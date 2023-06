Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills:

No Bills:

1 LEWIS JR, ALEXIS BOINTON RECKLESS HOMICIDE 05/31/2023

1 LEWIS JR, ALEXIS BOINTON RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 05/31/2023

2 LEWIS JR, ALEXIS BOINTON POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG

CONVICTION

05/31/2023

1 MONTGOMERY, JACORIE TYRONE POSS. OF FIREARM WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE 05/31/2023

True Bills:

315530 1 FINCHER, MATTHEW BRIAN DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 05/31/2023

315530 2 FINCHER, MATTHEW BRIAN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 05/31/2023

315530 3 FINCHER, MATTHEW BRIAN DRIVING ON REVOKED 05/31/2023

315530 4 FINCHER, MATTHEW BRIAN VIOLATION REGISTRATION LAW 05/31/2023

315531 1 HUDGINS, COREY LEBRON DOMESTIC ASSAULT 05/31/2023

315532 1 MONTGOMERY, JACORIE TYRONE CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 05/31/2023

315532 2 MONTGOMERY, JACORIE TYRONE TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE 05/31/2023

315532 3 MONTGOMERY, JACORIE TYRONE EVADING ARREST 05/31/2023

315532 4 MONTGOMERY, JACORIE TYRONE UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM 05/31/2023

315532 5 MONTGOMERY, JACORIE TYRONE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 05/31/2023

315533 1 TILLEY, CHRISTOPHER E POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 05/31/2023

315533 2 TILLEY, CHRISTOPHER E POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 05/31/2023

315533 3 TILLEY, CHRISTOPHER E POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 05/31/2023

315533 4 TILLEY, CHRISTOPHER E EVADING ARREST 05/31/2023

315533 5 TILLEY, CHRISTOPHER E TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION 05/31/2023

315533 6 TILLEY, CHRISTOPHER E POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY 05/31/2023