Latest Headlines

Judge Patterson Takes Over Death Penalty Murder Case Dating Back To 2016

  • Monday, May 15, 2023

Criminal Court Judge Boyd Patterson has taken over a capital murder case in Hamilton County that dates back to May 2016.

He did so after Judge Amanda Dunn in Division II recused herself in the case in which Courtney High and Andre Grier are charged with carrying out the slaying of a state witness. Charles Shelton was also charged, but he died while incarcerated at Silverdale in September of 2021. He was 31.

Judge Dunn, a former criminal defense attorney, had a conflict in the case.

Former District Attorney Neal Pinkston opted to seek the death penalty against those charged.

Attorney Steven Moore, who formerly represented High, could not remain on the case after he was named deputy District Attorney by new DA Coty Wamp.

The new prosecutor in the case is Jennifer Nichols, an assistant district attorney from Gallatin. After the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office recused itself, Sumner County DA Ray Whitley was given the case. He assigned prosecutor Nichols to handle it.

Judge Patterson held a WebEx hearing in the case on Monday morning with most attorneys appearing remotely.

The prosecutor was not on the call, and officials said it might have been due to an issue over the time difference. Gallatin is on Central Daylight Time.

Attorneys involved in the case involving High and Grier have to be death penalty certified. Judge Tom Greenholtz, who previously oversaw the case before being elevated to the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals, at one court hearing said he did not know of any Chattanooga lawyers so certified.

One of the lawyers involved in the case is Cleveland, Tn.'s Jimmy Logan.

The victim, Bianca Horton, had been set to testify against Cortez Sims in a Jan. 17, 2015, mass shooting at College Hill Courts. Ms. Horton was grazed by a bullet and her young daughter, Zoe, was left paralyzed. Talitha Bowman was killed. Marcel "Baby Watts" Christopher was shot, but survived.

The testimony that Ms. Horton gave at a Juvenile Court hearing was allowed in the criminal court trial of Cortez Sims. Sims was convicted of first-degree murder and is serving a life prison sentence.

Judge Patterson said he was advised "there are several terabytes of discovery in this case."

He said the new prosecutor "has quite a handful to deal with. She may wind up moving to Chattanooga to handle all of these cases."

Latest Headlines
5 People Rescued From Burning Apartment Sunday Night
5 People Rescued From Burning Apartment Sunday Night
  • Breaking News
  • 5/15/2023
Moc Golfers Take 2-Shot Lead Over No. 24 Colorado State
  • Sports
  • 5/15/2023
2 Chattanooga Men Charged In Aggravated Rape Of 18-Year-Old College Student In Nashville
  • Breaking News
  • 5/15/2023
Lookout Mountain Man Found Guilty Of Cutting Trees On NPS Property Near Stonedge
  • Breaking News
  • 5/15/2023
Man, 62, Killed When Vehicle Goes Out Of Control On U.S. 27 Near Soddy Daisy
  • Breaking News
  • 5/15/2023
Dan Fleser: Gottshall, Rogers Carrying 4-Seed Lady Vols Softball
Dan Fleser: Gottshall, Rogers Carrying 4-Seed Lady Vols Softball
  • Sports
  • 5/15/2023
Breaking News
5 People Rescued From Burning Apartment Sunday Night
5 People Rescued From Burning Apartment Sunday Night
  • 5/15/2023

Five people were rescued from the balcony of their burning apartment by Chattanooga firefighters late Sunday night after being trapped by flames. Blue Shift companies responded at 10:25 p.m. ... more

Lookout Mountain Man Found Guilty Of Cutting Trees On NPS Property Near Stonedge
  • 5/15/2023

A Lookout Mountain, Tn., man has been found guilty on a charge of cutting seven trees on NPS property near the Stonedge Condominiums. U.S. Magistrate Court Judge Chris Steger made the ruling ... more

