Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries 2023

  Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Here are the top City of Chattanooga salaries for 2023:

Employee Full Name Department Position Title Pay Rate
Paty, Sherry B General Government City Judge $204,552
Kelly, Tim A Executive Branch Mayor $192,238
Murphy, Celeste M Police Police Chief $177,727
Noblett, Phillip A. General Government City Attorney $171,208
Ewalt, Ryan M Executive Branch Chief Operating Officer $166,906
Freeman, Jermaine E Executive Branch Chief of Staff $161,385
Scruggs, Glenn A II Police Police Executive Chief $152,250
Sommers, Harry S Police Police Executive Chief $152,250
Sewell, Stanley L General Government City Auditor $150,000
Martin, Scott D Parks and Outdoors Administrator Parks & Outdoors $146,656
Reuter, Daniel J City Planning Administrator City Planning $146,656
Hyman, Philip A Jr FIRE Fire Chief $146,655
Jones, Karitsa Mosley Early Learning Administrator Early Learning $146,655
Lawrence, Amanda J Human Resources Chief Human Resources Officer $146,655
Morris, Tyson Andrew Technology Services Chief Info Technology Officer $146,655
Pitcairn, William Ross IV Public Works Administrator Public Works $146,655
Sammons, Anthony O. Equity and Community Engagement Chief Equity Officer $146,655
Heinzer, Mark D Wastewater Administrator Wastewater Systems $144,488
Haley, Vickie C Finance City Finance Officer $142,100
Anderson, Chris M. Executive Branch Senior Advisor for Legislative Initiatives $139,986
Bursch, Julia N Executive Branch Deputy Chief Operating Officer $139,986
Heyman, Jaquelyn Nicole Economic Development Chief Housing Officer $139,986
Moreland, Timothy Iaggi IDP Administrator IDP $139,986
Roig, Kevin Scott Executive Branch Senior Advisor for Public Affairs $139,986
Satterfield, Brooke L Executive Branch Deputy Chief of Staff $139,986
Drumeller, Ronald Corey Air Pollution Bureau Executive Director APCB $139,806
Beeland, Richard Joe Economic Development Administrator Economic Development $135,909
Payne, William C Public Works City Engineer $135,308
Malueg, Valerie Leanne General Government Deputy City Attorney $135,066
Halbert, Jerome M Police Police Chief of Staff $131,950
Smith, Ellis A Executive Branch Director Intergovernmental & External Affairs $126,875
Bryant, Jonathan C Police Assistant Police Chief $123,363
Sutton, Jerri Annette Police Assistant Police Chief $123,363
Rennich, Karen R City Planning Deputy Director RPA $120,397
McKinney, Jason Wade Parks and Outdoors Deputy Administrator PO $119,210
Miller, Seth R FIRE Executive Deputy Chief $116,856
Chambers, Johnathon R Police Police Major $116,537
Jones, Daniel B Police Police Major $116,537
Welles, Daniel H Police Police Major $116,537
Jefferson, Shea N Police Director Organizational Development Training $115,168
Bailey, John Blythe H Parks and Outdoors Director Design and Connectivity $115,092
Vandergriff, Christy L Early Learning Deputy Administrator EL $115,000
Lewis, Robert J Police Police Major $114,815
Montgomery, Jayevan Police Police Major $114,815
Smart, Brian H Finance Manager Financial Operations $114,316
Sullivan, Jason R Public Library Executive Director Library $113,839
Hundt, Karen Ann City Planning Director Design Center $112,824
Forshee, Fredia Fay Finance Budget Officer $112,063
Taylor, Benjamin Gibson Public Works Deputy Administrator Trans $109,852
