Man Killed In Wreck On Tuesday Night On Ooltewah-Georgetown Road

One person was killed in a single-vehicle wreck at Ooltewah on Tuesday night.

At approximately 8:45 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 12400 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road on a report of a vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, deputies located a 2013 Hyundai Elantra off the roadway in a small creek with the driver unresponsive.

The male driver was transported to Erlanger Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

HCSO traffic investigators responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the crash.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time pending notification of next-of-kin.

