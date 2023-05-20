Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ABLES, RAYMOND MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 10/04/1951
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|AKRIDGE, JANEY QUISHA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/21/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|ALQADRI, QUALEKA SHANTA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/06/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ANDERSON, BYRON EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/19/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL ATTEMPT TO POSSES
|
|ASHBURN, CASSANDRA GRACE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/15/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,DEL, OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|BINFORD, DEANGELO LASHON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/03/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BONDS, SHARONDA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/05/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROOKS, WILLIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/10/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BRYANT, CAMARIUS JAQUON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/17/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
|
|BYLER, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/22/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COFFMAN, EARL L
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 01/20/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|COONROD, RICO TARAIL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/15/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CROWNOVER, CORIE JAYE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/22/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DANIEL, KENNETH MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/13/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|DUNCAN, BREANN R
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/14/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCT INVOLV MERCHANDISE
|
|EMERY, SHERYLL MCDOWELL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/04/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL LITTERING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
|
|GARRETT, MYEISHA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/24/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GASPAR, LUPE MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/04/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GAULDIN, DENECIA MARQUITA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GENTRY, LAURA A
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/23/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GIBBS, RANCE LEANDER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/28/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|GOMEZ-MENDEZ, HONORIO
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/07/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HINES, GUY LACING
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 10/04/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|HURT, STEVEN ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/24/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JENKINS, JAMES ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/24/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|JONES, JAMES DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/11/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|JONES, JAMES DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/05/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LOMBARDO, JASON COY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/30/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MAYS, DAKOTA EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/30/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCARTER, KELLY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/03/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCKISSICK, JOSEPH GATES
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MERCIERS, TREVOR DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/12/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|MILLSAPS, CHRISTOPHER ERIC
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/26/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MITCHELL, DIAMOND AZIOS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/25/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MITCHELL, MICHAEL J
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/02/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MORGAN, JOEROME CORNELIUS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/12/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
|
|MORROW, NICOLE JEAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/22/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|PALACIOS, IAN JARED
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/24/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/10/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PEREZ RAMIREZ, GUSTAVO JOSE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/22/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00
|
|POINTER, MELISSA KENDALE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/18/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|
|RAFIQUE, JASMINE FATIMA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/09/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|RAMIREZ-SIMON, JAIRO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/20/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|REYNOLDS, RICHARD C
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/13/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- EVADING ARREST
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
|
|ROWE, JESSICA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/01/1986
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RUIZ, ALEXANDER JOHN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/12/1984
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RUSSELL, THOMAS BOBBY LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|SMITH, LAUREN MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/15/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SNYDER, ESTELL LEVI AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/05/1997
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SPARKS, ANGELA PAULINE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/28/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TOLER, JERRIKA L
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/15/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|TURAPOV, SHEILA L
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/29/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|VAILLUCAS, MARIO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/24/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|VINES, DELTERIA RAMONA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/13/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|WALTON, CAMERON DENZEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WALTON, TONI JLISA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/11/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WOOTEN, JARQUELL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/28/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|