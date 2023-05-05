Chattanooga Hosts Largest Armed Forces Parade In City's History

“Chattanooga certainly lived up to its reputation today of being the most patriotic city in the United States,” said Four Star Air Force General Duke Richardson. The Ohio native spoke Friday before a crowd of several hundred during the 74th annual Armed Forces Luncheon held at the Chattanooga Convention and Trade Center.

Before the trade center luncheon was what officials called the largest armed forces parade in Chattanooga’s history took place.

The Air Force Material Commander said, “We are here today to celebrate those who are currently serving in the military. We take our job seriously and are ready to go anywhere in the world at the direction of the commander in chief.

“The people hold us to very high standards and we do our best to meet those expectations.”

General Richardson said it would be nice if other communities followed in Chattanooga’s footsteps noting the event's 74th anniversary.



Attending the luncheon were many elected officials, including Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, Third District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann and Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp. Also present were Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett, Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson and former Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond.

County Mayor Wamp said he was very proud of all the students who participated in the parade, both the bands and ROTC units.

Senator Blackburn said she appreciated the annual celebration in Chattanooga. “It’s important to set aside time and honor those who wear the uniform.”

Congressman Fleischmann praised General Richardson’s service to our country starting out by enlisting in the Air Force and now 40 years later the officer is one of the top raking air force leaders in our country.

Viet Nam Veteran Bill Norton coordinated this year’s parade and Col. Chris Dooley welcomed the Knoxville Band under the direction of LTC Roger Mills. The band does an average of 50 concerts a year.



The parade featured military units, ROTC units, several high school bands and the 572nd Air Force Band out of Knoxville.

As General Richardson was leaving the Trade Center he thanked Korean War Veteran Jim Sadler for his service. Sadler has been attending the annual parades since 1955. General Richardson called that some accomplishment.

Chattanooga hosts the parade the first Friday in May so students can participate before the end of their school year. Armed Forces Day is always the third Saturday in May by proclamation of the President of the United States.





