Fugitive From Florida Is Arrested At Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls





A fugitive wanted out of Florida for battery was located in the Walmart and arrested. They were also found in possession of illegal drugs and paraphernalia and were charged with those offenses as well as disorderly conduct.An alarm was activated at the Ooltewah Nursery. It was found to have been an accidental activation.A patient from Life Care Centers of Collegedale called police because they didn’t believe their nurses were administering medication in a timely manner.The patient was advised to direct their concern to the facility administration.Collegedale police assisted Chattanooga police with a vehicle crash in the 8900 block of Lee Highway.Walmart reported a theft that had occurred the day before.An officer responded to an alarm at Collegedale Academy high school. Everything checked out ok.Walmart reported a theft that had occurred this past Thursday and another that had occurred on Sunday.A driver was arrested in the Walmart parking lot for DUI, refusal of implied consent, and possession of illegal drugsAn alarm was activated at the B&B Building Supply. The business was locked up.