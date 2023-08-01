Top County Salaries 2023 (Now Including Sheriff, 911)

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries for 2023, now including the sheriff's office and 911:
Plan Chattanooga, described as "an ambitious effort to involve the community in creating plans for all areas of the city," has gone live with its survey.
Dan Reuter, Regional Planning Agency ... more
Chattanooga Police Advisory and Review Committee (PARC) members and some City Council members on Tuesday blasted a last-minute state law that they said cripples the work of the board.
However, ... more
A County Jail inmate who jumped into a jail van and ran over a corrections officer's leg has been sentenced to serve three years in state prison.
Michael Lance Irvin, who earlier pleaded ... more