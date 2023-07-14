Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Men Have Disorder Over One Driving Wrong Way At Park; Man's Ex Harassing Him

  • Friday, July 14, 2023

A verbal disorder was reported at the park at 5051 Gann Store Road. A man told police that he accidentally drove the wrong way down the park entrance. He said a man banged on his car and started yelling at him. He said that he has PTSD and does not want to get "triggered" for just going to the park. He wanted police to let the man know that he ruined his day and made him feel unsafe. The man told police that he only tapped on the man's window and told him he was going the wrong way.

* * *

A disorder was reported between a woman and a man in the parking lot at CHI Memorial, 2051 Hamill Road. The man told police he observed the woman sitting in her vehicle and thought she was going to back out of her parking space. He said he waited about five minutes for her to leave and she never did. He said he needed to get in his back seat and did not have a lot of room between the vehicles. The woman said there was a verbal altercation and the man opened his door and hit the side of her vehicle. She said she thought he did this on purpose and it was no accident. The officer did observe a very tiny scuff mark on the side of the woman's vehicle.

* * *

The manager at the Dollar General, 7345 Lee Hwy., told police there was a black male acting erratic in the parking lot, scaring customers, and that they wanted him trespassed. Police spoke with the man and told him that he is no longer welcome there, and he left without incident. The man was negative for warrants.

* * *

A man at Douglas Heights on Douglas Street told police his bike was stolen from there sometime between 3-3:40 p.m.

* * *

A man told police a catalytic converter had been stolen off of one of his work trucks that was parked at his business at 6003 Pinehurst Ave. He said his security cameras captured a blue Tesla driving around his property at approximately 5:30 p.m. The same vehicle returned around 9:45 p.m. and parked next to the truck. He showed police the footage around the time someone was cutting off the catalytic converter and it is hard to make out age, race or gender of the person, due to lighting and distance. Pictures of the Tesla were given to police.

* * *

Police were dispatched to the report of a road rage/disorder that occurred in the area of 736 Ashland Terrace. A man told police he was traveling on N. Access Road, and approaching the intersection of Hixson Pike. He said a black Ford Edge was behind him in the next lane over, speeding and driving erratically. He said that once they got onto Hixson Pike, they came to the traffic light to turn on onto Ashland Terrace, and the vehicle's mirror bumped his vehicle's mirror. He said that he yelled at the other driver and the other driver pulled out a gun and showed it to him. The vehicle then fled the scene continuing on Ashland Terrace. Police were able to located the Ford Edge with the driver still inside. The driver was identified, and he told a similar story. The only major difference in his story is that when they came to the second traffic light, he said that the man pulled up so close next to him that he was able to reach out of the window and start hitting the man's window. He told police that he did have a gun in his car, and he did grab it when this happened, but he did not point it at anyone. Neither of the men wished to take legal action over the incident, and just wished to report what occurred to police.

* * *

A burglar alarm went off at Calvin Donaldson Elementary School, 927 W. 37th St. Officers located an unlocked door on the west side of the main building. The school was cleared and upon exiting, HC School Maintenance was on scene with video footage that showed three young black males entering the school for a few minutes and walking around before exiting. At this time, the men are unknown. Photos will be given to police. Nothing was taken or destroyed. Maintenance did secure the open door.

* * *

A man on Gunbarrel Road told police his ex-wife has been harassing him recently by calling him and he does not want her to contact him anymore. He said she also changed his personal information on his cellphone account (Verizon) in spite of him. He said Verizon since fixed this issue. He has now blocked her on all accounts and will be seeking a No Contact Order. There is no probable cause to prosecute at this time.

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/15/2023
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • Breaking News
  • 7/14/2023
Slope Stabilization Prompts Highway 153 Ramp Closures In Hamilton County
  • Breaking News
  • 7/14/2023
Tracy City Man Indicted, Arrested On Arson Charge
  • Breaking News
  • 7/14/2023
Terry Scott Anderson, 24, Arrested For Murder Of Cordarrius Bailey
  • Breaking News
  • 7/14/2023
Wiedmer: Vols’ NCAA Penalty A Lot Of Sound and Fury Signifying Next To Nothing
  • Sports
  • 7/14/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Drunk Man Rolling On Sidewalk Wants A Ride; Someone Throws Brick Through Apartment Window
  • 7/15/2023

A caller told police a man was rolling around, possibly drunk, on the sidewalk on Lawn Street. Police spoke with the man who said he had been drinking at his cousin's house nearby and went for ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/15/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLISON, JESS LOGAN 8169 COUNTY ROAD 14 FLAT ROCK, 35966 Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD THEFT OF PROPERTY ... more

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 7/14/2023

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda: I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. ... more

