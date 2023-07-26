Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries 2023

|Employee Full Name
|Department
|Position Title
|Pay Rate
|Paty, Sherry B
|General Government
|City Judge
|$204,552
|Kelly, Tim A
|Executive Branch
|Mayor
|$192,238
|Murphy, Celeste M
|Police
|Police Chief
|$177,727
|Noblett, Phillip A.
|General Government
|City Attorney
|$171,208
|Ewalt, Ryan M
|Executive Branch
|Chief Operating Officer
|$166,906
|Freeman, Jermaine E
|Executive Branch
|Chief of Staff
|$161,385
|Scruggs, Glenn A II
|Police
|Police Executive Chief
|$152,250
|Sommers, Harry S
|Police
|Police Executive Chief
|$152,250
|Sewell, Stanley L
|General Government
|City Auditor
|$150,000
|Martin, Scott D
|Parks and Outdoors
|Administrator Parks & Outdoors
|$146,656
|Reuter, Daniel J
|City Planning
|Administrator City Planning
|$146,656
|Hyman, Philip A Jr
|FIRE
|Fire Chief
|$146,655
|Jones, Karitsa Mosley
|Early Learning
|Administrator Early Learning
|$146,655
|Lawrence, Amanda J
|Human Resources
|Chief Human Resources Officer
|$146,655
|Morris, Tyson Andrew
|Technology Services
|Chief Info Technology Officer
|$146,655
|Pitcairn, William Ross IV
|Public Works
|Administrator Public Works
|$146,655
|Sammons, Anthony O.
|Equity and Community Engagement
|Chief Equity Officer
|$146,655
|Heinzer, Mark D
|Wastewater
|Administrator Wastewater Systems
|$144,488
|Haley, Vickie C
|Finance
|City Finance Officer
|$142,100
|Anderson, Chris M.
|Executive Branch
|Senior Advisor for Legislative Initiatives
|$139,986
|Bursch, Julia N
|Executive Branch
|Deputy Chief Operating Officer
|$139,986
|Heyman, Jaquelyn Nicole
|Economic Development
|Chief Housing Officer
|$139,986
|Moreland, Timothy Iaggi
|IDP
|Administrator IDP
|$139,986
|Roig, Kevin Scott
|Executive Branch
|Senior Advisor for Public Affairs
|$139,986
|Satterfield, Brooke L
|Executive Branch
|Deputy Chief of Staff
|$139,986
|Drumeller, Ronald Corey
|Air Pollution Bureau
|Executive Director APCB
|$139,806
|Beeland, Richard Joe
|Economic Development
|Administrator Economic Development
|$135,909
|Payne, William C
|Public Works
|City Engineer
|$135,308
|Malueg, Valerie Leanne
|General Government
|Deputy City Attorney
|$135,066
|Halbert, Jerome M
|Police
|Police Chief of Staff
|$131,950
|Smith, Ellis A
|Executive Branch
|Director Intergovernmental & External Affairs
|$126,875
|Bryant, Jonathan C
|Police
|Assistant Police Chief
|$123,363
|Sutton, Jerri Annette
|Police
|Assistant Police Chief
|$123,363
|Rennich, Karen R
|City Planning
|Deputy Director RPA
|$120,397
|McKinney, Jason Wade
|Parks and Outdoors
|Deputy Administrator PO
|$119,210
|Miller, Seth R
|FIRE
|Executive Deputy Chief
|$116,856
|Chambers, Johnathon R
|Police
|Police Major
|$116,537
|Jones, Daniel B
|Police
|Police Major
|$116,537
|Welles, Daniel H
|Police
|Police Major
|$116,537
|Jefferson, Shea N
|Police
|Director Organizational Development Training
|$115,168
|Bailey, John Blythe H
|Parks and Outdoors
|Director Design and Connectivity
|$115,092
|Vandergriff, Christy L
|Early Learning
|Deputy Administrator EL
|$115,000
|Lewis, Robert J
|Police
|Police Major