McCullough, Zachary S Police Police Captain $108,091
Sapp, Cynthia Koren Technology Services Deputy Chief Info Tech Officer $107,729
Talley, Debbie J General Government Chief Procurement Officer $107,630
Malone, Denny L Jr Public Works Assistant City Engineer $106,847
Boatwright, Richard Jason FIRE Deputy Fire Chief $105,444
Matlock, William Wilson III FIRE Fire Marshal $105,444
Chamberlin, Samuel E Police Police Captain $104,943
Crider, Marvin Scott Police Police Captain $104,943
Gibbens, Roger David Police Police Captain $104,943
Walker, Donnie Community Development Administrator Community Development $103,576
Maharaj, Geeta Executive Branch Deputy Director Community Health $103,023
Asboe, Eric A City Planning Deputy Administrator CP $102,843
Lee, Yuen City Planning Director Research & Information $102,138
Kinder, John T Wastewater Director Engineering Waste Water $101,866
McCrary, Jacob R Wastewater Director Operations Waste Water $101,866
White, Simone M Police Director of Finance, Facilities and Fleet $101,127
Tibbs, Carlos D FIRE Assistant Fire Chief $100,934
McDonald, Kathryn Clarice General Government Staff Attorney 2 $100,654
Davis, Carmen Janelle Parks and Outdoors Senior Director Arts Culture Creative Economy $100,126
Clark, Maranda Lashell Early Learning Director Head Start $99,792
Harrigan, Daniel Human Resources Deputy Chief HR Officer $99,470
Colston, Ricky D Jr Public Works Director Citywide Services $99,450
Andrews, William Durand FIRE Assistant Fire Chief $99,442
Bowman, Don C III FIRE Fire Battalion Chief $99,442
Easter, Anthony J Police Police Captain $98,919
Smeltzer, Mark A Police Police Captain $98,919
Taylor, Melissa D City Planning Director Strategic & Long Range $98,466
Sanders, Stephen P Wastewater Director Maintenance Waste Water $98,260
Rucker, Dallas Y Jr Public Works Director Land Development $98,153
Ogle, Alan W. Wastewater Assistant Director Engineering $97,801
Middlebrooks, Thomas Nathaniel FIRE Fire Battalion Chief $96,546
Willmore, Evan C FIRE Fire Battalion Chief $96,546
Gober, Sandra H Economic Development Manager Community Development $96,219
Akins, Kevin L Police Police Lieutenant $96,038
Carpenter, Joseph M Police Police Lieutenant $96,038
Williams, Heather Stone Police Police Captain $96,038
Steinmann, Justin Patrick Wastewater Director Administration Waste Water $95,556
Tate, Ricky L Wastewater Environmental Compliance Manager $95,368
Howell, Kenneth John Public Works Director Fleet Management $95,266
Price, Maria Elizabeth Public Works Assistant City Engineer $94,821
Hayes, Greta M Parks and Outdoors Director Recreation $94,323
Loveland Barille, Gail Parks and Outdoors Director Outdoor Chattanooga $94,323
Fryar, William C FIRE Fire Battalion Chief $93,734
Hampton, Carlos D FIRE Fire Battalion Chief $93,734
Knowles, Terry W FIRE Assistant Fire Chief $93,734
Soder, Jeffery K FIRE Fire Battalion Chief $93,734
Wright, Michael P FIRE Deputy Fire Marshal $93,734
Schmidt, David Werner General Government Staff Attorney 1 $93,687
Sands, Christopher C Executive Branch Executive Director Community Safety and Gun Violence Prevention $93,419
Bales, Scott A Police Police Lieutenant $93,258
Frazier, Jeffrey Alan Air Pollution Bureau Manager Engineering $92,410
Glass, Gregory Edward General Government Staff Attorney 1 $91,841
Mattson, Sarah L Economic Development Director Entrepreneurship $91,549
