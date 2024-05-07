BlueCross Says It Is Choosing Parkridge Over CHI Memorial For Its Most Popular Plan

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee said it is choosing Parkridge Hospital over CHI Memorial as a preferred provider for its popular Blue Network S.
BlueCross and CHI Memorial have been at a stalemate in months of negotiations.
CHI Memorial officials said, "Despite our sincere efforts to continue meaningful discussions, BCBST has rejected all our proposals that would keep CHI Memorial hospitals and physicians in their networks, including commercial Networks S & P, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid. This means that beginning July 1, more than 150,000 BlueCross BlueShield members in the Chattanooga area will no longer have access to CHI Memorial services including The Chattanooga Heart Institute, CHI Memorial Medical Group (the largest physician network in the area), and specialized CHI Memorial services such as:
Cardiac Amyloid Care | Advanced Aortic Care | Minimally Invasive CABG
Cardio-oncology Care | Neuro-oncology Care
Awake Craniotomies | Advanced Stroke Care
Region's Only Mobile Cancer Screening | Broad Range of Virtual Care
Advanced Interventional Pulmonology | Region's Only ECMO Services
Most Comprehensive Multi-specialty Robotic Surgery Offerings
"BCBST’s claim that physician relationships will be unaffected is not true.
Without a hospital contract, our physicians would be unable to provide the full spectrum of care for patients because laboratory, imaging, and other services would be out of network. We have been clear with BCBST from the beginning that we will not separate our physicians and hospitals, since one of the ways we provide high value care is by working together to manage care across an integrated system–from home to hospital and back.
"Since BCBST has rejected all our proposals to keep physicians and hospitals in-network, our physician contract will expire on June 30 along with the hospital contract. We are disappointed that, even though they are sitting on $4.1 billion in reserves, BCBST has refused to agree to a fair contract that helps us cope with our increasing costs.
"It’s important for patients to know that we are still in-network today and our contract with BCBST remains in place through June 30, 2024. We are encouraging members to keep all scheduled appointments at CHI Memorial and not delay screenings, procedures, and tests that are important to their health.
Patients who want to keep access to CHI Memorial can call BCBST at the number on the back of their insurance card and ask them to reconsider their decision. For up-to-date information and a list of all insurance plans accepted by CHI Memorial, please visit KeepCHIMemorial.org."
BlueCross officials said, "We are doing everything we can to make this transition easier. We’ve made the decision to keep paying for our members’ care from CHI Memorial’s doctors at current rates. This means members can continue to see their current doctor without any added cost from BlueCross."
BlueCross says CHI Memorial is taking the position that if they are not selected for Network S, they would leave all BlueCross networks. BlueCross said that was "unacceptable."
The Chattanooga-based BlueCross said the plan by CHI Memorial would have cost members $40 million more than the proposal from Parkridge.
BlueCross said anyone with its insurance using a CHI Memorial doctor should:
- "Process the claim based on your in-network benefits. That means you’ll get the lower copays, deductibles and out-of-pocket costs you would for seeing any other in-network doctor — instead of paying higher out-of-network costs.
- Pay the doctor based on the in-network rates in today’s contract, which are already competitive for the Chattanooga market. That’s also better for them, as reimbursements are lower for out-of-network providers.