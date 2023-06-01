Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Finds Front Door Damaged And Smeared With Mustard; Man Buys $900 Worth Of Gift Cards To Pay For Missing Grand Jury Duty

  • Thursday, June 1, 2023

A woman on W. 13th Street Court told police she came home to her screen door damaged and mustard all over the door. She also stated that some of her mail was ripped open and damaged. Police observed the glass and screen busted out of her screen door and mustard all over the doorway. Police also observed mail on the ground that had been damaged. The woman believes her neighbors are the suspects, but she has no proof of this. She said that management is going to check cameras to see if they can figure out who the suspects are. Approximate damage total is around $300.

* * *

Police spoke with a woman on N. Willow Street who was noticeably intoxicated and frustrated. She said a man came to her house and started yelling at her from the front door, and started making threats. However, the specifics of the threats were not detailed due to her intoxication. She said she wants the man trespassed from her residence. Police attempted to find the man’s information on Coplink, but nothing came up.

* * *

A man told police that while he was driving his truck, a trailer that he was towing damaged the bed of his truck and broke his rear window. He said it first happened at MLK when getting off I-24, then again when he turned onto 11th Street from Market Street. The officer saw the damage to his vehicle.

* * *

Police spoke to a woman over the phone about an incident at 310 Northgate Mall Dr. at Carmike Cinemas. She left her vehicle parked in the lot there while she was at the movies the previous night. She got there around 9 p.m. and was there for a couple hours. She then discovered damage on her car when she got up the next morning to get gas around 10 a.m. Since the damage was on the passenger side, she didn’t notice it the previous night when she got out of the movies, but she knows the damage was not there when she got there last night and parked it. The damage was on the passenger side rear door and over the rear tire. It consisted of a dent and scratches and also there was some white paint as well. She considers it to be a medium amount of damage and there are no estimates for repairs yet.

* * *

A man called police and said he had mailed an envelope from an address on W. 40th St. and the employee said she would seal the envelope, which contained three Amazon gift cards. When the envelope got to its destination on Saturday, the envelope was unsealed and the cards were gone. He's not sure if they’ve been used anywhere and he has already reported this to the Postal Inspection Service.

* * *

Police observed a Chevrolet Impala (TN tag) that appeared to be abandoned on E. 27th Street. All of the tires were flat, it was covered in dirt and its tags have been expired since December of 2019. Police put a notice sticker on the car indicating that it needs to be moved.

* * *

A man at an apartment on Boynton Drive told police someone from the main offices busted through his door while he was playing his music. He also said his neighbors upstairs are harassing him. He said they are sending lightning bolts down through the floor, causing him to hear voices in his head.

* * *

A woman on Douglas Street told police she had found a wallet Tuesday night in the parking garage of her apartment complex. She said she found it around 2 a.m. She told police that she gave it to her cousin to turn in, but apparently the cousin did not. She said that she found it under her desk this morning before she went to work. She just wanted to turn it in. The ID in the wallet was for a man who lived in the apartment complex. Police attempted to make contact with him, but were unsuccessful. The wallet was turned into Property.

* * *

A man told police he was contacted by someone who identified himself as Sgt. Roundtree with the Chattanooga Police Department about a warrant he had for not showing up to grand jury. He said that "Sgt. Roundtree" told him in order to get rid of the warrants he would have to pay him money using gift cards. He said "Sgt. Roundtree" told him to stay on the phone with him while he went to a Circle K or Walgreens to get two PAK gift cards in the amount of $450 each for a total of $900. Then he was told to drive to Hamilton County Court and once he got there he needed to read the numbers off both gift cards to "Sgt. Roundtree". Then he would get a text receipt and he would send an escort down to meet him to escort him to his office. He said that once he got to the courthouse and spoke with security, they told him that this Sgt. Roundtree did not work for CPD, but for Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and that it was a scam. Police added the suspect phone number to the suspect section of the report. The man said that he was going to contact PAK gift cards fraud line to see what they can do about this incident.