Breaking News
Slope Stabilization Prompts Highway 153 Ramp Closures In Hamilton County
  • 7/14/2023
Tracy City Man Indicted, Arrested On Arson Charge
  • 7/14/2023
Terry Scott Anderson, 24, Arrested For Murder Of Cordarrius Bailey
  • 7/14/2023
County Planning New EMS Training Center On Volunteer Drive, New EM Station In East Ridge
  • 7/14/2023
2 Arrested For Murder Of Cordell Young On June 30
2 Arrested For Murder Of Cordell Young On June 30
  • 7/14/2023
Opinion
Accountability For Taxpayer Money - And Response
  • 7/10/2023
Hamilton County Schools Lowers Academic Standards Due To COVID - And Response (8)
  • 7/10/2023
With Trump It Was Worse
  • 7/14/2023
Why Don't We Stop The Madness?
  • 7/14/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 7/14/2023
Sports
Wiedmer: Vols’ NCAA Penalty A Lot Of Sound and Fury Signifying Next To Nothing
  • 7/14/2023
Construction Firms To Work With Architects On Planned Lookouts New Stadium
  • 7/14/2023
Randy Smith: All Time All Star Game
Randy Smith: All Time All Star Game
  • 7/14/2023
Lee Lacrosse Wins IWLCA Division II Community Awareness Team Award
  • 7/13/2023
Former Notre Dame Standout Mackenzie Johnson Honored By Young Harris
  • 7/13/2023
Happenings
Local Nonprofit Holds Fish Fry To Provide Underserved Students With Summer Vacation
Local Nonprofit Holds Fish Fry To Provide Underserved Students With Summer Vacation
  • 7/14/2023
Shepherd’s Men To Swim 6 Miles In Honor Of The Fallen Five
Shepherd’s Men To Swim 6 Miles In Honor Of The Fallen Five
  • 7/13/2023
Did You Know? Aerial America/Smithsonian Channel
Did You Know? Aerial America/Smithsonian Channel
  • 7/12/2023
Lake Resort Drive To Be Closed Next Week For Repairs
  • 7/14/2023
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 7/14/2023
Entertainment
Travis Feutz Opens For Zach Bryson July 29 At The Woodshop Listening Room
  • 7/14/2023
Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Has Auditions Aug. 22
  • 7/14/2023
Best of Grizzard - Animal Companion
Best of Grizzard - Animal Companion
  • 7/14/2023
Single Performance Ticket Sale Dales Announced For Broadway At Memorial Auditorium Season
  • 7/13/2023
Ensemble Theatre Explores More New Material
Ensemble Theatre Explores More New Material
  • 7/13/2023
Opinion
Accountability For Taxpayer Money - And Response
  • 7/10/2023
Hamilton County Schools Lowers Academic Standards Due To COVID - And Response (8)
  • 7/10/2023
With Trump It Was Worse
  • 7/14/2023
Dining
Cheddar's Location On Gunbarrel Road Sells For $7,623,621
  • 7/13/2023
I Heart Mac & Cheese Opens 1st Location In Hixson On July 17
I Heart Mac & Cheese Opens 1st Location In Hixson On July 17
  • 7/11/2023
Couple Starts Mystic Lobster Roll Restaurant In East Brainerd After New Jersey Visit
  • 7/6/2023
Business
Amaero International Limited To Locate Flagship Manufacturing And Global Headquarters In Bradley County
  • 7/14/2023
Arcade Beauty Closing Chattanooga Plant With Loss Of 84 Jobs
  • 7/14/2023
TVFCU To Host Career Fair July 20
  • 7/13/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: June 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 7/12/2023
Real Estate Transfers For July 6-12
  • 7/13/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 7/13/2023
Student Scene
Lee Announces YAPD Grant Winners
  • 7/14/2023
Dr. Ahad Nasab Named Interim Dean Of The UTC College Of Engineering And Computer Science
Dr. Ahad Nasab Named Interim Dean Of The UTC College Of Engineering And Computer Science
  • 7/13/2023
New Electric Vehicle Engineering Technology AAS Degree Launches In The Fall
  • 7/13/2023
Living Well
A Night With Nurture The Next Returns July 20
  • 7/13/2023
Special Needs/Care Family Conference Is July 22
  • 7/13/2023
Morning Pointe Foundation Reveals Acts For Seniors Got Talent Show On Aug. 8
Morning Pointe Foundation Reveals Acts For Seniors Got Talent Show On Aug. 8
  • 7/14/2023
Memories
Dickie Matthews Almost Got To Play For Lawrence Welk
  • 7/5/2023
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, The Final Chapter
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, The Final Chapter
  • 7/7/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Reflections Of WDOD
  • 6/22/2023
Outdoors
Body Of Missing Man Recovered On Cherokee Lake
  • 7/14/2023
4 Children Injured In Tellico Lake Boating Accident; 3 With Serious Injuries
  • 7/13/2023
85 Acres Acquired For Carter State Natural Area Expansion
  • 7/13/2023
Travel
Rising Gulf Temperatures Threaten Coral Reefs
  • 7/13/2023
Calling On President Lincoln: “The Bolts Of War And Machinery”
  • 7/14/2023
125th Anniversary Of Camp Thomas At Chickamauga Battlefield To Be Commemorated On July 22
  • 7/13/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Finding Strength In Our Inadequacy
Bob Tamasy: Finding Strength In Our Inadequacy
  • 7/13/2023
"When The Past Gets In Your Eyes" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 7/10/2023
Sonlife Quartet Headlines Red Back Hymnal Singing Sunday
Sonlife Quartet Headlines Red Back Hymnal Singing Sunday
  • 7/10/2023
Obituaries
David James Edwards
David James Edwards
  • 7/14/2023
Emma Mae Davis
Emma Mae Davis
  • 7/14/2023
Carolyn Davis Cox
Carolyn Davis Cox
  • 7/14/2023
Area Obituaries
Smith, Edsel (Cleveland)
  • 7/13/2023
Williams, Paul R. (Cleveland)
Williams, Paul R. (Cleveland)
  • 7/13/2023
Easter, Alexis DeAndre (Dalton)
Easter, Alexis DeAndre (Dalton)
  • 7/13/2023