Arrests Made In 2 Chattanooga Shootings

  • Wednesday, May 17, 2023
 5505 Brainerd Road
Original Date: 5/14/2023
Time of Call:  5:28 PM

James Dupree was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a weapon in an incident in Brainerd.
 
Police said on Sunday around 5:28 p.m., Dupree shot a man following a verbal and physical altercation with the victim.
 
It happened at 5505 Brainerd Road.

Antione Hamilton was located and arrested Wednesday. He was charged with aggravated assault in the shooting of a man near 700 W. Main St.
 
That occurred last Wednesday at 4:04 a.m.

 

  • Breaking News
  • 5/17/2023
UTC Golf Headed To NCAA Championships
  • Sports
  • 5/17/2023
Signal Mountain Blanks East Hamilton For 4-AA Soccer Crown
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/17/2023
Ella Cunningham's No-Hitter Sparks Silverdale Sweep
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/17/2023
Collegedale Commission Votes 12% Tax Increase
  • Breaking News
  • 5/17/2023
City Council Passes Short Term Vacation Rental Changes On Final Reading
  • Breaking News
  • 5/17/2023
  • 5/17/2023

City Council Passes Short Term Vacation Rental Changes On Final Reading
  • 5/17/2023

The City Council on Tuesday night approved on final reading short term vacation rental changes that officials said "will reform and streamline short term vacation rental rules, simplifying compliance ... more

2 McMinn County High School Students Killed In Accident Tuesday
  • 5/17/2023

Two McMinn County High School students were killed on Tuesday in an automobile accident. Two other students were injured in the accident. The students who were killed were Cameron Bohannon, ... more

