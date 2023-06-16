Arrest Made In Shooting On N. Concord That Left Man In Critical Condition

An arrest has been made in a shooting on North Concord Road early Thursday morning that left a man in critical condition.

Hector Giovani Velez, 45, of 112 Shady Rest Road, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

In the incident at 1:20 a.m. at 1701 N. Concord, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was lying in a parking lot at an apartment complex. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Patrol officers said the suspect was a man named Giovani who fled the scene in a dark-colored Lexus. A short time later the Lexus crashed on the interstate, and a man was seen throwing items off a bridge on I-24.

Velez was detained at the scene. A pistol holder was found in the grass near the highway. A trained K9 was brought to the scene and was able to locate a Smith & Wesson handgun.

Two people spoke of witnessing the incident. One said he was friends with Velez and said he went by "Gio." She said she saw the victim standing in the parking lot with his hands in the air as if he was surrendering. She said Gio then pointed a gun at the victim and fired.

Another person told of hearing shots, then looking out the window and seeing a bald white male wearing a dark-colored shirt. He was holding a gun in his hand and the victim was lying on the ground.

Both witnesses picked Velez out of a photo lineup as the one who had the gun.

Police said Velez first asked what he was being brought in for. He later said he was at the scene of a shooting, but did not fire a gun. He later admitted to the shooting, but said it was self-defense.,

Police said, "None of Velez's statements were supported by the evidence."

Velez said he fled the scene and tried to hide the gun because he was scared.