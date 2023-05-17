Arrests Made In 2 Chattanooga Shootings

5505 Brainerd Road

Original Date: 5/14/2023

Time of Call: 5:28 PM





James Dupree was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a weapon in an incident in Brainerd.

Police said on Sunday around 5:28 p.m., Dupree shot a man following a verbal and physical altercation with the victim.

It happened at 5505 Brainerd Road.



