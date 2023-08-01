Police Blotter: Man Making Woman Feel Uncomfortable At Neighborhood Pool; Woman In Argument Punches Refrigerator

A woman at the Hidden Creek Apartments, 7710 E. Brainerd Road, told police a man at the pool was acting weird and got really close to her, making her feel very uncomfortable. The man said he lived in building 700, but when he left, he walked right past the building. The woman has never seen this man before and she said she's been at the pool a lot.



* * *

Employees at the Arby's, 7314 Shallowford Road, told police a man was sitting on the side of the building and they wanted him to leave. Police spoke to the man and he gathered his belongings and left.

* * *

A woman at an apartment on Allemande Way told police a "Larry Wilson" deposited one of her checks for $800. The woman does not know a person by this name or how this person was able to get one of her blank checks. She noticed that her balance was much lower than expected. No other suspect information was known.

* * *



A woman on N. Orchard Knob Avenue told police her father and his girlfriend were in a verbal argument and disturbing the peace. Police spoke to the father, who was in his vehicle about to drive his girlfriend home. Both of them said they were in a verbal argument, but had calmed down. He dropped his girlfriend off at her residence. Police were later called back to the same residence on N. Orchard Knob by the father. He said his other daughter, who does not live there, had shown up and he wanted her gone. Police spoke with the daughter, who was sitting outside of the residence with the original daughter that called, and she agreed to leave.

* * *

A man on Northgate Circle told police someone used his identity to open an AT&T account and charged over $7,000. The man is working with AT&T to resolve the matter.

* * *

A man at Bayberry Apartments, 2300 Wilson St., told police he recently has had a hard time opening his door, and noticed that there was damage to the part of the lock setup that attaches to the door. Police observed said damage, as well as damage to the weather stripping near the locks. However, there was no damage to the door, which could indicate someone trying to pry the door open. Police cannot ultimately determine how this damage occurred, but it could have been from someone trying to force entry.

* * *

Security at the Chattanooga Public Library, told police they had located the vehicle on the 6th floor of the parking garage that has possibly been stripped. Most of the interior of the vehicle, steering wheel, seats, center console, was all gone. Police ran the tag on the vehicle and it did not come back stolen. Police were not able to get in contact with any owner of the vehicle. Police could not confirm that the owner did not strip the vehicle themselves.

* * *

Vandalism was reported on a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn, 2014 Hamilton Place Blvd. The vehicle was found to have the front driver's side window smashed out. The center console appeared to have been searched through, but nothing was taken. No other damage was observed. No suspect information was known.

* * *

A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr., told police they watched a woman suspect conceal two store items inside her purse. Police stopped her and brought her into the loss prevention office. The items were returned, but they never passed store sales. The woman was criminally trespassed and told if she returned she would be arrested. She was not charged with shoplifting. The value of the items, according to the employee, was estimated to be $20.

* * *

A woman on Lenny Lane told police someone stole approximately $30 from her Door Dash account. There is no suspect information available.

* * *

A man told police he parked his vehicle in the parking lot of Urban Air, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, at approximately 2:30 p.m. and returned to his vehicle at approximately 4:47 p.m. He found the driver's side rear window was broken inward and the glove compartment had been opened, but no belongings were taken. Police were unable to obtain any finger prints. No witnesses made themselves known during the investigation. Police were also unable to obtain any camera footage, due to the position of the vehicle.

* * *



A woman told police two people stole her two bicycles and helmets from the hallway at Embargo 62, 301 Cherokee Blvd. The woman had video footage of the incident to send police. The items stolen were described as a purple bicycle with "Emily" tag, a silvery, light blue bicycle ($50/ea) and two gray/black plain helmets ($20/ea.).

* * *



A woman on E. 13th Street told police she had a package delivered and when she got home, the package was gone. She said she then reviewed her front porch camera and saw a black male at 4:50 p.m. take the package and then walk around the four sides of the house. Police asked her what was inside the package and she stated roughly $700 worth of clothes. The only suspect information is a black male roughly 6'2'' with a thin build, wearing all-black clothes. A picture of the suspect will be sent out to all CPD to see if they can identify the man and his picture will be attached to the report.

* * *

Two women were observed concealing items of merchandise in Ulta, 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd., and going past the point of sale without properly rendering payment. Photos of the two women were given to police. Previous reports made at this location will show that the woman wearing the mask has been shoplifting from Ulta on multiple occasions.

* * *



Police were dispatched to a disorder on Osborne Drive. A man told police he was sitting outside on the back porch and heard yelling inside the residence and then a loud thump. Police are familiar with this address and called inside for the people to step outside. A woman came to the back door and spoke with police. She said that there was a verbal argument between her and a man, and she got frustrated and took out her frustrations on the refrigerator and punched it. She showed police where her knuckle had been slightly skinned by the punch to the refrigerator. Police also spoke with the man, who said there had been an argument, but nothing had become physical. He said the arguing is an ongoing issue and he is still in the works of moving out by the end of the month.