Sadler, Chelsea R Finance Director Grants & Opportunities $91,487
McDevitt, Regina R Executive Branch FJC Executive Director $91,102
May, James A FIRE Fire Battalion Chief $91,003
Moore, Anthony W FIRE Staff Captain $91,003
Warren, Stephen C FIRE Fire Battalion Chief $91,003
Williams, Travis M FIRE Fire Battalion Chief $91,003
Patterson, Paul W Wastewater Manager Laboratory Services $90,827
Cook, Tammy L Police Police Lieutenant $90,525
Emery, Adam C Police Police Lieutenant $90,525
Hewitt, Toby L Police Police Lieutenant $90,525
Wenger, Michael R Police Police Lieutenant $90,525
Minkara, Mounir Yehia Public Works Manager Water Quality $89,692
Cook, Thomas A Technology Services Director IT Infrastructure $89,326
Taylor, Brendan M Technology Services Director IT Security $89,326
Byrd, Anthony Finance City Court Clerk $88,863
Hambright, Phillissia LaSean Technology Services Assistant Director IT Operations $88,857
Rollins, Patrick C FIRE Director Wireless Comm $88,857
Schmidt, Arthur Erik City Planning Director Sustainability $88,857
Spruill, James Technology Services Assistant Director IT Project Mgt $88,857
Zurkiya, Jamileh M Finance City Treasurer $88,654
Schroyer, Michael B FIRE Fire Battalion Chief $88,353
Rogers, Troy R Executive Branch Public Safety Coordinator $88,135
Booker, Eric L Public Works Engineering Manager $87,977
Wilson, Steven D IDP Director Innovation $87,977
Cutcliff, James Craig Technology Services IT Business Manager $87,925
Kilgore, Justin C Police Police Lieutenant $87,888
Morrison, Russell W Police Police Lieutenant $87,888
Shaw, Joseph A Police Police Lieutenant $87,888
Tomisek, Timothy A Police Police Lieutenant $87,888
Trussell, Michael Kevin Police Police Lieutenant $87,888
Miller, Michael Shane Technology Services IT Project Manager $87,174
Lawrence, Quentin Elliott Economic Development Director Workforce Dev Strategy $87,106
Donaldson, Mecca L Early Learning Manager Financial Operations $86,592
Laferry, Christopher I FIRE Fire Battalion Chief $85,779
Turley, George E FIRE Fire Captain $85,779
Watts, Jimmy E Wastewater Plant Manager $85,529
Battle, Kim L Parks and Outdoors Recreation Program Coordinator $85,361
Chapin, Teresa K Parks and Outdoors Recreation Program Coordinator $85,361
West, Richard Anthony Parks and Outdoors Recreation Program Coordinator $85,361
Culver, Lisa Dianne General Government Senior Auditor $85,339
Gossett, Elaine Adams Parks and Outdoors Therapeutic Program Manager $85,339
Grall, Peggy A Parks and Outdoors Aquatics Program Manager $85,339
Lourenco, Orlando Parks and Outdoors Manager Tennis Programs $85,339
O'Rear, Ronald F Parks and Outdoors Recreation Division Manager $85,339
Stewart, Kimberly M Parks and Outdoors Recreation Division Manager $85,339
Young, David L Jr Police Police Lieutenant $85,328
Davis, Seth N Executive Branch Policy Analyst $85,260
West, Kevin Leon Police Director Public Affairs $85,000
Bryson, Harolda Gail General Government Staff Attorney 1 $84,813
Snyder, Matthew L Wastewater Engineering Manager $84,772
McDarmont, Matthew R Technology Services IT Project Manager $84,611
Boles, Amber M Air Pollution Bureau Director APCB Operations $84,544
McCutcheon, Joshua A Finance Accounting Manager $84,544
Hawkins, Marty D Public Works Senior Engineer $84,494
Blevins, Marvin R Public Works Deputy Director Citywide Services $83,707
Shults, Larry B City Planning Director Development $83,707