|$114,815
|Montgomery, Jayevan
|Police
|Police Major
|$114,815
|Smart, Brian H
|Finance
|Manager Financial Operations
|$114,316
|Sullivan, Jason R
|Public Library
|Executive Director Library
|$113,839
|Hundt, Karen Ann
|City Planning
|Director Design Center
|$112,824
|Forshee, Fredia Fay
|Finance
|Budget Officer
|$112,063
|Taylor, Benjamin Gibson
|Public Works
|Deputy Administrator Trans
|$109,852
|McCullough, Zachary S
|Police
|Police Captain
|$108,091
|Sapp, Cynthia Koren
|Technology Services
|Deputy Chief Info Tech Officer
|$107,729
|Talley, Debbie J
|General Government
|Chief Procurement Officer
|$107,630
|Malone, Denny L Jr
|Public Works
|Assistant City Engineer
|$106,847
|Boatwright, Richard Jason
|FIRE
|Deputy Fire Chief
|$105,444
|Matlock, William Wilson III
|FIRE
|Fire Marshal
|$105,444
|Chamberlin, Samuel E
|Police
|Police Captain
|$104,943
|Crider, Marvin Scott
|Police
|Police Captain
|$104,943
|Gibbens, Roger David
|Police
|Police Captain
|$104,943
|Walker, Donnie
|Community Development
|Administrator Community Development
|$103,576
|Maharaj, Geeta
|Executive Branch
|Deputy Director Community Health
|$103,023
|Asboe, Eric A
|City Planning
|Deputy Administrator CP
|$102,843
|Lee, Yuen
|City Planning
|Director Research & Information
|$102,138
|Kinder, John T
|Wastewater
|Director Engineering Waste Water
|$101,866
|McCrary, Jacob R
|Wastewater
|Director Operations Waste Water
|$101,866
|White, Simone M
|Police
|Director of Finance, Facilities and Fleet
|$101,127
|Tibbs, Carlos D
|FIRE
|Assistant Fire Chief
|$100,934
|McDonald, Kathryn Clarice
|General Government
|Staff Attorney 2
|$100,654
|Davis, Carmen Janelle
|Parks and Outdoors
|Senior Director Arts Culture Creative Economy
|$100,126
|Clark, Maranda Lashell
|Early Learning
|Director Head Start
|$99,792
|Harrigan, Daniel
|Human Resources
|Deputy Chief HR Officer
|$99,470
|Colston, Ricky D Jr
|Public Works
|Director Citywide Services
|$99,450
|Andrews, William Durand
|FIRE
|Assistant Fire Chief
|$99,442
|Bowman, Don C III
|FIRE
|Fire Battalion Chief
|$99,442
|Easter, Anthony J
|Police
|Police Captain
|$98,919
|Smeltzer, Mark A
|Police
|Police Captain
|$98,919
|Taylor, Melissa D
|City Planning
|Director Strategic & Long Range
|$98,466
|Sanders, Stephen P
|Wastewater
|Director Maintenance Waste Water
|$98,260
|Rucker, Dallas Y Jr
|Public Works
|Director Land Development
|$98,153
|Ogle, Alan W.
|Wastewater
|Assistant Director Engineering
|$97,801
|Middlebrooks, Thomas Nathaniel
|FIRE
|Fire Battalion Chief
|$96,546
|Willmore, Evan C
|FIRE
|Fire Battalion Chief
|$96,546
|Gober, Sandra H
|Economic Development
|Manager Community Development
|$96,219
|Akins, Kevin L
|Police
|Police Lieutenant
|$96,038
|Carpenter, Joseph M
|Police
|Police Lieutenant
|$96,038
|Williams, Heather Stone
|Police
|Police Captain
|$96,038
|Steinmann, Justin Patrick
|Wastewater
|Director Administration Waste Water
|$95,556
|Tate, Ricky L
|Wastewater
|Environmental Compliance Manager
|$95,368
|Howell, Kenneth John
|Public Works
|Director Fleet Management
|$95,266
|Price, Maria Elizabeth
|Public Works
|Assistant City Engineer
|$94,821
|Hayes, Greta M
|Parks and Outdoors
|Director Recreation
|$94,323