City Council Dismisses Ethics Complaint Brought Against Councilwoman Berz By Her Neighbor
  • 5/17/2023
2 In Custody After Shooting In East Ridge That Left 2 Wounded
2 In Custody After Shooting In East Ridge That Left 2 Wounded
  • 5/17/2023
Red Bank Giving Employees 7% Raises; Adding Several Employees
  • 5/17/2023
Boy Scout Road Shut Down Then Reopened After Unknown Substance Found On Railroad Track
Boy Scout Road Shut Down Then Reopened After Unknown Substance Found On Railroad Track
  • 5/17/2023
City Employees To Be Rewarded For Money-Saving Ideas
  • 5/17/2023
Abortion-Free 30 Years
  • 5/17/2023
Federal Courts Celebrate Law Day, Recognizing Value Of Civics, Civility And Collaboration
  • 5/17/2023
County Help To Clinicos Medicos Should Be Supported
  • 5/17/2023
Jerry Summers: "We're On A Mission From God"
Jerry Summers: "We're On A Mission From God"
  • 5/16/2023
Mental Health Is The New Pandemic
  • 5/16/2023
UTC Golf Headed To NCAA Championships
  • 5/17/2023
Today's Lookouts Game Is Sold Out As Over 4,000 Students Are Expected
  • 5/17/2023
Chattanooga FC Women Open 2023 Season Saturday
  • 5/17/2023
UTC Tennis Signs Italian Player Emma Pedretti
  • 5/16/2023
Lee's Morgan Named Gulf South Coach Of The Year
  • 5/16/2023
Senator Bo Watson Outlines School Safety Measures In Talk At Friends Of Hixson Meeting
Senator Bo Watson Outlines School Safety Measures In Talk At Friends Of Hixson Meeting
  • 5/17/2023
Street Closures Announced For This Weekend's IRONMAN
  • 5/17/2023
Did You Know? TBI
Did You Know? TBI
  • 5/17/2023
Friday Festivals Return To Downtown Cleveland
  • 5/17/2023
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 5/17/2023
Free Acoustic Concert At Heritage House Will Be June 1
  • 5/17/2023
Ally Venable Brings Texas Blues To Songbirds May 25
Ally Venable Brings Texas Blues To Songbirds May 25
  • 5/17/2023
Best of Grizzard- National Economy
Best of Grizzard- National Economy
  • 5/16/2023
Crowder To Headline Jfest On Saturday
  • 5/15/2023
Krauss, Plant Take Auditorium Stage After Pair Of Sudden Cancellations; Girl Named Tom Thrills Fans
Krauss, Plant Take Auditorium Stage After Pair Of Sudden Cancellations; Girl Named Tom Thrills Fans
  • 5/14/2023
Abortion-Free 30 Years
  • 5/17/2023
Federal Courts Celebrate Law Day, Recognizing Value Of Civics, Civility And Collaboration
  • 5/17/2023
County Help To Clinicos Medicos Should Be Supported
  • 5/17/2023
Double Up Food Bucks Program Comes To Chattanooga
  • 5/2/2023
Great American Cookies Opens 2 New Locations In Chattanooga
  • 4/28/2023
Owls Nest BBQ Supply To Hold "A Day Of Barbecue" May 6
Owls Nest BBQ Supply To Hold "A Day Of Barbecue" May 6
  • 5/1/2023
Chattanooga Zoo, BNI Southeast Tennessee, (Be) Caffeinated, Master Machine Inc., Recognized At Chamber Awards
  • 5/17/2023
Eric Fuller Leaving U.S. Xpress To Join CoLab
  • 5/17/2023
Air Quality, Community Education Efforts Earn Chattanooga Start 50 Award
  • 5/17/2023
Catoosa County Home Appraisals Up 19.5%
  • 5/17/2023
Steven Sharpe: April 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 5/17/2023
Rezoning Approved For Mixed-Used Project At Kenco Site On Riverside Drive
  • 5/16/2023
DARE Graduation Ceremony Held At CSLA
  • 5/17/2023
UTC Revamps, Restarts Master's Degree In Music Program
  • 5/17/2023
Cleveland High School Announces 10th Annual Alumni Hall Of Fame Inductees
  • 5/17/2023
Erlanger Performs 1st Breakthrough Procedure In State For Prostate Cancer
Erlanger Performs 1st Breakthrough Procedure In State For Prostate Cancer
  • 5/17/2023
Hamilton Medical Center Expanding With 175,000-Square Foot Cardiovascular Pavilion
  • 5/17/2023
Women's Health Fair Is May 19
  • 5/16/2023
Tennessee Historical Commission Announces 2023 Certificate Of Merit Award Recipients
  • 5/15/2023
Shannon Nelms Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association May 15
  • 5/8/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
  • 4/27/2023
Chattanooga’s Bike To Work Day Activates City To Encourage Sustainable Commuting
  • 5/17/2023
Partnership Receives $10,000 DEI Grant To Engage More Residents With Local Waterways
Partnership Receives $10,000 DEI Grant To Engage More Residents With Local Waterways
  • 5/17/2023
Boating License Class And Test Offered Saturday And Sunday
Boating License Class And Test Offered Saturday And Sunday
  • 5/15/2023
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Set For Oct. 13-15
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Set For Oct. 13-15
  • 5/12/2023
2 4-Eyed Turtles Hatch At Tennessee Aquarium
  • 5/15/2023
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
  • 5/10/2023
Bob Tamasy: Convoluted Path For The Finished Product
Bob Tamasy: Convoluted Path For The Finished Product
  • 5/15/2023
John Shearer: Checking Out Restoration Work At Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church
  • 5/13/2023
WDYN Celebrates 55th Anniversary
WDYN Celebrates 55th Anniversary
  • 5/12/2023
Walter William Wenck III
Walter William Wenck III
  • 5/16/2023
Hazel Geneva Armstrong
Hazel Geneva Armstrong
  • 5/16/2023
Robert Wayne Banks, Sr.
Robert Wayne Banks, Sr.
  • 5/16/2023
Ratcliff, J. W. (Cleveland)
Ratcliff, J. W. (Cleveland)
  • 5/17/2023
Murray, Neil (Trion)
  • 5/17/2023
Croft, Paul (Ringgold)
  • 5/17/2023