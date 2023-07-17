Bicyclist Injured In Wreck On Grove Street Monday Afternoon

A bicyclist was injured in an accident Monday afternoon in Chattanooga.

Chattanooga Police found a bicyclist at the scene on Grove Street suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police were told the bicyclist was traveling towards Grove Street when he ran into a vehicle at the corner of Grove Street and Boynton Drive. The rider was thrown from the bicycle and suffered a head injury.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene. No charges have been filed in the accident.