|Loveland Barille, Gail
|Parks and Outdoors
|Director Outdoor Chattanooga
|$94,323
|Fryar, William C
|FIRE
|Fire Battalion Chief
|$93,734
|Hampton, Carlos D
|FIRE
|Fire Battalion Chief
|$93,734
|Knowles, Terry W
|FIRE
|Assistant Fire Chief
|$93,734
|Soder, Jeffery K
|FIRE
|Fire Battalion Chief
|$93,734
|Wright, Michael P
|FIRE
|Deputy Fire Marshal
|$93,734
|Schmidt, David Werner
|General Government
|Staff Attorney 1
|$93,687
|Sands, Christopher C
|Executive Branch
|Executive Director Community Safety and Gun Violence Prevention
|$93,419
|Bales, Scott A
|Police
|Police Lieutenant
|$93,258
|Frazier, Jeffrey Alan
|Air Pollution Bureau
|Manager Engineering
|$92,410
|Glass, Gregory Edward
|General Government
|Staff Attorney 1
|$91,841
|Mattson, Sarah L
|Economic Development
|Director Entrepreneurship
|$91,549
|Sadler, Chelsea R
|Finance
|Director Grants & Opportunities
|$91,487
|McDevitt, Regina R
|Executive Branch
|FJC Executive Director
|$91,102
|May, James A
|FIRE
|Fire Battalion Chief
|$91,003
|Moore, Anthony W
|FIRE
|Staff Captain
|$91,003
|Warren, Stephen C
|FIRE
|Fire Battalion Chief
|$91,003
|Williams, Travis M
|FIRE
|Fire Battalion Chief
|$91,003
|Patterson, Paul W
|Wastewater
|Manager Laboratory Services
|$90,827
|Cook, Tammy L
|Police
|Police Lieutenant
|$90,525
|Emery, Adam C
|Police
|Police Lieutenant
|$90,525
|Hewitt, Toby L
|Police
|Police Lieutenant
|$90,525
|Wenger, Michael R
|Police
|Police Lieutenant
|$90,525
|Minkara, Mounir Yehia
|Public Works
|Manager Water Quality
|$89,692
|Cook, Thomas A
|Technology Services
|Director IT Infrastructure
|$89,326
|Taylor, Brendan M
|Technology Services
|Director IT Security
|$89,326
|Byrd, Anthony
|Finance
|City Court Clerk
|$88,863
|Hambright, Phillissia LaSean
|Technology Services
|Assistant Director IT Operations
|$88,857
|Rollins, Patrick C
|FIRE
|Director Wireless Comm
|$88,857
|Schmidt, Arthur Erik
|City Planning
|Director Sustainability
|$88,857
|Spruill, James
|Technology Services
|Assistant Director IT Project Mgt
|$88,857
|Zurkiya, Jamileh M
|Finance
|City Treasurer
|$88,654
|Schroyer, Michael B
|FIRE
|Fire Battalion Chief
|$88,353
|Rogers, Troy R
|Executive Branch
|Public Safety Coordinator
|$88,135
|Booker, Eric L
|Public Works
|Engineering Manager
|$87,977
|Wilson, Steven D
|IDP
|Director Innovation
|$87,977
|Cutcliff, James Craig
|Technology Services
|IT Business Manager
|$87,925
|Kilgore, Justin C
|Police
|Police Lieutenant
|$87,888
|Morrison, Russell W
|Police
|Police Lieutenant
|$87,888
|Shaw, Joseph A
|Police
|Police Lieutenant
|$87,888
|Tomisek, Timothy A
|Police
|Police Lieutenant
|$87,888
|Trussell, Michael Kevin
|Police
|Police Lieutenant
|$87,888
|Miller, Michael Shane
|Technology Services
|IT Project Manager
|$87,174
|Lawrence, Quentin Elliott
|Economic Development
|Director Workforce Dev Strategy
|$87,106
|Donaldson, Mecca L
|Early Learning
|Manager Financial Operations
|$86,592
|Laferry, Christopher I
|FIRE
|Fire Battalion Chief
|$85,779
|Turley, George E
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$85,779
|Watts, Jimmy E
|Wastewater
|Plant Manager
|$85,529
|Battle, Kim L
|Parks and Outdoors
|Recreation Program Coordinator
|$85,361
|Chapin, Teresa K
