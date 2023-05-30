Police Blotter: Man Thinks Troublesome Neighbor Spraypainted His Yard; Man Becomes Angry When People Refuse To Give Him Money

A man on Fairview Drive told police he came home from work and observed orange spray paint on the grass in his backyard, as well as string above the orange paint. He said he strongly believes his neighbor is responsible for the paint and string. He said his neighbor believes that portion of his yard is his and marked it off in an attempt to prove his point. He said that the neighbor is constantly harassing him and his wife, and has called her a "project whore" to her face on numerous occasions. Police attempted to make contact with the neighbor at his residence, but were unsuccessful. Police will attempt to find further information on the neighbor.



* * *

A woman on Dorris Street told police she believes someone stole her Samsung cell phone. She said she was sitting in the rear driver's side of a friend's vehicle while running errands that afternoon. She said that she stopped at "Frank's" off of Tunnel Boulevard and then at the Dollar General on Broad Street. At both of those stops, she had left her phone in the vehicle to go inside and shop. The woman's daughter said that she saw the phone in the rear driver's side when they first stopped at Frank's. Police asked the woman if she believes the phone is lost or stolen and she stated "stolen." The phone is a blue Samsung Galaxy. The phone has no number attached to it and is only used for banking purposes. The woman said she is in the process of having all her bank accounts frozen and new account information issued. Her daughter, who is under 10 years old, said she did not have it and the driver of the vehicle said she did not have it either. Police assisted in looking for the phone in the vehicle, with the owner, and were unable to locate it. The woman said she had also contacted Dollar General on Broad Street and reviewed camera footage and said that no one approached her vehicle or saw the phone fall out of the vehicle. Police provided the woman a complaint card to provide to her financial institutions, and to call back if she locates the phone.

* * *

A woman told police she was the only worker at Miranda's, 2025 Broad St., when a man called the store two times. She said during the first phone call, at approximately 2:47 a.m., a man asked her if she was alone in the store and if there was a male co-worker present. The woman then hung up the phone, locked the door and turned the lights off. She said the second call came in at approximately 2:50 a.m. She said she believed both phone calls to be from the same man, as the background noise and voice of the caller matched. During this second phone call, the man asked her why the store was closed, doors were locked and lights were off. She said after the second phone call, she locked herself in the office and attempted to locate a vehicle in the parking lot from security cameras, but was unable to do so.

* * *

The manager of DGX, 728 Market St., told police she had to kick out a costumer that she previously saw on camera stealing. She pointed the woman out to police, who was sitting at the bus stop. Police spoke with the woman, who said that the manger of DGX embarrassed her by accusing her of stealing. She told police that she never stole from the DGX and would like that to be documented. It was explained to the woman that she is not to go back inside the DGX or she would be charged with trespassing.

* * *

Police initiated a traffic stop at 6035 Shallowford Road on a black Nissan Sentra with a temporary tag. The driver of the vehicle was identified and the passenger was identified. The driver was driving without a license and said that he has not applied for one yet. The passenger had a valid driver's license. Police explained to the man that he cannot be driving without a license and he was given a verbal warning. The driver and the passenger swapped seats and the former passenger said that she would be driving.

* * *

Management of the Exxon gas station, 2304 Shallowford Village Dr., showed police video footage of a black male who attempted to purchase merchandise with a counterfeit $10 bill. The cashier made the man aware that the money was not valid and held onto the counterfeit bill. A different suspect on another occasion tried paying with two similar counterfeit $10 bills with the same serial # as the first one. The counterfeit $10 bill was handed to police and will be turned into Property. Image of the man was given to police. The victim does not want to prosecute.

* * *

Staff at the Scenic City Credit Union, 4503 Hixson Pike, reported that sometime unknown suspects broke the window on a 2013 Scion IQ that had been repossessed and was parked on their lot. There is no suspect information available.

* * *

A man at an apartment on Mountain Creek Road told police he heard a noise outside his apartment about 20 minutes before, and when he checked, he discovered that one of the windows in his apartment was broken. There was one person cutting grass and he believes that possibly a leaf blower or weed eater could have slung a rock into it. However, he spoke to the person and they did not admit to it. He said it will possibly cost around $500 to replace the window.

* * *

While on routine patrol, police observed a homeless camp set up at the front entrance of 6960 Shallowford Road. Upon entry into the lot, police were met by a woman who said that the encampment was hers and she would move along by tomorrow, as it would take her a few hours to clean everything up and pack her belongings. She was warned about the homeless issues that police were aware of and then left the area.

* * *

A man was reportedly standing at the entrance to Kankus, 1910 Market St., asking for money from customers and becoming angry when denied the money. As police approached the man, he became angry toward police and was given a warning for his actions. The man was checked for warrants and told not to come back onto the property when released. No warrants were found.