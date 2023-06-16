Tow Truck Driver Hit By Car In Haletown Thursday Night

A tow truck driver responding to an accident in Haletown was struck by a passing vehicle.

The Haletown Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 8:27 p.m. to Highway 41 near Sullivans Landing for a single vehicle accident with entrapment. Jasper Fire was called in for mutual aid.

Haletown firefighters assisted Puckett EMS staff with extrication of the patient.

Soon after fire personnel left, the tow truck driver working to remove the damaged vehicle was struck by a passing vehicle.

The driver was transported by Puckett EMS with non-life threatening injuries.