|Parks and Outdoors
|Recreation Program Coordinator
|$85,361
|West, Richard Anthony
|Parks and Outdoors
|Recreation Program Coordinator
|$85,361
|Culver, Lisa Dianne
|General Government
|Senior Auditor
|$85,339
|Gossett, Elaine Adams
|Parks and Outdoors
|Therapeutic Program Manager
|$85,339
|Grall, Peggy A
|Parks and Outdoors
|Aquatics Program Manager
|$85,339
|Lourenco, Orlando
|Parks and Outdoors
|Manager Tennis Programs
|$85,339
|O'Rear, Ronald F
|Parks and Outdoors
|Recreation Division Manager
|$85,339
|Stewart, Kimberly M
|Parks and Outdoors
|Recreation Division Manager
|$85,339
|Young, David L Jr
|Police
|Police Lieutenant
|$85,328
|Davis, Seth N
|Executive Branch
|Policy Analyst
|$85,260
|West, Kevin Leon
|Police
|Director Public Affairs
|$85,000
|Bryson, Harolda Gail
|General Government
|Staff Attorney 1
|$84,813
|Snyder, Matthew L
|Wastewater
|Engineering Manager
|$84,772
|McDarmont, Matthew R
|Technology Services
|IT Project Manager
|$84,611
|Boles, Amber M
|Air Pollution Bureau
|Director APCB Operations
|$84,544
|McCutcheon, Joshua A
|Finance
|Accounting Manager
|$84,544
|Hawkins, Marty D
|Public Works
|Senior Engineer
|$84,494
|Blevins, Marvin R
|Public Works
|Deputy Director Citywide Services
|$83,707
|Shults, Larry B
|City Planning
|Director Development
|$83,707
|Swinney, Pamela L
|General Government
|Senior Auditor
|$83,657
|Bryant, Tara Michelle
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$83,281
|Manis, Darryl A
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$83,281
|Smith, Susan P.
|Wastewater
|Administrative Manager
|$83,258
|Walsh, Colleen B
|Wastewater
|Engineering Manager
|$83,258
|Booker, Shadrina
|Equity and Community Engagement
|Director Community Engagement
|$83,230
|Trundle, Andrew Stephen
|General Government
|Staff Attorney 1
|$83,142
|Anthony, Michael Gian
|Human Resources
|Director Safety, Compl & Risk Mgt
|$82,878
|Franklin, James David
|Police
|Police Lieutenant
|$82,843
|Francis, Jeffrey Daniel
|Police
|Police Lieutenant
|$82,843
|Wilhelm, Gregory J
|Police
|Police Lieutenant
|$82,843
|Bohannon, Cary M.
|Public Works
|Manager Facilities Operations
|$82,829
|Skidmore, Bruce Kendrick
|Technology Services
|Manager Enterprise Applications
|$82,829
|Walls, Warren Richard Jr.
|General Government
|Senior Auditor
|$82,829
|Jones, Benjamin T
|Wastewater
|Waste Resource Maint Manager
|$82,501
|Jackson, William D
|FIRE
|Staff Captain
|$82,500
|Manning, Harold Archie II
|FIRE
|Staff Captain
|$82,500
|McBryar, Robert III
|FIRE
|Staff Captain
|$82,500
|McElvain, Henry L
|FIRE
|Staff Captain
|$82,500
|Tallent, David N
|FIRE
|Staff Captain
|$82,500
|Waters, Andrew M
|FIRE
|Staff Captain
|$82,500
|Witt, Dennis A
|FIRE
|Staff Captain
|$82,500
|Elliott, Ronald Antonio Jr
|Executive Branch
|Project Mgr Legislative Affs Ops
|$82,334
|Doyle, Kenneth A
|Technology Services
|Director Intelligent Cities
|$82,058
|Sheppard, Darryl F
|Technology Services
|System & Data Base Spec 2
|$82,030
|Sutton, Brandon C
|City Planning
|Transportation Design Manager
|$82,009
|Swilley, James J
|Public Works
|Manager Site Development
|$82,009
|Highnote, Brian W
|Wastewater
|Manager Sewer Construction
|$81,744
|Rivera, Dylan T.
