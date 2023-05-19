Larry Thomas, 46, Killed In Wreck On Highway 156 In Marion County On Thursday Afternoon

One person was killed in a wreck in Marion County on Thursday afternoon.

He was identified as Larry Thomas, 46, of Tennessee.

At 2:21 p.m. CST, the Haletown Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a fatal single-vehicle wreck on Highway 156 near Macedonia Road.

There was a single occupant in the vehicle who was declared deceased.

Also responding were the Marion County Sheriff's Department, the New Hope Fire Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the driver was going west on Highway 156 when he left the roadway to the right, went into a thicket, and struck a tree.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt.