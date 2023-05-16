City Council Dismisses Ethics Complaint Brought Against Councilwoman Berz By Her Neighbor

The City Council on Tuesday night voted unanimously to dismiss an ethics complaint brought against Councilwoman Carol Berz by her next-door neighbor in Brainerd.

It did so after City Attorney Phil Noblett said he found no merit in the complaint.

He said, "I do not believe that it is an ethics violation."

Attorney Noblett said he did not believe Councilwoman Berz' work on a noise ordinance was related to the difficulties between the neighbors.

Olivia Tawzer said on her 21st birthday on Aug.

20, 2020, that Councilwoman Berz and her husband, attorney Chuck Dupree, came into her house sometime before midnight to complain about the party goers.