|Executive Branch
|Director Policy Plan & Impl
|$81,545
|Armour, Tyrone
|Community Development
|Director Community Centers
|$81,245
|Howard, Rachel Lauren
|Community Development
|Director Office Family Empowermt
|$81,245
|Hutsell, Andrew C
|Public Works
|Senior Engineer
|$81,197
|Baker, Howard L
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$80,855
|Dodd, Dale A
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$80,855
|Jackson, Edward L Jr
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$80,855
|McCullough, Aaron S
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$80,855
|Montgomery, Thomas C
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$80,855
|Pell, Scott E
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$80,855
|Reese, Shawn K
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$80,855
|Rogers, Roy D Jr
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$80,855
|Smith, James J
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$80,855
|Sparks, Scott R
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$80,855
|Usher, Danulius V
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$80,855
|Frizzell, Derek L
|IDP
|Director 311 Operations
|$80,441
|Lopez, Alejandro
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$80,430
|Moss, Mitchell N
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$80,430
|Smith, Michael G
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$80,430
|Brown, Steven T
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$80,430
|Buttry, Thomas B
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$80,430
|Craw, Ernest C Jr
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$80,430
|Engle, William Richard
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$80,430
|Forbes, George T Jr
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$80,430
|McClain, Phillip E
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$80,430
|Parks, Reginald C
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$80,430
|Pedigo, Dennis H Jr
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$80,430
|Raulston, Thomas Randy
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$80,430
|Russell, Brian S
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$80,430
|Stover, Les E
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$80,430
|Thompson, Rodney C
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$80,430
|Wiertel, Steven A
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$80,430
|Willoughby, Dennis Kevin
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$80,430
|Wilson, Grover L III
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$80,430
|Dozier, Michael L
|FIRE
|Staff Captain
|$80,214
|Phillips, Richard S
|FIRE
|Staff Captain
|$80,214
|Rice, Marcus Lebron
|FIRE
|Staff Captain
|$80,214
|Thompson, Robert W
|FIRE
|Staff Captain
|$80,214
|Vinson, Damien Jerrell
|FIRE
|Staff Captain
|$80,214
|Emry, Eric L
|Wastewater
|General Supervisor
|$80,073
|Wild, Allan A
|Wastewater
|Lab Analyst
|$80,073
|Dufour, Daniel John
|IDP
|Director Open Data & Perf Mngt
|$80,000
|Taylor, Randal D
|Wastewater
|Waste Resources Plant Engineer
|$79,973
|DiDonato, Teresa L
|Finance
|Budget Manager
|$79,644
|Guy, Deborah Jane
|Human Resources
|Director HR Operations
|$79,644
|Hunter, Carol A
|Community Development
|Director Operations
|$79,644
|Siener, Serene Chang
|Human Resources
|Director HRMS & Employment Svcs
|$79,644
|Barbee, Sandra R
|Wastewater
|Engineering Coordinator
|$79,438
|Taylor, Edward N Jr
|Parks and Outdoors
|Manager Golf Courses
|$78,809
|Schiesser, James M
|Wastewater
|Pump Station Opr Supervsior
|$78,802
|Arendale, Chris F
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$78,500
|Arnold, Steven B
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$78,500
|Blevins, Charles Andrew
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$78,500
|Butler, Joseph Blant
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$78,500
|Carpenter, Kevin M
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$78,500
|Chavis, Charles T Jr
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$78,500
|Cole, Byron A
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$78,500
|Duckett, Mose E III
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$78,500
|Duke, Kristin Ruth
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$78,500
|Gordon, Eric Dewayne
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$78,500
|Hague, Daniel J
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$78,500
|Higgins, Jonathan Lamuel
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$78,500
|Ives, John R
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$78,500
|McBurnett, David G
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$78,500
|McMillian, Donny E
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$78,500
|McMillian, Ronny A
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$78,500
|Montieth, Michael J
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$78,500
|Morgan, James R II
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$78,500
|Pemberton, John Brian
