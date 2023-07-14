Police Blotter: Men Have Disorder Over One Driving Wrong Way At Park; Man's Ex Harassing Him

A verbal disorder was reported at the park at 5051 Gann Store Road. A man told police that he accidentally drove the wrong way down the park entrance. He said a man banged on his car and started yelling at him. He said that he has PTSD and does not want to get "triggered" for just going to the park. He wanted police to let the man know that he ruined his day and made him feel unsafe. The man told police that he only tapped on the man's window and told him he was going the wrong way.



* * *

A disorder was reported between a woman and a man in the parking lot at CHI Memorial, 2051 Hamill Road. The man told police he observed the woman sitting in her vehicle and thought she was going to back out of her parking space. He said he waited about five minutes for her to leave and she never did. He said he needed to get in his back seat and did not have a lot of room between the vehicles. The woman said there was a verbal altercation and the man opened his door and hit the side of her vehicle. She said she thought he did this on purpose and it was no accident. The officer did observe a very tiny scuff mark on the side of the woman's vehicle.

* * *

The manager at the Dollar General, 7345 Lee Hwy., told police there was a black male acting erratic in the parking lot, scaring customers, and that they wanted him trespassed. Police spoke with the man and told him that he is no longer welcome there, and he left without incident. The man was negative for warrants.

* * *

A man at Douglas Heights on Douglas Street told police his bike was stolen from there sometime between 3-3:40 p.m.

* * *



A man told police a catalytic converter had been stolen off of one of his work trucks that was parked at his business at 6003 Pinehurst Ave. He said his security cameras captured a blue Tesla driving around his property at approximately 5:30 p.m. The same vehicle returned around 9:45 p.m. and parked next to the truck. He showed police the footage around the time someone was cutting off the catalytic converter and it is hard to make out age, race or gender of the person, due to lighting and distance. Pictures of the Tesla were given to police.

* * *

Police were dispatched to the report of a road rage/disorder that occurred in the area of 736 Ashland Terrace. A man told police he was traveling on N. Access Road, and approaching the intersection of Hixson Pike. He said a black Ford Edge was behind him in the next lane over, speeding and driving erratically. He said that once they got onto Hixson Pike, they came to the traffic light to turn on onto Ashland Terrace, and the vehicle's mirror bumped his vehicle's mirror. He said that he yelled at the other driver and the other driver pulled out a gun and showed it to him. The vehicle then fled the scene continuing on Ashland Terrace. Police were able to located the Ford Edge with the driver still inside. The driver was identified, and he told a similar story. The only major difference in his story is that when they came to the second traffic light, he said that the man pulled up so close next to him that he was able to reach out of the window and start hitting the man's window. He told police that he did have a gun in his car, and he did grab it when this happened, but he did not point it at anyone. Neither of the men wished to take legal action over the incident, and just wished to report what occurred to police.

* * *

A burglar alarm went off at Calvin Donaldson Elementary School, 927 W. 37th St. Officers located an unlocked door on the west side of the main building. The school was cleared and upon exiting, HC School Maintenance was on scene with video footage that showed three young black males entering the school for a few minutes and walking around before exiting. At this time, the men are unknown. Photos will be given to police. Nothing was taken or destroyed. Maintenance did secure the open door.

* * *

A man on Gunbarrel Road told police his ex-wife has been harassing him recently by calling him and he does not want her to contact him anymore. He said she also changed his personal information on his cellphone account (Verizon) in spite of him. He said Verizon since fixed this issue. He has now blocked her on all accounts and will be seeking a No Contact Order. There is no probable cause to prosecute at this time.