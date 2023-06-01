Miami Nonstop Flight Returns On Saturday

Nonstop Miami flights return to the Chattanooga Airport on Saturday.

The American Airlines flight will depart weekly from Chattanooga at 7 a.m. on Saturday and offer a return service every Saturday evening, arriving at 10 p.m.

Passengers can connect in Miami International Airport to more than 90 international destinations across the globe including Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Latin America. The returned service will also provide easy access to PortMiami – the largest passenger port in the world – for both cruising and business.