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$78,500
|Petty, Brad A
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$78,500
|Roshell, Terri D
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$78,500
|Steele, Charles Randall Jr
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$78,500
|Stephens, Perry J Jr
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$78,500
|Stone, Eric D
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$78,500
|Suttles, Wadie Ely III
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$78,500
|Thomas, Michael J
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$78,500
|Thompson, Charles Russell
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$78,500
|Vogt, Teri Lynn
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$78,500
|Barnes, Terry A Jr
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$78,087
|Barrow, Jamie Michele
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$78,087
|Bender, Mark H
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$78,087
|Campbell, William S Jr
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$78,087
|Eames, Jeremy E
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$78,087
|Mercado, Alexis J
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$78,087
|Ortel, Michael F
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$78,087
|Penney, Curtis E
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$78,087
|Rodgers, Brian P
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$78,087
|Taylor, Michael J
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$78,087
|Brown, Christopher P
|Community Development
|Director Community Centers
|$78,075
|Owens, Sheldon Ben
|Public Library
|Chief Administrative Officer
|$78,075
|Hartung, Carl Adam III
|FIRE
|Staff Captain
|$77,994
|Green, Carol B
|Public Library
|Head Librarian
|$77,363
|Hope, Lee Dorsey
|Public Library
|Head Librarian
|$77,363
|Liu , Fang
|Finance
|Accountant 2
|$77,363
|Mohamad-Ameen, Abdul Kadir
|Public Works
|Engineering Coordinator
|$77,363
|Payne, Jason Daniel
|Public Works
|Engineering Coordinator
|$77,363
|Robinson, Rebecca E
|Public Works
|Water Quality Supervisor
|$77,363
|Rudolph, Gary Lewis
|Community Development
|Assistant Director Recreation
|$77,363
|Trotter, Thomas Francis
|Technology Services
|Traffic Signal Systems Engineer
|$77,363
|Holloway, James O
|Air Pollution Bureau
|Manager Operations
|$77,256
|Collins, Karen Lynn
|Equity and Community Engagement
|Director Supplier Diversity
|$76,832
|Perez, Gabriel G
|Wastewater
|Project Engineer
|$76,794
|Groves, Richard P
|Public Library
|Assistant Director Library
|$76,537
|Phillips, Natalie C
|Public Library
|Director Library Development
|$76,537
|Millsaps, Shaun K
|Wastewater
|Assistant Environmental Compliance Manager
|$76,403
|Ellis, Robert H
|Technology Services
|Programmer 2
|$76,320
|Blackburn, Thomas Paul
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$76,214
|Couch, Adam Phelan
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$76,214
|Cowden, David E
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$76,214
|Davenport, Michael Delando
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$76,214
|Davis, Stephen Daniel
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$76,214
|Dean, Donielle Andre
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$76,214
|Greer, Timothy T
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$76,214
|Long, John C
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$76,214
|O'Dell, Jeffrey S
|FIRE
|Fire Lieutenant
|$76,214
|O'Rear, Lawrence W Jr
|FIRE
|Fire Lieutenant
|$76,214
|Smith, Tracy Lynn
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$76,214
|Walker, Alfred A
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$76,214
|Jacquemin, Lisa Michelle
|Wastewater
|Chemist
|$76,120
|Smith, Brian M
|Parks and Outdoors
|Director Marketing and Communications
|$75,842
|Funk, Jenny Laverna
|FIRE
|Staff Captain
|$75,839
|Nichols, Chadd Michael
|FIRE
|Staff Captain
|$75,839
|Atwell, William D
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$75,813
|Bolton, Michael W
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$75,813
|Chambers, Gregory M
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$75,813
|Davenport, Robin L
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$75,813
|Davis, Lewis D
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$75,813
|Fuller, Zachary P
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$75,813
|Joiner, Michael E
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$75,813
|May, Joshua P
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$75,813
|May, Traci M
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$75,813
|Selman, Christopher L
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$75,813
|Tinney, Kristoffer Lee
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$75,813
|Totherow, Jonathan D
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$75,813
|Creel, Christy Victoria
|Finance
|Management Budget Analyst 3
|$75,734
|Padgett, Karen L
|Public Works