Swinney, Pamela L General Government Senior Auditor $83,657
Bryant, Tara Michelle FIRE Fire Captain $83,281
Manis, Darryl A FIRE Fire Captain $83,281
Smith, Susan P. Wastewater Administrative Manager $83,258
Walsh, Colleen B Wastewater Engineering Manager $83,258
Booker, Shadrina Equity and Community Engagement Director Community Engagement $83,230
Trundle, Andrew Stephen General Government Staff Attorney 1 $83,142
Anthony, Michael Gian Human Resources Director Safety, Compl & Risk Mgt $82,878
Franklin, James David Police Police Lieutenant $82,843
Francis, Jeffrey Daniel Police Police Lieutenant $82,843
Wilhelm, Gregory J Police Police Lieutenant $82,843
Bohannon, Cary M. Public Works Manager Facilities Operations $82,829
Skidmore, Bruce Kendrick Technology Services Manager Enterprise Applications $82,829
Walls, Warren Richard Jr. General Government Senior Auditor $82,829
Jones, Benjamin T Wastewater Waste Resource Maint Manager $82,501
Jackson, William D FIRE Staff Captain $82,500
Manning, Harold Archie II FIRE Staff Captain $82,500
McBryar, Robert III FIRE Staff Captain $82,500
McElvain, Henry L FIRE Staff Captain $82,500
Tallent, David N FIRE Staff Captain $82,500
Waters, Andrew M FIRE Staff Captain $82,500
Witt, Dennis A FIRE Staff Captain $82,500
Elliott, Ronald Antonio Jr Executive Branch Project Mgr Legislative Affs Ops $82,334
Doyle, Kenneth A Technology Services Director Intelligent Cities $82,058
Sheppard, Darryl F Technology Services System & Data Base Spec 2 $82,030
Sutton, Brandon C City Planning Transportation Design Manager $82,009
Swilley, James J Public Works Manager Site Development $82,009
Highnote, Brian W Wastewater Manager Sewer Construction $81,744
Rivera, Dylan T. Executive Branch Director Policy Plan & Impl $81,545
Armour, Tyrone Community Development Director Community Centers $81,245
Howard, Rachel Lauren Community Development Director Office Family Empowermt $81,245
Hutsell, Andrew C Public Works Senior Engineer $81,197
Baker, Howard L FIRE Fire Captain $80,855
Dodd, Dale A FIRE Fire Captain $80,855
Jackson, Edward L Jr FIRE Fire Captain $80,855
McCullough, Aaron S FIRE Fire Captain $80,855
Montgomery, Thomas C FIRE Fire Captain $80,855
Pell, Scott E FIRE Fire Captain $80,855
Reese, Shawn K FIRE Fire Captain $80,855
Rogers, Roy D Jr FIRE Fire Captain $80,855
Smith, James J FIRE Fire Captain $80,855
Sparks, Scott R FIRE Fire Captain $80,855
Usher, Danulius V FIRE Fire Captain $80,855
Frizzell, Derek L IDP Director 311 Operations $80,441
Lopez, Alejandro Police Police Sergeant $80,430
Moss, Mitchell N Police Police Sergeant $80,430
Smith, Michael G Police Police Sergeant $80,430
Brown, Steven T Police Police Sergeant $80,430
Buttry, Thomas B Police Police Sergeant $80,430
Craw, Ernest C Jr Police Police Sergeant $80,430
Engle, William Richard Police Police Sergeant $80,430
Forbes, George T Jr Police Police Sergeant $80,430
McClain, Phillip E Police Police Sergeant $80,430
Parks, Reginald C Police Police Sergeant $80,430
Pedigo, Dennis H Jr Police Police Sergeant $80,430
Raulston, Thomas Randy Police Police Sergeant $80,430
Russell, Brian S Police Police Sergeant $80,430
Stover, Les E Police Police Sergeant $80,430
Thompson, Rodney C Police Police Sergeant $80,430
Wiertel, Steven A Police Police Sergeant $80,430
Willoughby, Dennis Kevin Police Police Sergeant $80,430
