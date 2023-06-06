Latest Headlines

Man, 27, Charged In Brainerd Home Invasion

  • Tuesday, June 6, 2023

A 27-year-old man has been charged in a home invasion in Brainerd.

Efrem Zimblist Leslie Jr. is charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

In the incident shortly before midnight on Sunday, a woman said she was in her apartment on Germantown Road when she heard a loud noise. Before she could get from the bedroom to the front door, she said two black males had kicked it in. A black female was with then, it was stated.

She said they put a handgun in the face and told her not to move.

The woman said they were asking where something was and were rifling through the kitchen cabinets. She said it appeared they only took food before leaving.

The woman said she was visiting her cousin's residence, and he was not home at the time.

Both the woman and the cousin said they knew the people involved. The woman said one of the males she knew as "Black" and had been acquainted with him for several years.

While a detective was interviewing her, she pointed to "Black" entering a nearby apartment. She said he was wearing the same green athletic shorts as during the home invasion.

Police went to the unit where the suspect had entered. A female came out, then the suspect known as "Black" - Leslie, it was stated. He had changed clothes.

Leslie denied any involvement in a robbery. He said he had been with the female in the room except for 15 minutes to visit his mother.

 

Latest Headlines
Wiedmer: Athletic Director Danny White Is Building Something Special At Tennessee
  • Sports
  • 6/6/2023
Attorney For Jason Chen Seeks New Preliminary Hearing
Attorney For Jason Chen Seeks New Preliminary Hearing
  • Breaking News
  • 6/6/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/6/2023
Man, 27, Charged In Brainerd Home Invasion
Man, 27, Charged In Brainerd Home Invasion
  • Breaking News
  • 6/6/2023
Man Charged With Ramming Ex-Girlfriend's Vehicle On Freeway, Firing 2 Shots At Car
Man Charged With Ramming Ex-Girlfriend's Vehicle On Freeway, Firing 2 Shots At Car
  • Breaking News
  • 6/6/2023
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Lose Only Ashley Rogers, But That's A Huge Loss
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Lose Only Ashley Rogers, But That's A Huge Loss
  • Sports
  • 6/6/2023
Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 6/6/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Man, 27, Charged In Brainerd Home Invasion
Man, 27, Charged In Brainerd Home Invasion
  • 6/6/2023

A 27-year-old man has been charged in a home invasion in Brainerd. Efrem Zimblist Leslie Jr. is charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary. In the incident shortly before midnight ... more

Man Charged With Ramming Ex-Girlfriend's Vehicle On Freeway, Firing 2 Shots At Car
Man Charged With Ramming Ex-Girlfriend's Vehicle On Freeway, Firing 2 Shots At Car
  • 6/6/2023