Ashley Taylor, 31, Arrested After Shooting Family Member
  • 5/15/2023

Ashley Taylor, 31, was arrested early Monday morning after shooting a family member. Chattanooga Police responded at 1:59 a.m. to a call of a shooting on Usher Drive. Ms. Taylor was ... more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 5/15/2023
Person Claiming To Be God Arrested On Multiple Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/15/2023
Gas Prices Rise 12.3 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 5/15/2023
Walker County Arrest Report For May 8-14
  • 5/15/2023
Police Blotter: Caller Says Man Humming And Wearing Beanie Was Toting Long Gun; Woman Tries To Steal Nike Shoes And Bat From Academy Sports
  • 5/15/2023
Opinion
A Letter To My Mom
  • 5/13/2023
I Miss You, Mother, More Than Ever
  • 5/13/2023
Jerry Summers: An Art Deco Building For The Needy
Jerry Summers: An Art Deco Building For The Needy
  • 5/15/2023
Senator Blackburn: The Left Is Waging A War On Women
  • 5/15/2023
A Spectacular Mom's Day
  • 5/14/2023
Sports
Moc Golfers Take 2-Shot Lead Over No. 24 Colorado State
  • 5/15/2023
SEC Champion Lady Vols Earn #4 National Seed In NCAA Softball Tournament
  • 5/15/2023
Dan Fleser: Gottshall, Rogers Carrying 4-Seed Lady Vols Softball
Dan Fleser: Gottshall, Rogers Carrying 4-Seed Lady Vols Softball
  • 5/15/2023
Mother's Day Weekend Races Around Tennessee Valley
  • 5/15/2023
Cleveland State Softball Ends Season At TCCAA NJCAA Region VII Tournament
  • 5/14/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Why Do We Allow This In America?
Life With Ferris: Why Do We Allow This In America?
  • 5/15/2023
Memorial Day TAPS Ceremony Set For May 29 In Ringgold; Volunteers Needed For Flag Placement May 22, Removal June 5
  • 5/15/2023
Jerry Summers: Inflation In Chattanooga
Jerry Summers: Inflation In Chattanooga
  • 5/15/2023
Incline Art Crawl Is June 2, 3
Incline Art Crawl Is June 2, 3
  • 5/15/2023
Military Officers Association Of America To Hold Remembrance Ceremony June 27
  • 5/15/2023
Entertainment
Crowder To Headline Jfest On Saturday
  • 5/15/2023
Krauss, Plant Take Auditorium Stage After Pair Of Sudden Cancellations; Girl Named Tom Thrills Fans
Krauss, Plant Take Auditorium Stage After Pair Of Sudden Cancellations; Girl Named Tom Thrills Fans
  • 5/14/2023
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
  • 5/11/2023
Music & Business Speaker Series Connects Aspiring Local Artists With Industry Experts, Leaders
Music & Business Speaker Series Connects Aspiring Local Artists With Industry Experts, Leaders
  • 5/12/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Politics No. 1
Best Of Grizzard - Politics No. 1
  • 5/12/2023
Opinion
A Letter To My Mom
  • 5/13/2023
I Miss You, Mother, More Than Ever
  • 5/13/2023
Jerry Summers: An Art Deco Building For The Needy
Jerry Summers: An Art Deco Building For The Needy
  • 5/15/2023
Dining
Double Up Food Bucks Program Comes To Chattanooga
  • 5/2/2023
Great American Cookies Opens 2 New Locations In Chattanooga
  • 4/28/2023
Owls Nest BBQ Supply To Hold "A Day Of Barbecue" May 6
Owls Nest BBQ Supply To Hold "A Day Of Barbecue" May 6
  • 5/1/2023
Business
Winners Announced In TVFCU’s $175,000 Idea Leap Grant
  • 5/15/2023
Roger Silva Named CFO For Xpress Global Systems
  • 5/15/2023
Tennessee Supreme Court Upholds Forgery Convictions And Sentences In Multi-Defendant Case
  • 5/15/2023
Real Estate
RP Homes Begins Phase 2 Of Southside Square Townhomes
  • 5/15/2023
City Launches Home Assistance Repair Program
  • 5/15/2023
Urban Story Ventures Acquires Valleybrook
  • 5/15/2023
Student Scene
Battle Academy Students Create New Bagel Flavor For Honey Seed
  • 5/15/2023
Statewide Agreement Provides Pathway For Community Colleges And TCATs
  • 5/15/2023
GNTC Relaunches Practical Nursing Program On The Walker County Campus
GNTC Relaunches Practical Nursing Program On The Walker County Campus
  • 5/15/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Hosts Summer Outreach Safety Fest June 3
  • 5/15/2023
Hamilton Medical Center Hosts Virtual Symposium For Nursing Students
Hamilton Medical Center Hosts Virtual Symposium For Nursing Students
  • 5/12/2023
Patel Joins Hamilton Physician Group – Cardiology
Patel Joins Hamilton Physician Group – Cardiology
  • 5/12/2023
Memories
Tennessee Historical Commission Announces 2023 Certificate Of Merit Award Recipients
  • 5/15/2023
Shannon Nelms Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association May 15
  • 5/8/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
  • 4/27/2023
Outdoors
Boating License Class And Test Offered Saturday And Sunday
Boating License Class And Test Offered Saturday And Sunday
  • 5/15/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Waders In May
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Waders In May
  • 5/12/2023
Outdoor Enthusiasts Raise Over $164K To Protect Tennessee's Lands And Waters
  • 5/8/2023
Travel
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Set For Oct. 13-15
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Set For Oct. 13-15
  • 5/12/2023
2 4-Eyed Turtles Hatch At Tennessee Aquarium
  • 5/15/2023
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
  • 5/10/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Convoluted Path For The Finished Product
Bob Tamasy: Convoluted Path For The Finished Product
  • 5/15/2023
John Shearer: Checking Out Restoration Work At Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church
  • 5/13/2023
WDYN Celebrates 55th Anniversary
WDYN Celebrates 55th Anniversary
  • 5/12/2023
Obituaries
Rex Allison Worley
  • 5/15/2023
Billy “Bill” Joe Hardeman
Billy “Bill” Joe Hardeman
  • 5/15/2023
Sherlin Totten
  • 5/15/2023
Area Obituaries
Crye, Suzanne Elizabeth (Cleveland)
Crye, Suzanne Elizabeth (Cleveland)
  • 5/15/2023
Parker, Frances Smith (LaFayette)
  • 5/15/2023
Marsh, Dorothy (Chickamauga)
  • 5/13/2023