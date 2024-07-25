Chattanooga Funeral Director Recalls Time At Historic Dallas Church That Burned

Chattanoogan Frank Hilley is very familiar with the First Baptist Church of Dallas, Tex., sanctuary that was destroyed by fire a week ago. Mr. Hilley was audio engineer for the church in the 1980’s while Dr. W.A. Criswell was pastor.

Mr. Hilley recalls one Sunday morning getting a call in the audio booth to bring a tape recorder to a small reception area of the church. When the audio engineer arrived, he said to himself, “That looks like Dr. Billy Graham.” Mr. Hilley said it was Dr. Graham and the evangelist was there to have special prayer for a woman who was dying with cancer. Mr. Hilley said there were only a few people in the room but he did get to shake hands with the famous preacher. “He prayed the sweetest prayer,” said Mr. Hilley.

Mr. Hilley said while he was employed at the landmark church, it was packed every Sunday with hundreds of worshipers - both members and visitors. “I’ve been all over that sanctuary and knew it very well; it’s a shame it went up in flames.” said Mr. Hilley.

Officials said the fire started in the basement destroying over 130 years of church records, including sermons. Flames spread very fast and the roof eventually collapsed.

Mr. Hilley recalled going downstairs for something and heard a loud noise; it was Dr. Criswell. The pastor told Mr. Hilley he didn’t realize there were large storage rooms full of church material and history in the basement.

Mr. Hilley also knows the current pastor Dr. Robert Jeffress. Mr. Hilley said, “Dr. Jeffress is a Bible scholar; one of the most sincere and caring pastors I’ve ever met. The people of that church have a strong determination and I expect Dr. Jeffress to lead a re-building program soon.

The late Dr. Lee Roberson, Highland Park Baptist Church pastor for over 30 years, was very good friends with Dr. Criswell. Both men preached in each other’s pulpits.

Former First Presbyterian Church Pastor Ben Haden attended First Baptist Church when he lived in Dallas. He said it was one of his “favorite houses of worship.” Ben Haden said he would sit with Dr. Billy Graham, who was a Dallas First Baptist member for 50 years.

Mr. Hilley said, as he looked at Internet pictures of what remained, “It certainly brings back a lot of memories of my time working there.”

Mr. Hilley said he was glad one of the original pulpits that Dr. Criswell and Dr. Truett preached from was salvaged.

Mr. Hilley stays in contact with Janet Lovvern, aunt of the church's executive director, Dr. Ben Lovvern. Mrs. Lovvern sent Mr. Hilley a picture of the historic sanctuary a few days before last weekend’s fire. Dr. Lovvern said Tuesday, “We are hoping to preserve three walls of the 130-year-old church.” Mr. Hilley said, “That’s encouraging since there’s so much history.”

Dallas First Baptist, which covers six full blocks, opened a 3,000 seat worship center in 2013 that’s adjacent to the charred sanctuary. The historic Victorian style red brick church was being used for weddings and many special events. Authorities say the cause of the massive fire hasn’t been determined, but the blaze started in the basement. There were no reported injuries.

Officials say the entire campus is closed this week but they hope to complete cleanup of the Worship Center by this Sunday for the morning service.