|Engineering Coordinator
|$75,088
|Susman, Jonathan William
|Parks and Outdoors
|Director Special Events and Parks Programming
|$75,029
|Walling, Hannah H
|Police
|Director Victim Svcs Chaplain
|$75,029
|Wingfield, Melody A
|Human Resources
|Director Leadership & Prof Dev
|$75,029
|Connor, Jeffrey J
|General Government
|Senior Auditor
|$74,984
|Jones, Erica Renee
|Early Learning
|PFCE Manager
|$74,551
|Pullen, Randolph E
|City Planning
|Planning Analyst 2
|$74,344
|Tolliver, Dan J
|Technology Services
|Manager IT Operations
|$74,242
|Wilson, William Darryl
|Parks and Outdoors
|Finance Manager
|$74,242
|Rogers, Lindsey A
|FIRE
|Public Relations Coordinator 2
|$74,075
|Sacco, Christina Patrice
|Public Library
|Public Relations Coordinator 2
|$74,075
|Bowles, Darren B
|FIRE
|Fire Lieutenant
|$73,994
|Campbell, Jonathan P
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$73,994
|Chapin, Paul G
|FIRE
|Fire Lieutenant
|$73,994
|Cordes, Christopher B
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$73,994
|Dozier, Robert J Jr
|FIRE
|Fire Lieutenant
|$73,994
|Horner, Amanda Brooke
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$73,994
|Hubbard, Alfred D
|FIRE
|Fire Lieutenant
|$73,994
|King, Larry Jr
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$73,994
|Martin, Matthew M
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$73,994
|Millsaps, Troy H
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$73,994
|Mizell, Richard D
|FIRE
|Fire Lieutenant
|$73,994
|Moses, Michael Jason
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$73,994
|Ratchford, Jamie A
|FIRE
|Fire Lieutenant
|$73,994
|Rose, Evan Michael
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$73,994
|Rose, Stephen A II
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$73,994
|Saynes, James N
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$73,994
|Sheets, Robert S
|FIRE
|Fire Lieutenant
|$73,994
|Wilkey, Jamie M
|FIRE
|Fire Lieutenant
|$73,994
|Hinton, Darrell Dewayne Jr
|FIRE
|Staff Lieutenant
|$73,747
|Ruback, Ronald Todd
|Wastewater
|General Supervisor
|$73,718
|Benjamin, Starla J
|Human Resources
|Manager Wellness & Occ Health
|$73,608
|Boylan, Paul S.
|Finance
|Accountant 2
|$73,608
|Bell, Robert Edwin
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$73,605
|Blackwell, Christopher Eugene
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$73,605
|Holmes, Jasin L
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$73,605
|Lawson, Christopher S
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$73,605
|Massengale, Kendon W
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$73,605
|O'Brien, Sean P
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$73,605
|Plumlee, James Erwin
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$73,605
|Rankhorn, Leonard Sloan
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$73,605
|Seiter, Thomas R
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$73,605
|Simmons, Robert M
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$73,605
|Stokes, Corey Morris
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$73,605
|Wilson, James E
|Wastewater
|Engineering Coordinator
|$73,083
|Rogers, Joshua S
|Public Works
|Water Quality Supervisor
|$72,879
|McDonald, Darrell G
|Parks and Outdoors
|Recreation Specialist
|$72,696
|Long, Roberta L
|Finance
|Assistant City Treasurer
|$72,490
|Mize, Elizabeth
|Early Learning
|Early Head Start Education Manager
|$72,242
|McGowan, Kevin Lamar
|Community Development
|Manager Community Center
|$72,158
|McCormick, Allison Morgan
|Parks and Outdoors
|Deputy Director Parks Maintenance
|$72,058
|Blazek, Christopher A
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$71,839
|Craw, John D
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$71,839
|Gardner, Buddy Ace
|FIRE
|Fire Lieutenant
|$71,839
|Head, Tyler S
|FIRE
|Fire Lieutenant
|$71,839
|Herron, Randall Keith
|FIRE
|Fire Lieutenant
|$71,839
|Hicks, Ivan Alton
|FIRE
|Fire Lieutenant
|$71,839
|Liles, Keith B
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$71,839
|Meadows, John C
|FIRE
|Fire Lieutenant
|$71,839
|O'Kelley, Christopher S
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$71,839
|Roark, Robert P
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$71,839
|Smith, Gregory D
|FIRE
|Fire Lieutenant
|$71,839
|Thompson, Jack A
|FIRE
|Fire Lieutenant
|$71,839
|Waters, Timothy B
|FIRE
|Fire Captain
|$71,839
|Wey-Saffles, Tammy Lee
|FIRE
|Fire Lieutenant
|$71,839
|Wilkes, Grayling L
|FIRE
|Fire Lieutenant
|$71,839
|Bryson, Samantha Jean
|Wastewater
|Lab Analyst
|$71,812
|Peterson, Daniel L
|FIRE
|Staff Captain
|$71,715
|Knott, Alan D II
|Wastewater
|Chief Plant Operator
|$71,490
|Adams, Kendra L
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|Beavers, Julian C
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|Belko, James J
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|Bryden, Jeffrey C
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|Burnette, Kenneth F Jr
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|Grubb, Phillip B
