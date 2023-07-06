Police Blotter: Neighbors Argue Over Parking: Police Recover A Stolen Bike

A man called police and said he lives in Michigan and owns property on Vine Street . He was notified by a neighbor that another person from the street was parked in his driveway. The man asked if police could tow the vehicle. Police told the man that police cannot tow vehicles on private property and that he would have to make those arrangements. Police then went to Vine Street and spoke with the residents at the address. One of the visitors said that she parked there because earlier there was no parking on the street. Police saw the vehicle was parked in the very beginning of the driveway. Police told the visitor it would probably be best to try and stay off his property, if possible. The residents said that the property is vacant and has been condemned. They also said there was a condemned sign on the house, but a neighbor took it off. Police will follow up Monday to see if that is the case.

* * *

Police responded to a call stating the Cigar Club at 1518 Market St. was allowing underage patrons inside and serving them alcohol. An officer spoke with security who said prior to police arrival, he denied several underage females. They were upset and drove off while yelling at the man. While speaking to security, the officer saw other security guards check identifications and pat down patrons before allowing them to enter the establishment. The security guard went on to say the Cigar Club has a policy of only allowing men 30 years and up and females 25 years and up into the bar.

* * *

A woman on Poplar Street told police someone had taken money out of her account without permission. She said this was the second time this has happened. Both charges were placed on the same day, one for $50 from a Speedway ATM and the second was from an ATM in San Francisco for $30.

* * *

A man told police he was at Lowe’s in Dayton and made a purchase with his Truist credit card. About two hours later he got a notice on his phone that he had illegal charges on his card. All of the charges were online and were $2,000 at Lashed bye Lisa, $451.45 at HEB Online #108 and $1,000 at Ministries. He has no idea who did this but someone was using his card number because he still had the card.

* * *

Police were called to O’Reilly Auto Parts at 4707 Hixson Pike and spoke with three men. Police told them they were contacted by O'Reilly Auto Parts and they were not allowed back on the property. An officer also spoke to an employee of O'Reilly and he said they have had issues with the men the last couple of days. The employee said they wanted the men to stay off their property and not return.

* * *

A woman at YMCA at 301 W. 6th St. told police someone cut the padlock/cable to her Specialized bike (15 or 20 speed/dark teal) and stole it.

* * *

Police saw a pickup truck blocking one travel lane on I-24. The truck had lost its right rear wheel which was off on the right shoulder. There were no injuries and no other property damage. The driver contacted Cortez Towing.

* * *

A man called police and said around midnight he was driving his rental car on I-24 headed toward Chattanooga and he was near the Hwy. 27 split. He then ran over some debris in the road and it caused both passenger side tires to go flat. He had rented the car from Hertz in Atlanta and he has not gotten an estimate for repairs yet.

* * *

Officers checked the area of W. 46th Street and Virginia Avenue for an unknown man asleep in the grass. Officers spoke with the man who said he was resting. The man had a cart full of belonging and other personal items scattered about the sidewalk and pavement. Officers suggested the items be removed from the street as quickly as possible. He was cooperative and began cleaning up the area.

* * *

A woman on Booth Road told police she had gotten into an argument with her husband. By the time police arrived, her husband had left. The woman said they have been married for 40+ years and that he was probably cooling off.

* * *

A woman at an Airbnb on Park Avenue told police she had her two bikes on a bike rack on her car and she last saw them when she left her car parked around 11 p.m. She discovered that the bikes were gone when she got back to the car around 9:30 a.m. While patrolling known sites of current and previous homeless camps, an officer found one of the Mongoose bikes stolen that morning. Once found, the officer verified via text with the owner, that this bike belonged to them. They were able to confirm specific things about the bike to verify it was theirs. The victim responded to take possession of the bike.