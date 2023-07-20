Studio 58 Gets City's 1st Brown Bagging License

After the night club Studio 58 located at 4817 Highway 58 received a three-day suspension of its beer license for failure to report a disorder and allowing people to leave the bar with an open container, owner Terrance Jones has taken steps suggested by the Chattanooga Police to gain control of the crowds. That suggestion was to change his targeted clientele and to obtain a “brown bag” license. He has done both since the incident that took place on June 1, soon after the opening of the business.

The dress code and age limit has been changed and on Thursday the Chattanooga Beer Board gave Mr. Jones a license for “brown bagging”. It is the first of this type of license that Chattanooga has issued.

All employees that serve beer have to be go through beer sales training specific to Chattanooga. And because brown-bagging has to do with spirits, all employees will also have to have a server's permit from the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC).

The bar will sell beer, but customers can bring their own spirits in a brown bag with the new permit. Studio 58 will sell ice and set-ups.

Beer Board member Vince Butler told Mr. Jones that he will have the same responsibilities overseeing people bringing their own alcohol and that his liability will continue, so he must monitor those customers. Since the consumption is out of his control, the bar owner said he will call a Uber for anyone who is inebriated.

The annual election of officer for the Chattanooga Beer Board took place. The result is that Monica Kinsey will continue in the role of chairman. Tiffany Bell will be vice chairman and Dan Mayfield will serve as secretary in the upcoming year.