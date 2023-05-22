Drugs, Gun Found In Raid At Shallowford Road Residence

Patrick Lamar Tory Jr. Previous Next

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Warrants Unit on Monday went to 7324 Shallowford Road to serve arrest warrants on Patrick Lamar Tory Jr. and found drugs and a weapon.

The Sheriff's Office said, "Tory was located and during his arrest, probable cause was developed that indicated Tory was distributing narcotics.

"The HCSO Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit responded and executed a search warrant at the location. During the subsequent search of the room, detectives located approximately (25) grams of Fentanyl, Drug paraphernalia, a Taurus .357 revolver handgun and approximately $1,490 in cash."

NSI Detectives have multiple cases pending against Tory for narcotics distribution from previous interactions. Tory is also a previously convicted felon, which prohibits him from having a firearm.

Tory was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and booked on the following charges:

Three counts of drugs for resale

Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Domestic Assault

Contraband in a Penal Institution

Driving without a Driver’s License

Possession of a Firearm with the Intent to Go Armed

Tory was also booked on the following new charges:

Possession of Fentanyl for Resale

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Unlawful Carry or Possession of a Firearm

Additional charges are pending further investigation.