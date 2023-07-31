Chattanooga Man Gets 51 Months In Federal Prison For Being Felon With A Gun

A Chattanooga man has been sentenced to serve 51 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Thomas "Gotti" Ellis IV appeared before Judge Charles Atchley.

On May 11, 2022, Chattanooga Police officers observed a stolen vehicle on Milne Street. Officers conducted a traffic stop and detained the defendant, who was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.

Officers searched the vehicle and recovered a Kel-Tec, 9-millimeter pistol underneath the driver’s seat.

The defendant was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Silverdale Detention Facility.

An ATF Special Agent reviewed a recorded jail call made by the defendant shortly after his arrest. During the call, he said, "They charged me with a car and my gun.”

Ellis admitted he knowingly possessed a firearm and prior to possessing the gun, he was a convicted felon, having sustained at least the following convictions - possession of marijuana for resale, forgery, and failure to appear.