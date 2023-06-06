Man, 27, Charged In Brainerd Home Invasion

A 27-year-old man has been charged in a home invasion in Brainerd.

Efrem Zimblist Leslie Jr. is charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

In the incident shortly before midnight on Sunday, a woman said she was in her apartment on Germantown Road when she heard a loud noise. Before she could get from the bedroom to the front door, she said two black males had kicked it in. A black female was with then, it was stated.

She said they put a handgun in the face and told her not to move.

The woman said they were asking where something was and were rifling through the kitchen cabinets. She said it appeared they only took food before leaving.

The woman said she was visiting her cousin's residence, and he was not home at the time.

Both the woman and the cousin said they knew the people involved. The woman said one of the males she knew as "Black" and had been acquainted with him for several years.

While a detective was interviewing her, she pointed to "Black" entering a nearby apartment. She said he was wearing the same green athletic shorts as during the home invasion.

Police went to the unit where the suspect had entered. A female came out, then the suspect known as "Black" - Leslie, it was stated. He had changed clothes.

Leslie denied any involvement in a robbery. He said he had been with the female in the room except for 15 minutes to visit his mother.