Wilson, Grover L III Police Police Sergeant $80,430
Dozier, Michael L FIRE Staff Captain $80,214
Phillips, Richard S FIRE Staff Captain $80,214
Rice, Marcus Lebron FIRE Staff Captain $80,214
Thompson, Robert W FIRE Staff Captain $80,214
Vinson, Damien Jerrell FIRE Staff Captain $80,214
Emry, Eric L Wastewater General Supervisor $80,073
Wild, Allan A Wastewater Lab Analyst $80,073
Dufour, Daniel John IDP Director Open Data & Perf Mngt $80,000
Taylor, Randal D Wastewater Waste Resources Plant Engineer $79,973
DiDonato, Teresa L Finance Budget Manager $79,644
Guy, Deborah Jane Human Resources Director HR Operations $79,644
Hunter, Carol A Community Development Director Operations $79,644
Siener, Serene Chang Human Resources Director HRMS & Employment Svcs $79,644
Barbee, Sandra R Wastewater Engineering Coordinator $79,438
Taylor, Edward N Jr Parks and Outdoors Manager Golf Courses $78,809
Schiesser, James M Wastewater Pump Station Opr Supervsior $78,802
Arendale, Chris F FIRE Fire Captain $78,500
Arnold, Steven B FIRE Fire Captain $78,500
Blevins, Charles Andrew FIRE Fire Captain $78,500
Butler, Joseph Blant FIRE Fire Captain $78,500
Carpenter, Kevin M FIRE Fire Captain $78,500
Chavis, Charles T Jr FIRE Fire Captain $78,500
Cole, Byron A FIRE Fire Captain $78,500
Duckett, Mose E III FIRE Fire Captain $78,500
Duke, Kristin Ruth FIRE Fire Captain $78,500
Gordon, Eric Dewayne FIRE Fire Captain $78,500
Hague, Daniel J FIRE Fire Captain $78,500
Higgins, Jonathan Lamuel FIRE Fire Captain $78,500
Ives, John R FIRE Fire Captain $78,500
McBurnett, David G FIRE Fire Captain $78,500
McMillian, Donny E FIRE Fire Captain $78,500
McMillian, Ronny A FIRE Fire Captain $78,500
Montieth, Michael J FIRE Fire Captain $78,500
Morgan, James R II FIRE Fire Captain $78,500
Pemberton, John Brian FIRE Fire Captain $78,500
Petty, Brad A FIRE Fire Captain $78,500
Roshell, Terri D FIRE Fire Captain $78,500
Steele, Charles Randall Jr FIRE Fire Captain $78,500
Stephens, Perry J Jr FIRE Fire Captain $78,500
Stone, Eric D FIRE Fire Captain $78,500
Suttles, Wadie Ely III FIRE Fire Captain $78,500
Thomas, Michael J FIRE Fire Captain $78,500
Thompson, Charles Russell FIRE Fire Captain $78,500
Vogt, Teri Lynn FIRE Fire Captain $78,500
Barnes, Terry A Jr Police Police Sergeant $78,087
Barrow, Jamie Michele Police Police Sergeant $78,087
Bender, Mark H Police Police Sergeant $78,087
Campbell, William S Jr Police Police Sergeant $78,087
Eames, Jeremy E Police Police Sergeant $78,087
Mercado, Alexis J Police Police Sergeant $78,087
Ortel, Michael F Police Police Sergeant $78,087
Penney, Curtis E Police Police Sergeant $78,087
Rodgers, Brian P Police Police Sergeant $78,087
Taylor, Michael J Police Police Sergeant $78,087
Brown, Christopher P Community Development Director Community Centers $78,075
Owens, Sheldon Ben Public Library Chief Administrative Officer $78,075
Hartung, Carl Adam III FIRE Staff Captain $77,994
Green, Carol B Public Library Head Librarian $77,363
Hope, Lee Dorsey Public Library Head Librarian $77,363
Liu , Fang Finance Accountant 2 $77,363
Mohamad-Ameen, Abdul Kadir Public Works Engineering Coordinator $77,363
Payne, Jason Daniel Public Works Engineering Coordinator $77,363
Robinson, Rebecca E Public Works Water Quality Supervisor $77,363
Rudolph, Gary Lewis Community Development Assistant Director Recreation $77,363
Trotter, Thomas Francis Technology Services Traffic Signal Systems Engineer $77,363
