separate Wrecks On 1-24 Monday Morning
  • 4/3/2023
Lula Lake Land Trust Adds Miles Of Trails At Old Coal Mining Town Of Durham
  • 4/3/2023
PHOTOS: Nashville School Shooting Victims Memorialized
  • 4/3/2023
Credit Union Customer Deposits Fraudulent $25,000 Check - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/3/2023
Opinion
55th Dr. King Day Of Remembrance
  • 4/4/2023
Hamilton County And Tennessee Lost A Great Man With The Loss Of Judge Barker - And Response
  • 4/3/2023
Is The World A Safer Place?
  • 4/3/2023
Appeal To The Brighter Impulses Of The American Spirit
  • 4/3/2023
Jerry Summers: Panhandling Relief No. 1
Jerry Summers: Panhandling Relief No. 1
  • 4/3/2023
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: Does This NCAA Tourney Have 1 Final Upset In It?
  • 4/3/2023
Randy Smith: Popularity Of Women's Basketball Soaring
Randy Smith: Popularity Of Women's Basketball Soaring
  • 4/3/2023
Mocs Setting Records At Wofford Intercollegiate
  • 4/3/2023
Lee Women's Lacrosse Falls To Lander 15-10
  • 4/3/2023
UTC Women Tied For 14th At Chattanooga Classic
  • 4/3/2023
Happenings
Chattanooga Market Opens Season April 29-30
  • 4/4/2023
Life With Ferris: Ms. Ladybug
  • 4/3/2023
Jerry Summers: The Dog Who Talked
  • 4/3/2023
Interstate Construction Halted For Easter Holiday
  • 4/3/2023
Golf Tournament Benefitting Grayson's Ladder And End AxD Set For May 8
  • 4/3/2023
Entertainment
Family Fun Days, Gospel, Jazz And Easter Egg Hunt Featured At Rock the Riverfront
  • 4/4/2023
UTC Symphony Orchestra To Perform Spring Concert April 16
UTC Symphony Orchestra To Perform Spring Concert April 16
  • 4/4/2023
Best of Grizzard - Garbage And Trash
Best of Grizzard - Garbage And Trash
  • 4/4/2023
Lee Campus Choir To Sing At Arlington National Cemetery Easter Sunrise Service
Lee Campus Choir To Sing At Arlington National Cemetery Easter Sunrise Service
  • 4/3/2023
UTC Theatre Co. Presents "Everybody" April 18-22
UTC Theatre Co. Presents "Everybody" April 18-22
  • 4/3/2023
Opinion
55th Dr. King Day Of Remembrance
  • 4/4/2023
Hamilton County And Tennessee Lost A Great Man With The Loss Of Judge Barker - And Response
  • 4/3/2023
Is The World A Safer Place?
  • 4/3/2023
Dining
Easy Bistro & Bar Has Pop-Up With Old Dominick Distillery April 11
Easy Bistro & Bar Has Pop-Up With Old Dominick Distillery April 11
  • 4/3/2023
Honey Seed Restaurant To Donate 10% Of Proceeds Thursday Evening To Love's Arm Ministry
  • 3/23/2023
Free Vegan/Plant-Based Festival On April 2 In Collegedale
  • 3/22/2023
Business
Duracell Manufacturing To Expand Manufacturing Operations In Bradley County
  • 4/4/2023
TVFCU Announces Finalists In $175,000 Idea Leap Grant Competition
  • 4/4/2023
New Mountain View Hyundai Location Set To Open On April 17
  • 4/4/2023
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For March
  • 4/3/2023
Comfort Inn & Suites In Lookout Valley Sells For $6.9 Million
  • 3/30/2023
Bell Mill Mansion In Ooltewah To Be Auctioned April 15
Bell Mill Mansion In Ooltewah To Be Auctioned April 15
  • 3/27/2023
Student Scene
UTC Special Collections, AVA Collaborate To Showcase The Works Of Chattanooga Artist Barry Moser
UTC Special Collections, AVA Collaborate To Showcase The Works Of Chattanooga Artist Barry Moser
  • 4/3/2023
Bryan College Offers New Criminal Justice Degrees
  • 4/3/2023
CSCC Announces 2 Whirlpool Apprenticeship Programs
CSCC Announces 2 Whirlpool Apprenticeship Programs
  • 4/3/2023
Living Well
Health Department And UTC Launch 2023 Public Health Survey
  • 4/3/2023
Chattanooga VA Clinic Holds Spring Community Event
  • 4/3/2023
CHI Memorial Named One Of The Nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals By Fortune A PINC AI
CHI Memorial Named One Of The Nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals By Fortune A PINC AI
  • 4/3/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Reflecting On Vietnam War While Attending 50th Anniversary Ceremony
  • 3/31/2023
64th Roark-Conner Virtual Reunion Open Through March 31
  • 3/28/2023
Bradley County Gets Picture Of 1st Clerk Of Court
Bradley County Gets Picture Of 1st Clerk Of Court
  • 3/27/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Collectibles
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Collectibles
  • 4/3/2023
Soldiers Fishing: Finding Sustenance And Healing In Calm Waters
  • 3/31/2023
Tennessee Farmers Protect Spring Crops From Cold Temperatures
Tennessee Farmers Protect Spring Crops From Cold Temperatures
  • 3/29/2023
Travel
"See Rock City" Barn Gets New Coat Of Paint To Celebrate 90th Anniversary
  • 3/31/2023
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Treehouse Adventure
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Treehouse Adventure
  • 3/30/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Hatches 2 Critically Endangered Turtles
Tennessee Aquarium Hatches 2 Critically Endangered Turtles
  • 3/30/2023
Church
Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Set For May 2
Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Set For May 2
  • 4/3/2023
Bob Tamasy: The Saddest, Most Silent Of All Saturdays
Bob Tamasy: The Saddest, Most Silent Of All Saturdays
  • 4/3/2023
The Purpose Filled Women's Luncheon Will Be April 22
  • 4/3/2023
Obituaries
Janet Patricia Burgett Monroe
Janet Patricia Burgett Monroe
  • 4/4/2023
Paul R. Garner
Paul R. Garner
  • 4/3/2023
Rosemary Matthews Brown
Rosemary Matthews Brown
  • 4/3/2023
Area Obituaries
Vital-Herne, Robert (Cleveland)
  • 4/4/2023
Wilson, Patricia "Nana" Ann Stacey (Cleveland)
Wilson, Patricia "Nana" Ann Stacey (Cleveland)
  • 4/4/2023
Rathbun, Joshua Cody (Summerville)
  • 4/4/2023