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|Hennessee, Matthew A
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|Mardis, Gregory H
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|McGhee, Tracy L
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|Milchak, Eric L
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|Moser, Phillip T
|Police
|Police Officer
|$71,461
|Petty, Charles L Jr
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|Rogers, Matthew L
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|Rowe, Chad L
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|Salyers, William Leonard III
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$71,461
|Smith, Brian C
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|Tillery, Tetzel D
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|Warren, Joseph D
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|Wolff, Preston L
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|York, Steven E
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|Adams, Bobby W
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$71,461
|Blount, Samansela L
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|Brock, Jonathan Ray
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$71,461
|Cavitt, Adam V
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|Clay, Todd M
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|Cleveland, Casey A
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$71,461
|Cobb, Kevin R
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|Cowan, David A
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|Curvin, William S
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|Fugh, Galen T
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|Jetton, Sheila Blankenship
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$71,461
|Kerns, Frank J Jr
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|Kirk, Jeff L
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|Lancaster, Jeffery O
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|Lewis, David L
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|Mitchell, Justin Scott
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$71,461
|Patterson, John Aaron
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$71,461
|Pickard, Timothy D
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|Russ, James Michael
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$71,461
|Sims, Christopher M
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|Topping, Terry D
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|Watkins, Jonathan O
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|Williams, Gary A
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|Williams, Tyrone Jr
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|Wilson, Moreland K
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|Wood, Randall J
|Police
|Police Sergeant
|$71,461
|Zirk, Ronald C
|Police
|Master Police Officer
|$71,461
|Appleberry, Sherryl L
|Executive Branch
|Program Manager
|$71,443
|Cannon, William E
|Public Works
|Engineering Coordinator
|$71,443
|Drake, Ronald L
|Community Development
|Manager Community Center
|$71,443
|Garcia-Rivas, Belen Estefania
|Police
|Co-Responder Manager
|$71,443
|Leftwich, Dennis L
|Community Development
|Manager Community Center
|$71,443
|Long, Jimmy C
|Community Development
|Manager Community Center
|$71,443
|Odom, Edward L
|Community Development
|Manager Community Center
|$71,443
|Snorton, Evelyn K
|Community Development
|Manager Community Center
|$71,443
|Strickland, Ivy Y
|Community Development
|Manager Community Center
|$71,443
|Strong, Jeffrey Dwayne
|Community Development
|Manager Community Center
|$71,443
|Cox, Benjamin Thomas
|Public Works
|Transportation Operations Manager
|$71,345
|Duffey, Patricia Gail
|Finance
|Manager Payroll
|$71,185
|Levitt, Karna K
|Public Works
|Landscape Architect 2
|$71,185
|McKeel, Mark L.
|General Government
|Buyer
|$71,185
|Partridge, Dedra B
|General Government
|Buyer
|$71,185
|Price, Kelly E
|Parks and Outdoors
|Recreation Facility Manager 1
|$71,185
|Raney, Suzette J
|Public Library
|Librarian 2
|$71,185
|Rydell, Jennifer A
|Public Library
|Librarian 2
|$71,185
|Spencer, Sydney W II
|Air Pollution Bureau
|Engineer 1
|$71,185
|Underwood, Mitchell G
|Public Works
|Water Quality Specialist 2
|$71,185
|Sydnor, Welford M Jr
|Wastewater
|Sewer Project Coordinator
|$70,928
|Besley, Montrell Leetavius
|Executive Branch
|Manager Community Safety and Gun Violence Prevention
|$70,736
|Kinnaman, Kenneth
|Public Works
|Engineering Coordinator
|$70,736
|Muriente Delgado, Ruben
|Executive Branch
|Manager Community Safety and Gun Violence Prevention
|$70,736
|Collins, Jennifer Carolyn
|Finance
|Deputy City Court Clerk
|$70,638
|Cooper, Russell A
|Human Resources
|Claims & Risk Analyst
|$70,638
|Powell, Cheryl Ann
|Human Resources
|Manager Pension & Benefits
|$70,638
|Yates, Kendra Nasha
|Public Works
|Finance Manager
|$70,638
|Taylor, David L
|Wastewater
|Solid Operations Supervisor
|$70,541
|Glaser, Pamela A
|City Planning
|Principal Planner
|$70,480