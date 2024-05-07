BlueCross Says It Is Choosing Parkridge Over CHI Memorial For Its Most Popular Plan

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee said it is choosing Parkridge Hospital over CHI Memorial as a preferred provider for its popular Blue Network S.

BlueCross and CHI Memorial have been at a stalemate in months of negotiations.

CHI Memorial officials said, "Despite our sincere efforts to continue meaningful discussions, BCBST has rejected all our proposals that would keep CHI Memorial hospitals and physicians in their networks, including commercial Networks S & P, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid. This means that beginning July 1, more than 150,000 BlueCross BlueShield members in the Chattanooga area will no longer have access to CHI Memorial services including The Chattanooga Heart Institute, CHI Memorial Medical Group (the largest physician network in the area), and specialized CHI Memorial services such as:

Cardiac Amyloid Care | Advanced Aortic Care | Minimally Invasive CABG

Cardio-oncology Care | Neuro-oncology Care

Awake Craniotomies | Advanced Stroke Care

Region's Only Mobile Cancer Screening | Broad Range of Virtual Care

Advanced Interventional Pulmonology | Region's Only ECMO Services

Most Comprehensive Multi-specialty Robotic Surgery Offerings

"BCBST’s claim that physician relationships will be unaffected is not true.

"Since BCBST has rejected all our proposals to keep physicians and hospitals in-network, our physician contract will expire on June 30 along with the hospital contract. We are disappointed that, even though they are sitting on $4.1 billion in reserves, BCBST has refused to agree to a fair contract that helps us cope with our increasing costs.

"It’s important for patients to know that we are still in-network today and our contract with BCBST remains in place through June 30, 2024. We are encouraging members to keep all scheduled appointments at CHI Memorial and not delay screenings, procedures, and tests that are important to their health.

Patients who want to keep access to CHI Memorial can call BCBST at the number on the back of their insurance card and ask them to reconsider their decision. For up-to-date information and a list of all insurance plans accepted by CHI Memorial, please visit KeepCHIMemorial.org."