6 Die In Murder-Suicide In Marion County

Six people died at a small frame house in Marion County - from gunshots and smoke inhalation - in a tragic murder-suicide on Thursday night.

Authorities said two children, along with their mother and grandmother, were among the victims.

An adult with gunshot injuries was taken to the hospital.

It involved a domestic situation that has long been brewing, Sheriff Bo Burnett told reporters.

A neighbor on Pine Street at the unincorporated community of Sequatchie told of hearing gunshots and breaking glass. The house where the shots came from was found to be on fire.

The FBI was called in to investigate.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Nashville for autopsies.

It was unclear how many died from gunshots and how many from the fire.

Sheriff Burnett said it was one of the most gruesome scenes in his long law enforcement career.