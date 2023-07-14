Latest Headlines

Collegedale May Add Other Offices At Its Library Building

  • Friday, July 14, 2023

Collegedale may expand the Collegedale Library by building on space that other city agencies could use, County Commissioer Jeff Eversole said.

He said he was contacted by Collegedale officials because the building is actually owned by the county.

There is a document that says the building goes back to the county if not used for a library

There is a request that the word library be removed since the aim now is for the additiional offices.

The County Commission is drawing a resolution on the matter.

