  • Saturday, May 20, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABLES, RAYMOND MELVIN 
792 WOOD GROVE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

AKRIDGE, JANEY QUISHA 
6409 STAYLON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

ALQADRI, QUALEKA SHANTA 
912 DONALDSON RD APT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ANDERSON, BYRON EUGENE 
1300 2ND AVE NE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL ATTEMPT TO POSSES

BINFORD, DEANGELO LASHON 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BONDS, SHARONDA MONIQUE 
1005 NORTH MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROOKS, WILLIE LEE 
3094 IGOU CROSSING DRIVE CHAATTANOGGA, 67421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRYANT, CAMARIUS JAQUON 
201 EDGE STREET APT 124 EAST RIDGE, 38115 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

BYLER, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COFFMAN, EARL L 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

COONROD, RICO TARAIL 
1813 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041303 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CROWNOVER, CORIE JAYE 
1019 EULCID AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DANIEL, KENNETH MICHAEL 
9020 BRAMLETT ROAD HARRISON, 373419507 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DAVIS, BARBARA JEAN 
3573 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
(PTR) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DUNCAN, BREANN R 
374 ASHLEY DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCT INVOLV MERCHANDISE

EMERY, SHERYLL MCDOWELL 
147 DANVIEW ST SE CLEVELAND, 373239131 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL LITTERING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,

GARRETT, MYEISHA 
4082 W FREEDOM CIR OOLTEWAH, 373638588 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GASPAR, LUPE MARTIN 
1609 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073215 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GENTRY, LAURA A 
15 MARLOW RD FROST PROOF, 33843 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOMEZ-MENDEZ, HONORIO 
2914 HAYWOOSAAVE APT 4A CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HINES, GUY LACING 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

HODGE, JENNIFER CHERRY 
3424 BIRCHWOOD DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMNAL TRESPASS

HURT, STEVEN ALEXANDER 
17614 GREENVIEW AVE DETROIT, 48219 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JONES, JAMES DEWAYNE 
2803 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045632 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

JONES, JAMES DEWAYNE 
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD, APT 137 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LOMBARDO, JASON COY 
1835 BAY HILL DRIVE/HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MAYS, DAKOTA EUGENE 
5423 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCARTER, KELLY RENEE 
113 HAMILTON AVE SODDY DAISY, 373794638 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCKISSICK, JOSEPH GATES 
4757 GATES LN APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MERCIERS, TREVOR DANIEL 
111GRIFFITHS CREEK SALE CREEK, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

MILLSAPS, CHRISTOPHER ERIC 
3200 STATE HIGHWAY 58 S GEORGETOWN, 373366426 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MITCHELL, MICHAEL J 
3021 REFLECTING DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORROW, NICOLE JEAN 
1241 NORTHERN HILLS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PALACIOS, IAN JARED 
10074 CENTRAL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE 
1843 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ RAMIREZ, GUSTAVO JOSE 
1072 REMAN STREET ORLANDO, 32839 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00

PHILLIPS, DAVID MATTHEW 
810 SNEED RD SODDY DAISY, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POINTER, MELISSA KENDALE 
705 GENTRY RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

RAFIQUE, JASMINE FATIMA 
129 WALNUT STREET APT 403 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RAGSDALE, RICHARD DAVID 
142 BISCAYNE BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

RAMIREZ-SIMON, JAIRO 
403 SLYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

REYNOLDS, RICHARD C 
1880 BRENTWOOD TRL CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

ROWE, JESSICA NICOLE 
805 AUBREY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: 
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RUSSELL, THOMAS BOBBY LEE 
1036 GOFORTH RD SPENCER, 38585 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE 
2105 MILNE ST Chattanooga, 374064248 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SMITH, DANNY WAYNE 
9821 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE ASSAULT

SMITH, LAUREN MICHELLE 
908 VALLEYWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SMITH, WESLEY COLE 
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SNYDER, ESTELL LEVI AUSTIN 
9648 BULL PEN DR COLLEGEDALE, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TOLER, JERRIKA L 
201 EDGE STREET APT 124 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TURAPOV, SHEILA L 
1308 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063501 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VAILLUCAS, MARIO 
3516 SHADOWLAWN DR , 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

VINES, DELTERIA RAMONA 
1301 CYPRESS STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

WALTON, CAMERON DENZEL 
2705 STONE TRACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WALTON, TONI JLISA 
1315 ROANOAKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WEHUNT, KIMBERLY ANN 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMETAMIN

WISE, DERRICK ALONSO 
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD #H54 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (GEORGIA - CATOOSA CO.)

WOODS, EMANUEL E JUAN 
1815 EAST 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY

WOOTEN, JARQUELL 
782 FRAWLEY EASTRIGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

