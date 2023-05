A Silverdale Jail inmate who jumped into a jail van and ran over a corrections officer has pleaded guilty in Criminal Court.

Michael Lance Irvin pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault.

Prosecutors said Irvin was trying to escape, but was stopped after he ran over the officer and almost hit two others.

The officer who was hit suffered a broken leg and was off work for six months.

Sentencing was set by Judge Amanda Dunn on July 7 at 10 a.m.