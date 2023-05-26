Carjacking Suspect Is Arrested - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Collegedale police were requested to assist Chattanooga police who were pursuing a carjacking suspect. Collegedale officers were able to end the pursuit at the 13 mile marker of I-75 and get the driver into custody.

A back door motion alarm sounded at the Salsaritas. An officer checked the business and found everything to be ok.



An officer checked the well-being of an individual in the Chestnutt Creek apartments. They were found to be ok.



Staff at the Springhill Suites called about a guest who was screaming in the lobby at other staff and guests.

Police responded and made contact with an individual who was issued a criminal trespass warning for the property and escorted from the premises.An officer checked the well-being of a resident in the 5400 block of Misty Valley Drive. They were found to be ok.A panhandler was asked to leave the premises of a gas station in the 9200 block of Lee Highway.An officer was sent to investigate an unknown trouble that dispatch had received in the 5800 block of Main Street. The area was checked and everything was found to be ok.A resident in the Wellesley neighborhood requested that police make contact with two juveniles riding an ATV through the neighborhood. Contact was made and the juveniles were advised that they could not ride the ATV on the roadway.A minor fender bender was reported in the 10300 block of Apison Pike after one vehicle backed into another while attempting to back into a parking space.Police responded to a home in the 5700 block of Sundance Court for a reported burglary in progress. Once on scene it was discovered that one of the people who shared the residence was not happy with the other’s guest and had locked them out.Police responded to the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway after having received an alert from a license plate reader camera for a stolen vehicle in the area. Police located the vehicle in the Walmart parking lot and the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was not only charged with possession of stolen property and driving on a suspended license, but they were also found to be a Collegedale fugitive with warrants for theft and drug possession.A two-vehicle crash was reported in the 9400 block of Apison Pike. There were no injuries.Walmart reported a felony theft that took place last week.Officers responded to a domestic disorder between family members in the Hills Parc apartment complex. No crime was committed and both agreed to separate for the night.An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the Fleming Plaza area, located in the 5000 block of University Drive. The area was checked and no emergencies were found.An elderly resident in the 8800 block of Don Ray Way reported that they were being scammed by an unknown individual who had come into their home and driven them to the bank to have a loan taken out in their name.An officer assisted an individual in the 5800 block of Main Street who had accidentally locked their keys in the car with two small children inside.An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the Walmart. The area was checked and no emergencies were found.A resident of the Village at Apison Pike apartment complex called and said they were out of town but their ex-partner was in their apartment and needed to leave. No contact with the ex-partner was made as they had already left before police arrived.A traffic stop in the 10100 block of Apison Pike resulted in the driver’s arrest for third offense DUI and felony possession of marijuana.Walmart surrendered counterfeit bills they had received to police, one each of $100, $20, and $5.