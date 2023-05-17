Arrests Made In 2 Chattanooga Shootings

5505 Brainerd Road
Original Date: 5/14/2023
Time of Call: 5:28 PM
James Dupree was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a weapon in an incident in Brainerd.
Police said on Sunday around 5:28 p.m., Dupree shot a man following a verbal and physical altercation with the victim.
It happened at 5505 Brainerd Road.
Antione Hamilton was located and arrested Wednesday. He was charged with aggravated assault in the shooting of a man near 700 W. Main St.
That occurred last Wednesday at 4:04 a.m.