Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABLES, RAYMOND MELVIN

792 WOOD GROVE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



AKRIDGE, JANEY QUISHA

6409 STAYLON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37341

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



ALQADRI, QUALEKA SHANTA

912 DONALDSON RD APT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ANDERSON, BYRON EUGENE

1300 2ND AVE NE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL ATTEMPT TO POSSES



BINFORD, DEANGELO LASHON

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BONDS, SHARONDA MONIQUE

1005 NORTH MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROOKS, WILLIE LEE

3094 IGOU CROSSING DRIVE CHAATTANOGGA, 67421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRYANT, CAMARIUS JAQUON

201 EDGE STREET APT 124 EAST RIDGE, 38115

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONYRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHBYLER, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)COFFMAN, EARL LHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCOONROD, RICO TARAIL1813 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041303Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CROWNOVER, CORIE JAYE1019 EULCID AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DANIEL, KENNETH MICHAEL9020 BRAMLETT ROAD HARRISON, 373419507Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDAVIS, BARBARA JEAN3573 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Red Bank(PTR) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADUNCAN, BREANN R374 ASHLEY DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCT INVOLV MERCHANDISEEMERY, SHERYLL MCDOWELL147 DANVIEW ST SE CLEVELAND, 373239131Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL LITTERINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,GARRETT, MYEISHA4082 W FREEDOM CIR OOLTEWAH, 373638588Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GASPAR, LUPE MARTIN1609 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073215Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARY OF AUTOPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGENTRY, LAURA A15 MARLOW RD FROST PROOF, 33843Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GOMEZ-MENDEZ, HONORIO2914 HAYWOOSAAVE APT 4A CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HINES, GUY LACINGHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYHODGE, JENNIFER CHERRY3424 BIRCHWOOD DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMNAL TRESPASSHURT, STEVEN ALEXANDER17614 GREENVIEW AVE DETROIT, 48219Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJONES, JAMES DEWAYNE2803 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045632Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)JONES, JAMES DEWAYNE2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD, APT 137 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALOMBARDO, JASON COY1835 BAY HILL DRIVE/HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYMAYS, DAKOTA EUGENE5423 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCCARTER, KELLY RENEE113 HAMILTON AVE SODDY DAISY, 373794638Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCKISSICK, JOSEPH GATES4757 GATES LN APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MERCIERS, TREVOR DANIEL111GRIFFITHS CREEK SALE CREEK, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTMILLSAPS, CHRISTOPHER ERIC3200 STATE HIGHWAY 58 S GEORGETOWN, 373366426Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARMITCHELL, MICHAEL J3021 REFLECTING DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MORROW, NICOLE JEAN1241 NORTHERN HILLS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPALACIOS, IAN JARED10074 CENTRAL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE1843 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PEREZ RAMIREZ, GUSTAVO JOSE1072 REMAN STREET ORLANDO, 32839Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00PHILLIPS, DAVID MATTHEW810 SNEED RD SODDY DAISY, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)POINTER, MELISSA KENDALE705 GENTRY RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERRAFIQUE, JASMINE FATIMA129 WALNUT STREET APT 403 CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERAGSDALE, RICHARD DAVID142 BISCAYNE BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWRAMIREZ-SIMON, JAIRO403 SLYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREREYNOLDS, RICHARD C1880 BRENTWOOD TRL CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDROWE, JESSICA NICOLE805 AUBREY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTRUSSELL, THOMAS BOBBY LEE1036 GOFORTH RD SPENCER, 38585Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE2105 MILNE ST Chattanooga, 374064248Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSMITH, DANNY WAYNE9821 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisySIMPLE ASSAULTSMITH, LAUREN MICHELLE908 VALLEYWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARSMITH, WESLEY COLEHOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)SNYDER, ESTELL LEVI AUSTIN9648 BULL PEN DR COLLEGEDALE, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TOLER, JERRIKA L201 EDGE STREET APT 124 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTDOMESTIC ASSAULTFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTURAPOV, SHEILA L1308 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063501Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVAILLUCAS, MARIO3516 SHADOWLAWN DR ,Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWVINES, DELTERIA RAMONA1301 CYPRESS STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UNDWALTON, CAMERON DENZEL2705 STONE TRACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWALTON, TONI JLISA1315 ROANOAKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WEHUNT, KIMBERLY ANNHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMETAMINWISE, DERRICK ALONSO1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD #H54 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (GEORGIA - CATOOSA CO.)WOODS, EMANUEL E JUAN1815 EAST 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYWOOTEN, JARQUELL782 FRAWLEY EASTRIGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

Here are the mug shots:

ABLES, RAYMOND MELVIN

Age at Arrest: 71

Date of Birth: 10/04/1951

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR AKRIDGE, JANEY QUISHA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/21/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) ALQADRI, QUALEKA SHANTA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/06/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ANDERSON, BYRON EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/19/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL ATTEMPT TO POSSES ASHBURN, CASSANDRA GRACE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/15/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,DEL, OR MANUFACTURING) BINFORD, DEANGELO LASHON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/03/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BONDS, SHARONDA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/05/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROOKS, WILLIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/10/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRYANT, CAMARIUS JAQUON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/17/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH BYLER, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/22/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COFFMAN, EARL L

Age at Arrest: 70

Date of Birth: 01/20/1953

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION COONROD, RICO TARAIL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/15/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CROWNOVER, CORIE JAYE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/22/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DANIEL, KENNETH MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/13/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE DUNCAN, BREANN R

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/14/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCT INVOLV MERCHANDISE EMERY, SHERYLL MCDOWELL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/04/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL LITTERING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, GARRETT, MYEISHA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/24/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GASPAR, LUPE MARTIN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/04/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GAULDIN, DENECIA MARQUITA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/20/1989

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GENTRY, LAURA A

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/23/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GIBBS, RANCE LEANDER

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/28/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GOMEZ-MENDEZ, HONORIO

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/07/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HINES, GUY LACING

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 10/04/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY HURT, STEVEN ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/24/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JENKINS, JAMES ORLANDO

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/24/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT JONES, JAMES DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 12/11/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) JONES, JAMES DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/05/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LOMBARDO, JASON COY

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/30/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MAYS, DAKOTA EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/30/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCARTER, KELLY RENEE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/03/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCKISSICK, JOSEPH GATES

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/06/1991

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MERCIERS, TREVOR DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/12/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT MILLSAPS, CHRISTOPHER ERIC

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/26/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MITCHELL, DIAMOND AZIOS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/25/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MITCHELL, MICHAEL J

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 07/02/1960

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORGAN, JOEROME CORNELIUS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/12/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST MORROW, NICOLE JEAN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/22/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF PALACIOS, IAN JARED

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/24/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/10/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ RAMIREZ, GUSTAVO JOSE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/22/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00

POINTER, MELISSA KENDALE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/18/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER RAFIQUE, JASMINE FATIMA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/09/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE RAMIREZ-SIMON, JAIRO

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/20/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE REYNOLDS, RICHARD C

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 05/13/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD ROWE, JESSICA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/01/1986

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT RUIZ, ALEXANDER JOHN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/12/1984

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RUSSELL, THOMAS BOBBY LEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/09/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF SMITH, LAUREN MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/15/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SNYDER, ESTELL LEVI AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/05/1997

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

