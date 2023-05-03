Commissioner Greg Beck: "It Should Not Be Silverdale Hotel; It Should Be Silverdale Hell"

County Commissioner Greg Beck, opposing expansion of the Silverdale Detention Center, said inmates currently "don't care about going to jail."

He said, "It should not be Silverdale Hotel. It should be Silverdale Hell."

He added, "It should make people think before they pick up a gun and shoot somebody."

Commissioner Beck spoke as the commission approved $793,983 in additional charges on large-scale improvements recommended by the Sheriff's Department after it took over the jail operation from a private firm.

Also approved were change orders amounting to a total of $340,128.09 to the contract with Johnson Controls Fire Protection LP for the purchase and installation of integrated security systems at the jail.

At the same time, Ron Bernard of the Sheriff's Office said it is projected down the road to add more beds at Silverdale.

Commissioner Beck, who worked in the jail for nine years, said, "I don't want to think in terms of expansion. "I don't want to think in terms of extra beds. "I don't want to think in terms of new buildings for people who won't behave."

On the other hand, Commissioner Joe Graham said, "We don't want to turn them (inmates) loose too soon."

On the current work, Commissioner Steve Highlander, said, "We inherited a facility that needed maintaining to a level it should be."

The additional payment is to KTM Builders.

Mr. Bernard said the projected cost of totally replacing Silverdale was upwards of $250 million. He said the county had made large-scale improvements using about $40 million of existing funds from the prior operational contract as well as money from two bond issues.

He said an upcoming item will be to add 400-500 cameras at the facility.