Holloway, James O Air Pollution Bureau Manager Operations $77,256
Collins, Karen Lynn Equity and Community Engagement Director Supplier Diversity $76,832
Perez, Gabriel G Wastewater Project Engineer $76,794
Groves, Richard P Public Library Assistant Director Library $76,537
Phillips, Natalie C Public Library Director Library Development $76,537
Millsaps, Shaun K Wastewater Assistant Environmental Compliance Manager $76,403
Ellis, Robert H Technology Services Programmer 2 $76,320
Blackburn, Thomas Paul FIRE Fire Captain $76,214
Couch, Adam Phelan FIRE Fire Captain $76,214
Cowden, David E FIRE Fire Captain $76,214
Davenport, Michael Delando FIRE Fire Captain $76,214
Davis, Stephen Daniel FIRE Fire Captain $76,214
Dean, Donielle Andre FIRE Fire Captain $76,214
Greer, Timothy T FIRE Fire Captain $76,214
Long, John C FIRE Fire Captain $76,214
O'Dell, Jeffrey S FIRE Fire Lieutenant $76,214
O'Rear, Lawrence W Jr FIRE Fire Lieutenant $76,214
Smith, Tracy Lynn FIRE Fire Captain $76,214
Walker, Alfred A FIRE Fire Captain $76,214
Jacquemin, Lisa Michelle Wastewater Chemist $76,120
Smith, Brian M Parks and Outdoors Director Marketing and Communications $75,842
Funk, Jenny Laverna FIRE Staff Captain $75,839
Nichols, Chadd Michael FIRE Staff Captain $75,839
Atwell, William D Police Police Sergeant $75,813
Bolton, Michael W Police Police Sergeant $75,813
Chambers, Gregory M Police Police Sergeant $75,813
Davenport, Robin L Police Police Sergeant $75,813
Davis, Lewis D Police Police Sergeant $75,813
Fuller, Zachary P Police Police Sergeant $75,813
Joiner, Michael E Police Police Sergeant $75,813
May, Joshua P Police Police Sergeant $75,813
May, Traci M Police Police Sergeant $75,813
Selman, Christopher L Police Police Sergeant $75,813
Tinney, Kristoffer Lee Police Police Sergeant $75,813
Totherow, Jonathan D Police Police Sergeant $75,813
Creel, Christy Victoria Finance Management Budget Analyst 3 $75,734
Padgett, Karen L Public Works Engineering Coordinator $75,088
Susman, Jonathan William Parks and Outdoors Director Special Events and Parks Programming $75,029
Walling, Hannah H Police Director Victim Svcs Chaplain $75,029
Wingfield, Melody A Human Resources Director Leadership & Prof Dev $75,029
Connor, Jeffrey J General Government Senior Auditor $74,984
Jones, Erica Renee Early Learning PFCE Manager $74,551
Pullen, Randolph E City Planning Planning Analyst 2 $74,344
Tolliver, Dan J Technology Services Manager IT Operations $74,242
Wilson, William Darryl Parks and Outdoors Finance Manager $74,242
Rogers, Lindsey A FIRE Public Relations Coordinator 2 $74,075
Sacco, Christina Patrice Public Library Public Relations Coordinator 2 $74,075
Bowles, Darren B FIRE Fire Lieutenant $73,994
Campbell, Jonathan P FIRE Fire Captain $73,994
Chapin, Paul G FIRE Fire Lieutenant $73,994
Cordes, Christopher B FIRE Fire Captain $73,994
Dozier, Robert J Jr FIRE Fire Lieutenant $73,994
Horner, Amanda Brooke FIRE Fire Captain $73,994
Hubbard, Alfred D FIRE Fire Lieutenant $73,994
King, Larry Jr FIRE Fire Captain $73,994
Martin, Matthew M FIRE Fire Captain $73,994
Millsaps, Troy H FIRE Fire Captain $73,994
Mizell, Richard D FIRE Fire Lieutenant $73,994
Moses, Michael Jason FIRE Fire Captain $73,994
Ratchford, Jamie A FIRE Fire Lieutenant $73,994
Rose, Evan Michael FIRE Fire Captain $73,994
Rose, Stephen A II FIRE Fire Captain $73,994