A 40-year-old man has been charged with ramming his ex-girlfriend's vehicle on I-75 and firing two shots into the car. Matthew A. McMurray, who gave a Ringgold address as well as one on 47th ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/6/2023
Charges Dismissed In Case In Which HES Says 2 Labs Killed Horse
  • 6/5/2023
HCSO Deputy Locates 2nd Stolen Car Utilizing License Plate Reader; Bell Captured After Endangering Deputies
HCSO Deputy Locates 2nd Stolen Car Utilizing License Plate Reader; Bell Captured After Endangering Deputies
  • 6/5/2023
Spill Temporarily Closes Section Of Hamill Road
  • 6/5/2023
Clarksville Could Pass Chattanooga As Tennessee's 4th Largest City
  • 6/5/2023
Opinion
Remembering Ed Buice, Gone Too Soon
  • 6/5/2023
Are Our Community Priorities Trees And Bridges? - And Response (2)
  • 6/4/2023
Support For Red Bank FY23/24 budget
  • 6/4/2023
Why I'm Leery Of Civilian Patrols
  • 6/3/2023
Deadly Gang War In Chattanooga Is A Spiritual War
  • 6/3/2023
Sports
Wiedmer: Athletic Director Danny White Is Building Something Special At Tennessee
  • 6/6/2023
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Lose Only Ashley Rogers, But That's A Huge Loss
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Lose Only Ashley Rogers, But That's A Huge Loss
  • 6/6/2023
Lee's Carpenter Announces Retirement As Athletic Director
  • 6/5/2023
Dan Fleser: Florida State Homers Too Much For Lady Vols, Who Exit CWS
Dan Fleser: Florida State Homers Too Much For Lady Vols, Who Exit CWS
  • 6/5/2023
Randy Smith: Best Game I've Ever Seen
Randy Smith: Best Game I've Ever Seen
  • 6/5/2023
Happenings
Chattanooga Fire Department New Station 15 Has Groundbreaking Thursday
Chattanooga Fire Department New Station 15 Has Groundbreaking Thursday
  • 6/6/2023
Wreath Laying Ceremony At U.S. Colored Troops Monument Is Saturday
  • 6/6/2023
Jerry Summers: Preserve Chattanooga Public Poll Paradox
Jerry Summers: Preserve Chattanooga Public Poll Paradox
  • 6/5/2023
Chattanooga Zoo Ice Cream Safari Is June 17
  • 6/6/2023
Central Avenue Southbound Emergency Closure Announced
  • 6/6/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Film Festival Announces Final Wave Of Events
  • 6/6/2023
Tennessee Valley Theatre Presents Robin Hood June 16-25
  • 6/2/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Advice To Newly Divorced No. 4
Best Of Grizzard - Advice To Newly Divorced No. 4
  • 6/6/2023
The Chattanooga Film Festival Conjures First Wave
  • 6/3/2023
Collegedale Parks & Recreation Brings Back “Tunes On The Track” Outdoor Concert June 28 & July 26
  • 6/2/2023
Opinion
Remembering Ed Buice, Gone Too Soon
  • 6/5/2023
Are Our Community Priorities Trees And Bridges? - And Response (2)
  • 6/4/2023
Support For Red Bank FY23/24 budget
  • 6/4/2023
Dining
Old Man Rivers Table & Tavern Makes Debut In Old House Off Signal Mountain Road
  • 6/2/2023
Freddy’s Opens First Area Location In Fort Oglethorpe June 1
Freddy’s Opens First Area Location In Fort Oglethorpe June 1
  • 5/31/2023
Honest Pint Closes Its Doors
  • 5/29/2023
Business
Chamber Gets 182-Acre Site At Enterprise South To Show To Prospects
  • 6/5/2023
Chattanooga Airport Names 2 Members To Leadership Team
Chattanooga Airport Names 2 Members To Leadership Team
  • 6/5/2023
SE Tennessee Business Networking International Wins Chattanooga Area Chamber Small Business Award
  • 6/5/2023
Real Estate
Fort Wood Home Long Occupied By The Tins Goes On The Market
  • 6/5/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For May
  • 6/3/2023
Tomorrow Building Gets 2nd Location At North Chattanooga Site
Tomorrow Building Gets 2nd Location At North Chattanooga Site
  • 6/2/2023
Student Scene
Chattanooga Local Dedicates Career To Providing Free Legal Representation For Underserved Populations
Chattanooga Local Dedicates Career To Providing Free Legal Representation For Underserved Populations
  • 6/5/2023
Hamilton County Students Advance To National History Day Competition
  • 6/5/2023
Cleveland State Awarded Piedmont Lithium Foundation Grant
Cleveland State Awarded Piedmont Lithium Foundation Grant
  • 6/5/2023
Living Well
Hamilton Medical Center Nationally Recognized For High-Quality Stroke Care
Hamilton Medical Center Nationally Recognized For High-Quality Stroke Care
  • 6/5/2023
McKamey Animal Center Seeks Help From Community To Overcome Spacing Crisis
  • 6/2/2023
In-Person Auditions For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent Show Start June 8
In-Person Auditions For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent Show Start June 8
  • 6/5/2023
Memories
Tennessee State Library & Archives Hosts Family-Friendly Statehood Day Celebration June 3
  • 6/2/2023
Sam Hall Presents History Of Chattanooga In Pictures June 12
  • 6/1/2023
Brainerd Mission Cemetery Flag Raising Ceremony Is June 14
Brainerd Mission Cemetery Flag Raising Ceremony Is June 14
  • 5/31/2023
Outdoors
Community Meeting On Chickamauga Battlefield Connector Trail In Walker County Set For June 19
Community Meeting On Chickamauga Battlefield Connector Trail In Walker County Set For June 19
  • 6/5/2023
1 Killed In Norris Lake Boat Collision
  • 6/4/2023
Tennessee's Bobby Wilson 2023 Free Fishing Day Is June 10
  • 6/5/2023
Travel
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open On Thursday
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open On Thursday
  • 5/30/2023
Lexington, Virginia: An Ideal Getaway For Enjoying The Bounty Of The Blue Ridge Mountains
  • 5/27/2023
LIFT Youth Center Inc Invites The Public To Attend The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The HOPE Mural In Downtown Ringgold
LIFT Youth Center Inc Invites The Public To Attend The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The HOPE Mural In Downtown Ringgold
  • 5/23/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: More Connected Than Ever, But Desperately Alone
Bob Tamasy: More Connected Than Ever, But Desperately Alone
  • 6/5/2023
Resurrected Baptist Church To Host Community Outreach Event On June 24
  • 6/5/2023
"Peace: Figuring It Out" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 5/31/2023
Obituaries
Emalene Thomas Rogers Peck
Emalene Thomas Rogers Peck
  • 6/6/2023
Judith Ann Smith
Judith Ann Smith
  • 6/5/2023
Lucille "Lucy" Ritchey Raulston
Lucille "Lucy" Ritchey Raulston
  • 6/5/2023
Area Obituaries
Riddle, Estol Ray (Rising Fawn)
Riddle, Estol Ray (Rising Fawn)
  • 6/5/2023
Moore, Richard L. (Dunlap)
  • 6/5/2023
Dotson, James Jewell Jr. (Cleveland)
  • 6/5/2023