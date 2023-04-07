Latest Headlines

Bear Spotted In Person's Back Yard - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Friday, April 7, 2023

A resident in the 4500 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road reported that they had seen a bear in their front yard trying to get bird seed from their bird feeders. The bear had returned to the woods and the resident was referred to TWRA or Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Officers checked a suspicious vehicle in the 5600 block of Tucker Road. Everything checked out ok.

A fire alarm was accidentally activated at the Springhill Suites.

An unknown 911 call came in from the 9300 block of Lee Highway. No emergency was located.

A two-vehicle crash was reported in the 10000 block of Apison Pike. There were no injuries.

An officer assisted a citizen at city hall who had a malfunctioning seatbelt.

An unknown 911 call came in from the 8900 block of Old Lee Highway. No emergencies were located.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on two bond revocation warrants for failure to appear on theft related charges. They were transported to the jail.

 