Saynes, James N FIRE Fire Captain $73,994
Sheets, Robert S FIRE Fire Lieutenant $73,994
Wilkey, Jamie M FIRE Fire Lieutenant $73,994
Hinton, Darrell Dewayne Jr FIRE Staff Lieutenant $73,747
Ruback, Ronald Todd Wastewater General Supervisor $73,718
Benjamin, Starla J Human Resources Manager Wellness & Occ Health $73,608
Boylan, Paul S. Finance Accountant 2 $73,608
Bell, Robert Edwin Police Police Sergeant $73,605
Blackwell, Christopher Eugene Police Police Sergeant $73,605
Holmes, Jasin L Police Police Sergeant $73,605
Lawson, Christopher S Police Police Sergeant $73,605
Massengale, Kendon W Police Police Sergeant $73,605
O'Brien, Sean P Police Police Sergeant $73,605
Plumlee, James Erwin Police Police Sergeant $73,605
Rankhorn, Leonard Sloan Police Police Sergeant $73,605
Seiter, Thomas R Police Police Sergeant $73,605
Simmons, Robert M Police Police Sergeant $73,605
Stokes, Corey Morris Police Police Sergeant $73,605
Wilson, James E Wastewater Engineering Coordinator $73,083
Rogers, Joshua S Public Works Water Quality Supervisor $72,879
McDonald, Darrell G Parks and Outdoors Recreation Specialist $72,696
Long, Roberta L Finance Assistant City Treasurer $72,490
Mize, Elizabeth Early Learning Early Head Start Education Manager $72,242
McGowan, Kevin Lamar Community Development Manager Community Center $72,158
McCormick, Allison Morgan Parks and Outdoors Deputy Director Parks Maintenance $72,058
Blazek, Christopher A FIRE Fire Captain $71,839
Craw, John D FIRE Fire Captain $71,839
Gardner, Buddy Ace FIRE Fire Lieutenant $71,839
Head, Tyler S FIRE Fire Lieutenant $71,839
Herron, Randall Keith FIRE Fire Lieutenant $71,839
Hicks, Ivan Alton FIRE Fire Lieutenant $71,839
Liles, Keith B FIRE Fire Captain $71,839
Meadows, John C FIRE Fire Lieutenant $71,839
O'Kelley, Christopher S FIRE Fire Captain $71,839
Roark, Robert P FIRE Fire Captain $71,839
Smith, Gregory D FIRE Fire Lieutenant $71,839
Thompson, Jack A FIRE Fire Lieutenant $71,839
Waters, Timothy B FIRE Fire Captain $71,839
Wey-Saffles, Tammy Lee FIRE Fire Lieutenant $71,839
Wilkes, Grayling L FIRE Fire Lieutenant $71,839
Bryson, Samantha Jean Wastewater Lab Analyst $71,812
Peterson, Daniel L FIRE Staff Captain $71,715
Knott, Alan D II Wastewater Chief Plant Operator $71,490
Adams, Kendra L Police Master Police Officer $71,461
Beavers, Julian C Police Master Police Officer $71,461
Belko, James J Police Master Police Officer $71,461
Bryden, Jeffrey C Police Master Police Officer $71,461
Burnette, Kenneth F Jr Police Master Police Officer $71,461
Grubb, Phillip B Police Master Police Officer $71,461
Hennessee, Matthew A Police Master Police Officer $71,461
Mardis, Gregory H Police Master Police Officer $71,461
McGhee, Tracy L Police Master Police Officer $71,461
Milchak, Eric L Police Master Police Officer $71,461
Moser, Phillip T Police Police Officer $71,461
Petty, Charles L Jr Police Master Police Officer $71,461
Rogers, Matthew L Police Master Police Officer $71,461
Rowe, Chad L Police Master Police Officer $71,461
Salyers, William Leonard III Police Police Sergeant $71,461
Smith, Brian C Police Master Police Officer $71,461
Tillery, Tetzel D Police Master Police Officer $71,461
Warren, Joseph D Police Master Police Officer $71,461
Wolff, Preston L Police Master Police Officer $71,461
York, Steven E Police Master Police Officer $71,461
Adams, Bobby W Police Police Sergeant $71,461
Blount, Samansela L Police Master Police Officer $71,461
Brock, Jonathan Ray Police Police Sergeant $71,461
Cavitt, Adam V Police Master Police Officer $71,461
Clay, Todd M Police Master Police Officer $71,461
Cleveland, Casey A Police Police Sergeant $71,461
Cobb, Kevin R Police Master Police Officer $71,461
Cowan, David A Police Master Police Officer $71,461
Curvin, William S Police Master Police Officer $71,461
Fugh, Galen T Police Master Police Officer $71,461
Jetton, Sheila Blankenship Police Police Sergeant $71,461
Kerns, Frank J Jr Police Master Police Officer $71,461
Kirk, Jeff L Police Master Police Officer $71,461
Lancaster, Jeffery O Police Master Police Officer $71,461
Lewis, David L Police Master Police Officer $71,461
Mitchell, Justin Scott Police Police Sergeant $71,461
Patterson, John Aaron Police Police Sergeant $71,461
Pickard, Timothy D Police Master Police Officer $71,461
Russ, James Michael Police Police Sergeant $71,461
Sims, Christopher M Police Master Police Officer $71,461
Topping, Terry D Police Master Police Officer $71,461
Watkins, Jonathan O Police Master Police Officer $71,461
Williams, Gary A Police Master Police Officer $71,461
Williams, Tyrone Jr Police Master Police Officer $71,461
Wilson, Moreland K Police Master Police Officer $71,461
Wood, Randall J Police Police Sergeant $71,461
Zirk, Ronald C Police Master Police Officer $71,461
Appleberry, Sherryl L Executive Branch Program Manager $71,443
Cannon, William E Public Works Engineering Coordinator $71,443
Drake, Ronald L Community Development Manager Community Center $71,443
Garcia-Rivas, Belen Estefania Police Co-Responder Manager $71,443
Leftwich, Dennis L Community Development Manager Community Center $71,443
Long, Jimmy C Community Development Manager Community Center $71,443
Odom, Edward L Community Development Manager Community Center $71,443
Snorton, Evelyn K Community Development Manager Community Center $71,443
Strickland, Ivy Y Community Development Manager Community Center $71,443
Strong, Jeffrey Dwayne Community Development Manager Community Center $71,443
Cox, Benjamin Thomas Public Works Transportation Operations Manager $71,345
Duffey, Patricia Gail Finance Manager Payroll $71,185
Levitt, Karna K Public Works Landscape Architect 2 $71,185
McKeel, Mark L. General Government Buyer $71,185
Partridge, Dedra B General Government Buyer $71,185
Price, Kelly E Parks and Outdoors Recreation Facility Manager 1 $71,185
Raney, Suzette J Public Library Librarian 2 $71,185
Rydell, Jennifer A Public Library Librarian 2 $71,185
Spencer, Sydney W II Air Pollution Bureau Engineer 1 $71,185
Underwood, Mitchell G Public Works Water Quality Specialist 2 $71,185
Sydnor, Welford M Jr Wastewater Sewer Project Coordinator $70,928
Besley, Montrell Leetavius Executive Branch Manager Community Safety and Gun Violence Prevention $70,736
Kinnaman, Kenneth Public Works Engineering Coordinator $70,736
Muriente Delgado, Ruben Executive Branch Manager Community Safety and Gun Violence Prevention $70,736
Collins, Jennifer Carolyn Finance Deputy City Court Clerk $70,638
Cooper, Russell A Human Resources Claims & Risk Analyst $70,638
Powell, Cheryl Ann Human Resources Manager Pension & Benefits $70,638
Yates, Kendra Nasha Public Works Finance Manager $70,638
Taylor, David L Wastewater Solid Operations Supervisor $70,541
Glaser, Pamela A City Planning Principal Planner $70,480

